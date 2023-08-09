The 2023 NFL schedule has been released, and that includes the entire preseason slate for all 32 teams. The preseason will begin Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets to kick off enshrinement weekend, and conclude Sunday, Aug. 27 with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.
Here is the week-by-week preseason schedule with official times for each game:
*All times Eastern
Hall of Fame Game
Thursday, Aug. 3
- Cleveland Browns 21, New York Jets 16 (Takeaways)
Week 1
Thursday, Aug. 10
- Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.
- Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11
- Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.
- New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m.
- Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.
- Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns, 7:30 p.m.
- Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12
- Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.
- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.
- New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 4 p.m.
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m.
- Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m.
- Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 13
- Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
- San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4 p.m.
Week 2
Thursday, Aug. 17
- Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18
- Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 7 p.m.
- Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.
- Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 4 p.m.
- Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:30 p.m.
- Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.
- Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m.
- Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m.
- New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.
- Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m.
- Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.
- Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
- New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21
- Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m (ESPN)
Week 3
Thursday, Aug. 24
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.
- Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m (Prime Video)
Friday, Aug. 25
- Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m (CBS)
- New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.
- Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
- Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.
- Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.
- Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.
- Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.
- New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m.
- Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.
- Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.
- Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.
- Los Angeles Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.
- Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27
- Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m (Fox)