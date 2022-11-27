|
|
|DEN
|CAR
Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Sam Darnold has been waiting more than 10 months for another chance to prove he can lead the Carolina Panthers.
It finally came on Sunday, and he made the most of it.
Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game since Jan. 9, helping the Panthers beat the Denver Broncos 23-10 and keep their modest playoff hopes alive heading into a bye week. Carolina (4-8) is last in the woeful NFC South but only 1 1/2 games behind division-leading Tampa Bay.
Darnold completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards without a turnover in his first game since losing the starting job to Baker Mayfield in training camp and then suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason. He's the third QB to start this season for the Panthers, joining Mayfield and P.J. Walker.
''Once I got my feet wet out there and threw my first completion I felt like it was smooth sailing, especially given the way we were running the football,'' Darnold said.
The Panthers finished with 185 yards on the ground, getting 113 on 24 carries from D'Onta Foreman - his fourth 100-yard rushing performance in the last six games. That allowed Carolina to use the play-action pass effectively, and Darnold hooked up four times with D.J. Moore for 103 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown.
Darnold, who regained the starting job after Mayfield was benched, refused to say he took any vindication from the victory.
''It truly isn't about me,'' Darnold said. ''There are so many guys that have a hand in this. ... I would be silly to sit up here and take all of the credit. It was truly a team effort.''
Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said he liked Darnold's ability to manage the game and take check-down opportunities.
''I loved how he was able to get outside of the pocket and try to win with his feet and still have his eyes down the field to execute,'' Wilks said.
Carolina's defense limited Russell Wilson to 19 of 35 passing for 142 yards and sacked him three times, sending the Broncos (3-8) to their seventh loss in eight games. Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns had two sacks of Wilson, including a forced fumble, and he tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage to end another drive.
Denver came in with the worst scoring offense in the league and didn't find the end zone until a 1-yard TD pass by Wilson with 3:24 left in the game, a performance sure to turn up the heat even more on embattled first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Denver's frustration was evident in the fourth quarter when Wilson and defensive lineman Mike Purcell exchanged words on the sideline.
''Mike and I are on the same page,'' Wilson said. ''He came off after they kicked a field goal and he was (upset). He was like, `We've got to go.' So me and him are on the same page. There's no animosity at all. We've got to win and have some grit to us and some mentality to us and win some football games.''
The Panthers led 10-3 when Darnold drove the Panthers to the Broncos' doorstep and scored an unusual touchdown midway through the third quarter.
After faking a handoff from the 2, Darnold made a move toward the end zone and was stripped of the ball. But the QB alertly picked up the ball and then rolled into the end zone untouched for a 17-3 lead.
''That is someone who is in tune to the situation and understands the rules of the game,'' Wilks said. ''He was quick to get on the ball and then realize no one touched him.''
The Panthers put the game away early in the fourth quarter when Darnold hit Moore in stride on a 52-yard bomb along the right sideline, setting up a 26-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro to make it a three-possession game.
''We felt like we could really run by these guys,'' Wilks said. ''As good of a secondary as they have, sometimes they sit and squat on things. So it was good to see that.''
HACKETT'S JOB
Hackett was asked about his job security but mostly sidestepped the question.
''We all have high expectations. We want to win every football game. We all have to get better across the board. And that starts with me,'' he said
THIRD-QUARTER ISSUES
The Broncos came into the game having scored a league-low 34 points in the third quarter and did not score Sunday. Hackett said the team scripted its third-quarter plays in hopes of remedying the issue.
''That didn't work well,'' Hackett said. ''We've got to find better ones.''
THIRD-DOWN WOES
The Broncos and Panthers came in as the league's worst two teams at converting third downs and nothing changed there. Carolina was 2 of 12 on third down and Denver was 4 of 14.
INJURIES
Broncos: LB Dakota Allen injured his hamstring.
Panthers: S Xavier Woods left with a knee injury.
UP NEXT
Broncos: At Baltimore on Sunday.
Panthers: After a bye, visit Seattle on Dec. 11.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:57
|37:03
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|246
|349
|Total Plays
|57
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|185
|Rush Attempts
|19
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|125
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|19-35
|11-19
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-44
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-52.4
|5-51.0
|Return Yards
|69
|44
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|5-44
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-69
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|125
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|185
|
|
|246
|TOTAL YDS
|349
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
9
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|19/35
|142
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Murray 28 RB
10
FPTS
|L. Murray
|13
|92
|0
|52
|10
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|1
|13
|0
|13
|9
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
9
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|2
|8
|0
|6
|9
|
M. Mack 37 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Mack
|2
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|8
|6
|75
|0
|22
|13
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|9
|5
|35
|0
|14
|9
|
G. Dulcich 80 TE
3
FPTS
|G. Dulcich
|3
|2
|11
|0
|9
|3
|
B. Johnson 89 WR
9
FPTS
|B. Johnson
|4
|2
|10
|1
|9
|9
|
L. Murray 28 RB
10
FPTS
|L. Murray
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|10
|
M. Mack 37 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Mack
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Ozigbo 36 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
J. Virgil 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Virgil
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|3
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 CB
|D. Mathis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 ILB
|A. Singleton
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 96 DT
|E. Uwazurike
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Locke 37 DB
|P. Locke
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Virgil 15 WR
|J. Virgil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 42 LB
|N. Bonitto
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 OLB
|J. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 91 DT
|M. Henningsen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bobenmoyer 46 LS
|J. Bobenmoyer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Browning 56 OLB
|B. Browning
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Strnad 40 LB
|J. Strnad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 DE
|J. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Phillips 20 CB
|D. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
4
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/2
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|7
|52.4
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|2
|24.0
|25
|0
|
J. Virgil 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Virgil
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
18
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|11/19
|164
|1
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|24
|113
|0
|18
|11
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|17
|65
|0
|12
|6
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
18
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|3
|3
|1
|2
|18
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
3
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|
S. Chandler 34 SAF
0
FPTS
|S. Chandler
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Moore 2 WR
20
FPTS
|D. Moore
|6
|4
|103
|1
|52
|20
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
4
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|2
|2
|21
|0
|15
|4
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
3
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|2
|2
|19
|0
|14
|3
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|0
|
T. Marshall Jr. 88 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Marshall Jr.
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
T. Carrie 27 DB
|T. Carrie
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Smith 40 LB
|B. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Taylor 28 CB
|K. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Chandler 34 SAF
|S. Chandler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 MLB
|D. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 FS
|J. Chinn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Iyiegbuniwe 51 LB
|J. Iyiegbuniwe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McCall 78 DT
|M. McCall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
11
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|3/3
|42
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|5
|51.0
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|5
|8.8
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Mays reported in as eligible. S.Darnold pass short right to I.Thomas to CAR 40 for 15 yards (J.Simmons).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 40(14:20 - 1st) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 41 for 1 yard (D.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 41(13:41 - 1st) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 44 for 3 yards (Dj.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 44(12:56 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CAR 44(12:49 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 51 yards to DEN 5 - Center-J.Jansen - downed by CAR-R.Blackshear.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 5(12:40 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Washington to DEN 2 for -3 yards (S.Franklin).
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - DEN 2(12:01 - 1st) L.Murray right guard to DEN 4 for 2 yards (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DEN 4(11:23 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to B.Johnson (M.Haynes).
|Punt
4 & 11 - DEN 4(11:19 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 58 yards to CAR 38 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.Blackshear to DEN 41 for 21 yards (A.Singleton; P.Locke).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 41(11:05 - 1st) C.Mays reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left guard to DEN 41 for no gain (A.Singleton). PENALTY on CAR-B.Christensen - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CAR 49(10:35 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to R.Blackshear.
|+2 YD
2 & 20 - CAR 49(10:31 - 1st) C.Hubbard left guard to DEN 49 for 2 yards (Dj.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 18 - CAR 49(9:48 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right.
|Punt
4 & 18 - CAR 49(9:40 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 37 yards to DEN 12 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 12(9:33 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 15 for 3 yards (D.Brown).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 15(9:04 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to K.Hinton to DEN 19 for 4 yards (C.Henderson).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - DEN 19(8:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to K.Hinton to DEN 21 for 2 yards (J.Chinn).
|Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 21(7:42 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 58 yards to CAR 21 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.Blackshear to CAR 29 for 8 yards (P.Locke - J.Bobenmoyer).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 29(7:30 - 1st) C.Erving reported in as eligible. L.Shenault left tackle to CAR 31 for 2 yards (K.Jackson; M.Henningsen).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 31(6:49 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 37 for 6 yards (D.Jones).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 37(6:09 - 1st) C.Hubbard left end to CAR 38 for 1 yard (P.Surtain).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CAR 38(5:31 - 1st) S.Chandler up the middle to CAR 40 for 2 yards (J.Cooper; J.Martin).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 40(4:47 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Tremble to CAR 42 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|+26 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 42(4:03 - 1st) S.Darnold pass deep right to D.Moore pushed ob at DEN 32 for 26 yards (D.Mathis).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32(3:24 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to DEN 17 for 15 yards (E.Bassey).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 17(2:44 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to DEN 13 for 4 yards (D.Jones; E.Uwazurike).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 13(2:02 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to I.Thomas to DEN 7 for 6 yards (P.Locke).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 7(1:17 - 1st) C.Mays reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right guard to DEN 5 for 2 yards (E.Uwazurike - J.Jewell).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 5(0:36 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to D.Moore for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 1st) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(0:30 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to K.Hinton to DEN 32 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 32(0:07 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 43 for 11 yards (X.Woods - J.Horn).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 43(15:00 - 2nd) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 44 for 1 yard (B.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DEN 44(14:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 33 for -11 yards (B.Burns).
|+5 YD
3 & 20 - DEN 33(13:36 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 38 for 5 yards (F.Luvu).
|Punt
4 & 15 - DEN 38(12:56 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 37 yards to CAR 25 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.Blackshear MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by DEN-D.Turner-Yell at CAR 27.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 27(12:46 - 2nd) K.Hinton left end pushed ob at CAR 14 for 13 yards (S.Franklin).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 14(12:04 - 2nd) L.Murray left end to CAR 7 for 7 yards (F.Luvu).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DEN 7(11:24 - 2nd) M.Washington right end pushed ob at CAR 6 for 1 yard (J.Horn; S.Franklin).
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - DEN 6(10:52 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to CAR 9 for -3 yards (F.Luvu; B.Burns).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DEN 9(10:14 - 2nd) B.McManus 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(10:11 - 2nd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left tackle pushed ob at CAR 43 for 18 yards (J.Jewell).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(9:27 - 2nd) C.Hubbard left end pushed ob at DEN 48 for 9 yards (P.Surtain).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - CAR 48(8:55 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to L.Shenault to DEN 43 for 5 yards (J.Simmons).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(8:13 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to DEN 41 for 2 yards (M.Purcell).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 41(7:37 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to DEN 36 for 5 yards (D.Jones - J.Simmons).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - CAR 36(6:57 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to DEN 30 for 6 yards (J.Jewell - J.Simmons).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 30(6:14 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to DEN 23 for 7 yards (J.Simmons).
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 23(5:37 - 2nd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. C.Hubbard left guard to DEN 24 for -1 yards (P.Locke - D.Mathis).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CAR 24(4:49 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to T.Marshall (P.Surtain).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CAR 24(4:46 - 2nd) E.Pineiro 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(4:42 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle ran ob at CAR 23 for 52 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 23(4:07 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to M.Washington [Y.Gross-Matos].
|Fumble
2 & 10 - DEN 23(4:02 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at CAR 31 for -8 yards (B.Burns). FUMBLES (B.Burns) - touched at CAR 21 - RECOVERED by CAR-Y.Gross-Matos at CAR 21.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 21(3:56 - 2nd) D.Foreman right guard to CAR 39 for 18 yards (J.Simmons). PENALTY on CAR-B.Christensen - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 21 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - CAR 11(3:28 - 2nd) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 14 for 3 yards (E.Uwazurike).
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - CAR 14(2:48 - 2nd) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 18 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; K.Jackson).
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - CAR 18(2:03 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to R.Blackshear to CAR 29 for 11 yards (J.Jewell).
|Punt
4 & 2 - CAR 29(1:55 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 56 yards to DEN 15 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 15(1:48 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 18 for 3 yards (X.Woods).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 18(1:42 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to DEN 25 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(1:23 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles right end pushed ob at DEN 27 for 2 yards (K.Taylor).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 27(1:15 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to DEN 30 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 30(1:09 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to G.Dulcich [Y.Gross-Matos].
|Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 30(1:01 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 53 yards to CAR 17 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by S.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 17(0:54 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore [D.Jones].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 17(0:49 - 2nd) S.Darnold scrambles right end pushed ob at CAR 19 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CAR 19(0:42 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to T.Marshall.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAR 19(0:37 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 52 yards to DEN 29 - Center-J.Jansen - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 29(0:30 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to G.Dulcich to DEN 31 for 2 yards (J.Horn).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DEN 31(0:23 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - DEN 31(0:17 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Dulcich to DEN 40 for 9 yards (S.Thompson).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 40(0:10 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep right to C.Sutton ran ob at CAR 38 for 22 yards [M.Haynes].
|No Good
1 & 10 - DEN 38(0:03 - 2nd) B.McManus 56 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Murray right tackle to DEN 25 for no gain (F.Luvu).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 25(14:26 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Sutton to DEN 33 for 8 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DEN 33(13:46 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to K.Hinton (B.Burns).
|Punt
4 & 2 - DEN 33(13:42 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 48 yards to CAR 19 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.Blackshear to CAR 28 for 9 yards (D.Phillips; P.Locke).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 28(13:34 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right guard to CAR 34 for 6 yards (D.Mathis - J.Simmons).
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 34(12:56 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short left to L.Shenault pushed ob at CAR 48 for 14 yards (J.Jewell).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 48(12:21 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to DEN 48 for 4 yards (D.Williams; M.Purcell).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 48(11:39 - 3rd) C.Hubbard left end pushed ob at DEN 36 for 12 yards (P.Surtain).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 36(11:02 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right guard to DEN 35 for 1 yard (D.Williams).
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 35(10:17 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass deep left to D.Moore to DEN 15 for 20 yards (P.Surtain).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 15(9:34 - 3rd) C.Hubbard left tackle to DEN 14 for 1 yard (K.Jackson).
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 14(8:51 - 3rd) C.Mays reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left tackle pushed ob at DEN 5 for 9 yards (P.Surtain).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 5(8:14 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right tackle to DEN 2 for 3 yards (D.Mathis - B.Browning).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 2(7:26 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. S.Darnold up the middle to DEN 2 for no gain (J.Jewell). FUMBLES (J.Jewell) - and recovers at DEN 1. S.Darnold for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:21 - 3rd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 62 yards from CAR 35 to DEN 3. M.Washington to DEN 28 for 25 yards (D.Wilson - S.Franklin).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(7:16 - 3rd) M.Mack left tackle to DEN 35 for 7 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - DEN 35(6:34 - 3rd) M.Mack up the middle to DEN 35 for no gain (D.Nixon).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - DEN 35(5:52 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to L.Murray to DEN 41 for 6 yards (F.Luvu) [B.Burns].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 41(5:26 - 3rd) L.Murray left end to DEN 45 for 4 yards (M.Haynes). PENALTY on DEN-C.Sutton - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 45.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - DEN 30(5:01 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Virgil (M.Haynes).
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - DEN 30(4:58 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to M.Mack to DEN 35 for 5 yards (F.Luvu - X.Woods).
|Punt
4 & 16 - DEN 35(4:23 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 56 yards to CAR 9 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.Blackshear to CAR 15 for 6 yards (J.Virgil - J.Strnad).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 15(4:12 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 20 for 5 yards (D.Jones).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 20(3:33 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right guard to CAR 22 for 2 yards (D.Williams).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CAR 22(2:55 - 3rd) C.Hubbard up the middle to CAR 23 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; D.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 2 - CAR 23(2:07 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 59 yards to DEN 18 - Center-J.Jansen. M.Washington to DEN 38 for 20 yards (S.Chandler). PENALTY on DEN-F.Hicks - Face Mask - 9 yards - enforced at DEN 18. Penalty on DEN-D.Ozigbo - Illegal Block Above the Waist - declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 9(1:54 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to M.Washington (X.Woods) [S.Thompson].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 9(1:46 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - DEN 9(1:42 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to B.Johnson to DEN 18 for 9 yards (S.Thompson; X.Woods).
|Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 18(1:01 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 57 yards to CAR 25 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - downed by DEN-J.Virgil.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(0:52 - 3rd) C.Hubbard left end to CAR 29 for 4 yards (N.Bonitto).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 29(0:11 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 39 for 10 yards (A.Singleton).
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 39(15:00 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. S.Darnold pass deep right to D.Moore ran ob at DEN 9 for 52 yards.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 9(14:23 - 4th) D.Foreman right guard to DEN 8 for 1 yard (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CAR 8(13:45 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right [N.Bonitto].
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CAR 8(13:40 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to T.Tremble.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CAR 8(13:36 - 4th) E.Pineiro 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker. PENALTY on DEN-M.Purcell - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 35(13:24 - 4th) D.Foreman right guard to DEN 33 for 2 yards (E.Uwazurike).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 33(12:40 - 4th) D.Foreman right tackle to DEN 31 for 2 yards (J.Simmons; D.Jones).
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 31(11:55 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Marshall to DEN 23 for 8 yards (D.Mathis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 23(11:13 - 4th) C.Hubbard left guard to DEN 18 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 18(10:28 - 4th) C.Hubbard right tackle to DEN 15 for 3 yards (A.Singleton; Dj.Jones).
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 15(9:43 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left guard to DEN 18 for -3 yards (J.Jewell).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DEN 18(9:04 - 4th) E.Pineiro 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to DEN 0. M.Washington to DEN 23 for 23 yards (D.Wilson; J.Iyiegbuniwe).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 23(8:53 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to K.Hinton to DEN 37 for 14 yards (T.Carrie).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 37(8:31 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep right to C.Sutton to CAR 47 for 16 yards (J.Horn).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 47(7:56 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Ozigbo pushed ob at CAR 44 for 3 yards (F.Luvu).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 44(7:32 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles right end to CAR 38 for 6 yards (J.Horn).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 38(6:47 - 4th) L.Murray up the middle to CAR 35 for 3 yards (M.McCall; T.Carrie).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 35(6:26 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to J.Virgil.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 35(6:19 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at CAR 42 for -7 yards (F.Luvu). PENALTY on CAR-J.Horn - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 35 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 30(5:48 - 4th) L.Murray up the middle to CAR 26 for 4 yards (S.Thompson).
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 26(5:21 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep right to C.Sutton to CAR 7 for 19 yards (J.Horn) [F.Luvu].
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 7(5:00 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at CAR 13 for -6 yards (M.Haynes).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - DEN 13(4:18 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to K.Hinton.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - DEN 13(4:13 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton [D.Brown].
|Penalty
4 & 13 - DEN 13(4:09 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 13 - No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 18 - DEN 18(4:09 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Sutton (J.Horn). PENALTY on CAR-Y.Gross-Matos - Roughing the Passer - 9 yards - enforced at CAR 18 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - DEN 9(4:02 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to K.Hinton to CAR 1 for 8 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DEN 1(3:28 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Sutton.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - DEN 1(3:24 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to B.Johnson for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:19 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 4th) (Onside Kick formation) B.McManus kicks onside 8 yards from DEN 35 to DEN 43 - impetus ends at DEN 44. RECOVERED by DEN-P.Locke.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 43(3:17 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 43(3:10 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to K.Hinton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAR 43(3:04 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to B.Johnson [B.Burns].
|No Gain
4 & 10 - CAR 43(2:59 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to K.Hinton.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(2:55 - 4th) C.Mays reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left guard to DEN 34 for 9 yards (J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - CAR 34(2:48 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left guard to DEN 32 for 2 yards (M.Henningsen).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32(2:03 - 4th) D.Foreman left tackle to DEN 28 for 4 yards (E.Uwazurike).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 28(1:58 - 4th) C.Hubbard left guard to DEN 27 for 1 yard (D.Jones; K.Jackson).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 27(1:54 - 4th) C.Mays reported in as eligible. C.Hubbard left tackle to DEN 23 for 4 yards (A.Singleton - J.Simmons).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CAR 23(1:09 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. C.Hubbard up the middle to DEN 20 for 3 yards (J.Cooper).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(0:28 - 4th) S.Darnold kneels to DEN 21 for -1 yards.
