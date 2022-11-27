|
Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15 for 5th straight win
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) Tua Tagovailoa expressed mild concern this week about not wanting the Miami Dolphins' bye to interrupt the momentum they had built during a recent winning streak.
Some bye-week rust showed in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with errant throws and drops, especially early. But Tagovailoa and the offense figured things out - quickly enough, in fact, for Tagovailoa to call it a day before the third quarter ended.
Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the lowly Texans.
''We could have finished a lot of drives better ... but that's always tough when your team is hot and then you go into a bye week,'' Tagovailoa said. ''You try to come back on a week like this to find whatever that feeling was that you guys had with that momentum.''
Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill each had 85 yards receiving and the Dolphins' defense had three takeaways in a game that was a 30-point blowout at halftime.
Tagovailoa finished 22-of-36 passing with a TD. He now has 11 touchdowns since returning from a concussion in Week 7. Skylar Thompson was 1 for 5 for 6 yards in relief for the Dolphins (8-3).
Houston (1-9-1) managed just 32 yards through its first 25 plays with Kyle Allen starting at quarterback in place of benched Davis Mills. The Texans finished with 210 yards of total offense, most of which came in the second half when they scored 15 straight points.
The Texans also sacked Tagovailoa four times, all after Miami's veteran left tackle Terron Armstead left late in the second quarter with a pectoral injury. Armstead signed a $75 million, five-year free agent deal to anchor Miami's line prior to this season.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn't have an injury update on Armstead, who has been dealing with a toe issue all season. But McDaniel took the blame for the breakdowns in pass protection after Armstead's exit, adding that he got too aggressive in his play calling in the third quarter.
''It was something that I told the team after the game that I will learn from because it wasn't fair to them,'' McDaniel said. ''When you do have some lineup changes, you can't put them in the positions they were put in. I don't think that was a fair representation of the group in general.''
Houston running back Dare Ogunbowale had a 3-yard rushing TD in the third quarter for the Texans' first score, and tight end Jordan Akins had a 25-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter.
''On games like today when you're down 30 to zero at the half, you have to look at the positives,'' Houston coach Lovie Smith said. ''We could have gone two different ways in the second half. I like the way we responded.''
Miami scored on six of its first seven possessions, and its receivers were wide open in the Houston secondary. Five Dolphins players amassed 20 receiving yards. Waddle had 10 catches and Hill had nine.
In the first quarter, Waddle broke Miami's franchise record for the most receiving yards (1,926) in the first two seasons of a career. Jarvis Landry, now with New Orleans, previously held the mark.
Allen was 26-of-39 passing with 215 yards and two interceptions.
Standout rookie running back Dameon Pierce was held to 8 yards on five carries for Houston, a week after he had just 8 in a loss to the Commanders.
Waddle had a 22-yard catch on the opening drive to set up Miami's first score - a 45-yard Jason Sanders field goal - and Tagovailoa found tight end Durham Smythe in the end zone later in the quarter to give Miami a 10-0 lead.
Miami added four scores in the second quarter, including two off turnovers.
Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel intercepted Allen deep in Texans territory and returned the ball to the 3-yard line. Running back Jeff Wilson punched it in. In the second quarter, cornerback Xavien Howard returned a fumble, which was forced by safety Eric Rowe, for a touchdown.
RARE OCCURRENCE
The Dolphins punted in the second quarter for the first time since their win against the Bears on Nov. 6. It was a rare occurrence in the first half Sunday, as Miami only punted once through its first six possessions.
BIG LEAD
Miami's 30-point halftime lead was the Dolphins' second-largest over the last 30 seasons and the largest first-half lead since they were leading Houston 41-0 on Oct. 25, 2015. It's the second-largest halftime lead this season behind Cincinnati's 35-point lead against Carolina on Nov. 6.
INJURIES
Texans: LB Christian Harris (shoulder) left in the first quarter. ... RB Rex Burkhead was injured in the fourth quarter.
Dolphins: Hill left the game with cramps. ... RT Austin Jackson, making his first start since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1, left in the second half with an ankle injury.
UP NEXT
Houston: Hosts Cleveland Sunday, Dec. 4.
Dolphins: At San Francisco Sunday, Dec. 4.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:33
|32:27
|1st Downs
|14
|25
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|9
|18
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|210
|339
|Total Plays
|58
|72
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|66
|Rush Attempts
|14
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|174
|273
|Comp. - Att.
|26-39
|23-41
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-50.0
|6-49.3
|Return Yards
|114
|62
|Punts - Returns
|5-81
|3-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-33
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-40
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|174
|PASS YDS
|273
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|66
|
|
|210
|TOTAL YDS
|339
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Allen 3 QB
11
FPTS
|K. Allen
|26/39
|215
|1
|2
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|4
|14
|1
|9
|8
|
K. Allen 3 QB
11
FPTS
|K. Allen
|4
|12
|0
|5
|11
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|5
|8
|0
|4
|3
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
10
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Akins 88 TE
15
FPTS
|J. Akins
|5
|5
|61
|1
|25
|15
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
10
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|5
|5
|59
|0
|39
|10
|
N. Collins 12 WR
10
FPTS
|N. Collins
|9
|6
|44
|0
|12
|10
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Quitoriano
|2
|2
|20
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|6
|3
|8
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Moore 15 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Moore
|3
|2
|7
|0
|4
|2
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|8
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
P. Dorsett 4 WR
1
FPTS
|P. Dorsett
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
O. Howard 83 TE
0
FPTS
|O. Howard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 MLB
|C. Kirksey
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 37 CB
|T. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 29 CB
|M. Stewart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hansen 49 LB
|J. Hansen
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DT
|M. Dwumfour
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 SS
|E. Murray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DL
|M. Addison
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DE
|R. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 48 OLB
|C. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
|D. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cashman 53 OLB
|B. Cashman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinish 93 DT
|K. Hinish
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
3
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|1/1
|28
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|7
|50.0
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 1 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|2
|16.5
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
17
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|22/36
|299
|1
|0
|17
|
S. Thompson 19 QB
0
FPTS
|S. Thompson
|1/5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson RB
11
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|13
|39
|1
|9
|11
|
M. Gaskin 3 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|6
|17
|0
|10
|2
|
T. Hill 10 WR
14
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|5
|0
|5
|14
|
S. Thompson 19 QB
0
FPTS
|S. Thompson
|6
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
14
FPTS
|T. Hill
|9
|6
|85
|0
|29
|14
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|10
|5
|85
|0
|34
|13
|
R. Cracraft 85 WR
9
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|4
|4
|55
|0
|22
|9
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|5
|2
|33
|0
|24
|5
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|3
|2
|26
|0
|20
|4
|
J. Wilson RB
11
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|11
|
M. Gaskin 3 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
1
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 SS
|E. Rowe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Kohou 28 CB
|K. Kohou
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 27 DB
|K. Crossen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 6 OLB
|M. Ingram
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 32 SS
|V. McKinley III
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
|A. Ingold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 2 LB
|B. Chubb
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
R. Davis 98 NT
|R. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Fejedelem 42 DB
|C. Fejedelem
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bethel 20 DB
|J. Bethel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
12
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|3/3
|45
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|6
|49.3
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|3
|7.3
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale right tackle to HOU 26 for 1 yard (J.Baker; J.Phillips).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 26(14:22 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 29 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler; E.Roberts).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 29(13:42 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete deep right to O.Howard.
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 29(13:32 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 52 yards to MIA 19 - Center-J.Weeks. C.Wilson ran ob at MIA 34 for 15 yards (E.Murray).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(13:22 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to MIA 45 for 11 yards (S.Nelson).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 45(12:59 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to HOU 42 for 13 yards (J.Pitre).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 42(12:22 - 1st) J.Wilson right guard to HOU 39 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey - R.Lopez).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 39(11:47 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to J.Wilson.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 39(11:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to J.Waddle to HOU 17 for 22 yards (J.Pitre).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 17(11:02 - 1st) J.Wilson right end pushed ob at HOU 9 for 8 yards (S.Nelson). PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 17 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MIA 27(10:37 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Waddle.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - MIA 27(10:33 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to C.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - MIA 27(10:30 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to T.Sherfield.
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - MIA 27(10:26 - 1st) J.Sanders 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 69 yards from MIA 35 to HOU -4. T.Smith to HOU 10 for 14 yards (J.Bethel; C.Fejedelem).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 10(10:14 - 1st) K.Allen pass short right to N.Collins to HOU 21 for 11 yards (J.Phillips).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 21(9:41 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 22 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins - K.Kohou).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - HOU 22(9:06 - 1st) K.Allen pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 22 for no gain (J.Holland).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - HOU 22(8:30 - 1st) K.Allen sacked at HOU 9 for -13 yards (D.Riley).
|Punt
4 & 22 - HOU 9(7:52 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 56 yards to MIA 35 - Center-J.Weeks. C.Wilson to MIA 41 for 6 yards (M.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 41(7:41 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to T.Sherfield to HOU 35 for 24 yards (J.Pitre).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35(7:03 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to HOU 21 for 14 yards (J.Pitre).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 21(6:21 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to HOU 21 for no gain (C.Kirksey).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 21(5:45 - 1st) T.Hill left end to HOU 16 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - MIA 16(5:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to HOU 12 for 4 yards (D.King - C.Harris).
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - MIA 12(4:19 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Sherfield to HOU 3 for 9 yards (C.Harris). HOU-C.Harris was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 3(3:39 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to HOU 4 for -1 yards (M.Collins).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MIA 4(3:06 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:57 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete deep right to N.Collins (X.Howard).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(2:51 - 1st) K.Allen pass short right to D.Pierce to HOU 34 for 9 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - HOU 34(2:10 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 39(2:01 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Pierce.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 39(1:56 - 1st) K.Allen pass short middle to C.Moore to HOU 43 for 4 yards (E.Roberts).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 43(1:19 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to O.Howard [E.Campbell].
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 43(1:13 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to MIA 9 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by C.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 9(1:06 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to MIA 9 for no gain (J.Reeves-Maybin; D.King).
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 9(0:28 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill ran ob at MIA 38 for 29 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 38(15:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Ingold to MIA 38 for no gain (C.Kirksey).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 38(14:25 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to R.Cracraft to MIA 49 for 11 yards (E.Murray).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 49(13:41 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 49(13:36 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to J.Waddle.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIA 49(13:31 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIA 49(13:26 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 51 yards to end zone - Center-B.Ferguson - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(13:18 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short middle to D.Pierce to HOU 21 for 1 yard (E.Roberts).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - HOU 21(12:38 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short right intended for D.Pierce INTERCEPTED by A.Van Ginkel at HOU 26. A.Van Ginkel to HOU 3 for 23 yards (D.Pierce).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(12:22 - 2nd) D.Pierce left end to HOU 24 for -1 yards (C.Wilkins).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - HOU 24(11:43 - 2nd) K.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Pierce.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - HOU 24(11:39 - 2nd) K.Allen scrambles right end to HOU 29 for 5 yards (J.Phillips).
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 29(11:01 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to MIA 23 - Center-J.Weeks - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 23(10:54 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to T.Sherfield.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 23(10:48 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to R.Cracraft to MIA 34 for 11 yards (M.Stewart).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(10:05 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to J.Waddle to MIA 47 for 13 yards (S.Nelson).
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 47(9:24 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to J.Waddle to HOU 19 for 34 yards (M.Stewart).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 19(8:36 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to HOU 10 for 9 yards (J.Pitre) [R.Green].
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 10(7:56 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle to HOU 7 for 3 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin - B.Cashman).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 7(7:13 - 2nd) J.Wilson left tackle to HOU 5 for 2 yards (D.King; M.Addison).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIA 5(6:34 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIA 5(6:29 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki (C.Kirksey).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MIA 5(6:26 - 2nd) J.Sanders 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(6:22 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short left to N.Collins to HOU 22 for -3 yards (K.Kohou).
|Fumble
2 & 13 - HOU 22(5:51 - 2nd) K.Allen sacked at HOU 15 for -7 yards (B.Chubb). FUMBLES (B.Chubb) - recovered by HOU-L.Tunsil at HOU 13. L.Tunsil to HOU 11 for -2 yards.
|+5 YD
3 & 24 - HOU 11(5:10 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short right to J.Akins to HOU 18 for 7 yards (K.Kohou - E.Rowe). FUMBLES (E.Rowe) - RECOVERED by MIA-X.Howard at HOU 16. X.Howard for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:59 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Kickoff
|(4:59 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 68 yards from MIA 35 to HOU -3. T.Smith to HOU 16 for 19 yards (C.Fejedelem; J.Holland).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 16(4:50 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 20 for 4 yards (Z.Sieler - M.Ingram).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 20(4:10 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short right to J.Akins to HOU 30 for 10 yards (E.Roberts).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 30(3:32 - 2nd) K.Allen sacked at HOU 22 for -8 yards (E.Roberts).
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - HOU 22(2:53 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short left to P.Dorsett to HOU 27 for 5 yards (J.Baker).
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - HOU 27(2:13 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short right to T.Quitoriano to HOU 34 for 7 yards (E.Rowe).
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 34(2:00 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 54 yards to MIA 12 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by C.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 12(1:52 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 12(1:45 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to R.Cracraft to MIA 34 for 22 yards (T.Thomas).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(1:22 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gaskin to MIA 38 for 4 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIA 38(1:06 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hill (J.Pitre).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - MIA 38(1:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIA - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 38 - No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - MIA 33(1:01 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Wilson ran ob at MIA 46 for 13 yards (D.King).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 46(0:54 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to C.Wilson to HOU 34 for 20 yards (J.Owens).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(0:33 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to R.Cracraft to HOU 23 for 11 yards (T.Thomas).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 23(0:26 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at HOU 33 for -10 yards (O.Okoronkwo). PENALTY on HOU-O.Okoronkwo - Face Mask - 12 yards - enforced at HOU 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 11(0:20 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to J.Waddle.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 11(0:17 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at HOU 17 for -6 yards (M.Collins).
|No Gain
3 & 16 - MIA 17(0:02 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - MIA 17(0:01 - 2nd) J.Sanders 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Wilson right end to MIA 32 for 7 yards (J.Pitre). MIA-J.Wilson was injured during the play.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 32(14:14 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left end to MIA 30 for -2 yards (D.King - C.Kirksey).
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - MIA 30(13:33 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 46 for 16 yards (T.Thomas).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 46(12:51 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle intended for T.Hill INTERCEPTED by J.Pitre at HOU 42. J.Pitre to MIA 45 for 13 yards (D.Smythe). PENALTY on HOU-S.Nelson - Defensive Pass Interference - 13 yards - enforced at MIA 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 41(12:42 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at HOU 46 for -5 yards (M.Addison).
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - MIA 46(11:59 - 3rd) M.Gaskin right guard to HOU 44 for 2 yards (M.Dwumfour).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MIA 44(11:22 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 48 for -8 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Punt
4 & 21 - MIA 48(10:52 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 45 yards to HOU 7 - Center-B.Ferguson. D.King to HOU 26 for 19 yards (A.Ingold).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26(10:38 - 3rd) B.Cooks left end ran ob at HOU 28 for 2 yards (M.Ingram).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 28(10:01 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short right to C.Moore to HOU 31 for 3 yards (J.Phillips).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 31(9:17 - 3rd) K.Allen sacked at HOU 27 for -4 yards (J.Phillips).
|Punt
4 & 9 - HOU 27(8:36 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 43 yards to MIA 30 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by C.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 30(8:29 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 23 for -7 yards (M.Collins).
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - MIA 23(7:51 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left tackle to MIA 25 for 2 yards (M.Collins - R.Lopez).
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - MIA 25(7:09 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Waddle to MIA 30 for 5 yards (T.Thomas).
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIA 30(6:42 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 45 yards to HOU 25 - Center-B.Ferguson. D.King pushed ob at HOU 36 for 11 yards (E.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36(6:28 - 3rd) D.Ogunbowale right tackle to HOU 45 for 9 yards (J.Baker - E.Rowe).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 45(5:47 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short right to D.Ogunbowale to MIA 49 for 6 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 49(5:01 - 3rd) K.Allen pass deep middle to B.Cooks to MIA 32 for 17 yards (J.Holland). PENALTY on MIA-J.Holland - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at MIA 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 17(4:37 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short left to B.Cooks ran ob at MIA 14 for 3 yards.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 14(4:00 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short right to J.Akins pushed ob at MIA 3 for 11 yards (E.Roberts).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 3(3:22 - 3rd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:18 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Ogunbowale rushes left guard. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(3:18 - 3rd) New QB - 19 S Thompson J.Wilson left guard to MIA 28 for 3 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 28(2:50 - 3rd) J.Wilson right tackle to MIA 31 for 3 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin; C.Kirksey).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - MIA 31(2:07 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass short right to C.Wilson to MIA 37 for 6 yards (S.Nelson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 37(1:29 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to MIA 46 for 9 yards (J.Pitre).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 46(0:53 - 3rd) J.Wilson right guard to MIA 48 for 2 yards (J.Hansen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 48(0:16 - 3rd) S.Thompson FUMBLES (Aborted) at MIA 48 - touched at MIA 47 - RECOVERED by HOU-M.Stewart at 50.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 50(0:11 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short right to J.Akins to MIA 40 for 10 yards (E.Roberts).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 40(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU-T.Howard - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 40 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - HOU 45(15:00 - 4th) K.Allen pass short middle to T.Quitoriano to MIA 32 for 13 yards (J.Phillips).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 32(14:28 - 4th) D.Pierce up the middle to MIA 31 for 1 yard (R.Davis - Z.Sieler).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 31(14:07 - 4th) K.Allen up the middle to MIA 29 for 2 yards (E.Roberts).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 29(13:37 - 4th) K.Allen scrambles left end to MIA 25 for 4 yards (J.Phillips).
|+25 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 25(12:56 - 4th) K.Allen pass short left to J.Akins for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:46 - 4th) L. Tunsil 78 Eligible Receiver TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Allen pass to L.Tunsil is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 25(12:46 - 4th) S.Thompson pass incomplete short left to J.Waddle (D.King). PENALTY on HOU-D.King - Defensive Pass Interference - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 25 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 30(12:43 - 4th) M.Gaskin left tackle to MIA 32 for 2 yards (M.Dwumfour).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIA 32(12:08 - 4th) S.Thompson pass incomplete short right to J.Waddle.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIA 32(12:02 - 4th) S.Thompson pass incomplete short middle to T.Sherfield.
|Punt Return
4 & 8 - MIA 32(11:58 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 52 yards to HOU 16 - Center-B.Ferguson. T.Smith ran ob at HOU 33 for 17 yards (T.Morstead).
|Result
|Play
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(11:47 - 4th) K.Allen pass deep left to B.Cooks ran ob at MIA 28 for 39 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 28(11:08 - 4th) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to N.Collins (C.Wilkins).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 28(11:05 - 4th) K.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Ogunbowale (Z.Sieler).
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 28(11:01 - 4th) K.Allen pass short middle to N.Collins to MIA 16 for 12 yards (V.McKinley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 16(10:32 - 4th) K.Allen pass short left to R.Burkhead pushed ob at MIA 11 for 5 yards (J.Holland).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 11(9:52 - 4th) D.Ogunbowale left guard to MIA 10 for 1 yard (Z.Sieler; B.Chubb).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 10(9:10 - 4th) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to N.Collins [V.McKinley].
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - HOU 10(9:04 - 4th) K.Fairbairn 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 25(9:00 - 4th) S.Thompson pass incomplete deep middle to J.Waddle.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 25(8:54 - 4th) S.Thompson scrambles up the middle to MIA 27 for 2 yards (J.Hansen).
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - MIA 27(8:10 - 4th) S.Thompson scrambles left end to MIA 30 for 3 yards (B.Cashman).
|Punt Return
4 & 5 - MIA 30(7:25 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 55 yards to HOU 15 - Center-B.Ferguson. T.Smith ran ob at HOU 41 for 26 yards (T.Morstead; A.Van Ginkel).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 41(7:12 - 4th) K.Allen pass short left to B.Cooks to MIA 49 for 10 yards (K.Crossen). PENALTY on HOU-T.Quitoriano - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 41.
|-2 YD
1 & 20 - HOU 31(6:44 - 4th) K.Allen pass short left to D.Pierce to HOU 29 for -2 yards (C.Wilkins - K.Crossen).
|+9 YD
2 & 22 - HOU 29(6:14 - 4th) K.Allen pass short middle to N.Collins to HOU 38 for 9 yards (Z.Sieler).
|Fumble
3 & 13 - HOU 38(5:40 - 4th) K.Allen sacked at HOU 28 for -10 yards (J.Baker). FUMBLES (J.Baker) [J.Baker] - recovered by HOU-A.Cann at HOU 29. A.Cann to HOU 31 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler).
|Punt
4 & 20 - HOU 31(4:56 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 49 yards to MIA 20 - Center-J.Weeks. C.Wilson ran ob at MIA 21 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 21(4:48 - 4th) J.Wilson left guard to MIA 26 for 5 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin - K.Hinish).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIA 26(4:41 - 4th) S.Thompson sacked at MIA 20 for -6 yards (J.Hansen).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MIA 20(4:35 - 4th) S.Thompson pass incomplete short right to J.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIA 20(4:31 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 48 yards to HOU 32 - Center-B.Ferguson. D.King to HOU 40 for 8 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 40(4:20 - 4th) K.Allen pass incomplete short left to R.Burkhead (D.Riley). HOU-R.Burkhead was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 40(4:15 - 4th) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to P.Dorsett.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 40(4:11 - 4th) K.Allen pass short middle to N.Collins to HOU 49 for 9 yards (E.Rowe) [B.Chubb].
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - HOU 49(3:43 - 4th) K.Allen up the middle to 50 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins; D.Riley).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 50(3:19 - 4th) K.Allen pass short middle to N.Collins to MIA 44 for 6 yards (J.Holland - D.Riley).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - HOU 44(2:55 - 4th) K.Allen pass incomplete deep left.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 44(2:48 - 4th) K.Allen pass deep right intended for C.Moore INTERCEPTED by V.McKinley at MIA 19. V.McKinley pushed ob at MIA 36 for 17 yards (T.Quitoriano).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(2:40 - 4th) M.Gaskin left guard to MIA 39 for 3 yards (J.Owens; J.Hughes).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 39(2:00 - 4th) M.Gaskin right tackle to MIA 49 for 10 yards (R.Green).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 49(1:52 - 4th) S.Thompson kneels to MIA 49 for no gain.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 49(1:11 - 4th) S.Thompson kneels to MIA 49 for no gain.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIA 49(0:37 - 4th) S.Thompson kneels to MIA 49 for no gain.
