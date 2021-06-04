The New York Jets are working diligently to turn the franchise around after a decade of futility that ended with a historically awful two-win season. The Jets set a franchise record by losing their first 13 games, as they finished with their worst record since 1996 and extended the NFL's longest active playoff drought, which dates back to 2010. New York began another rebuilding process by hiring Robert Saleh as the new head coach, trading away Sam Darnold and drafting Zach Wilson second overall, and now William Hill Sportsbook has set New York's 2021 NFL win total at 6.0.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are trying to get back on a true winning track for the first time since the days of Dan Marino, as the Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000 and have made the postseason just once in the last decade. But Brian Flores guided Miami to 10 wins last season, doubling the team's victory total from the previous season as the Dolphins scored 404 points, the team's highest total since 1986. The latest 2021 NFL odds list the over-under for Miami's total wins at 9, as Tua Tagovailoa looks to break out in his pro second season. Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals on those teams or any others, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go over 10.5 wins (-130) for the Buffalo Bills. Guided by rising star Josh Allen, the Bills are coming off their first trip to the AFC Championship Game since the 1993 season after earning their first division title since 1995. Buffalo swept the entire AFC East for the first time in franchise history and Allen broke Jim Kelly's franchise record for touchdown passes with 37.

Buffalo looked to bolster its pass rush in the offseason by taking defensive ends with their first two selections in the NFL Draft, and the Bills added to Allen's pass-catching crew by acquiring veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. The schedule may seem daunting in spots for the Bills, but they are now an AFC powerhouse and should be ready to stand up to their most formidable opponents.

"The Bills strengthened their roster this offseason after a 13-3 year, and while we should expect some regression, I don't see any reason to peg them for fewer than 11 wins if their key offensive talent remains healthy," White said. "The one possible roadblock comes in the form of a pretty rough road schedule that includes trips to Kansas City, Tampa Bay, New Orleans and Tennessee. Expect them to win one or two of those, and a 17th game at home against Washington is definitely winnable for a championship contender."

2021 NFL win totals