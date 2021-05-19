The New York Jets added yet another quarterback to what seems like a never-ending carousel of signal-callers in Queens, parting ways with Sam Darnold and drafting former BYU standout Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. With Wilson as the presumptive Week 1 starter, how should you approach the Jets, who have one of the smallest 2021 NFL win totals? Hoping to put a miserable 2-14 season behind them, can the Jets reach six games, their projected total at William Hill?

Should you look elsewhere in the NFL odds when making your NFL picks? Can the Chiefs beat their mark of 12 victories, the largest of any NFL win totals 2021? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go under five wins for the Lions. Transferring the helm of the Lions' offense from Matthew Stafford to Jared Goff could be an upgrade, but Goff will still face a steep learning curve, as will new coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions haven't done much to upgrade their passing game around Goff, settling on Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Quintez Cephus as their prime passing targets. Going from allowing an NFL-worst 32.4 points per game last season to respectability on defense could be a tough ask as well.

"Without much firepower in a passing game that's led by Goff, the Lions will have to play superb defense to remain in games, but they finished last in the league in points allowed last year," White told SportsLine. "The few additions they've made on that side of the ball aren't going to drag their defense to league-average, much less elite.

