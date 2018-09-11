Hurricane Florence: Here are all the college football, NFL, MLB games impacted by storm
Here's a rundown of matchups affected by the inclement weather hitting the East Coast
Three states have already been issued mandatory evacuations in advance of Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm that CBS News says "could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the Eastern Seaboard in decades."
As CBS Sports' Barrett Salle noted, "recent models show the storm making landfall late Thursday night or early Friday morning anywhere from Charleston, South Carolina, to Norfolk, Virginia," and "major flooding" could follow even after the storm dies down.
Meanwhile, athletic directors and team officials across the country are monitoring the hurricane's projected path, as USA Today reported, and a number of sporting events have already been rescheduled or outright cancelled.
Here, we've got you covered with a rundown of all the NFL, MLB and college football games that could -- and have been -- impacted:
NFL
- Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
- Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
- New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
MLB
- Miami Marlins at New York Mets (Wednesday, 4:10 p.m.)
- Oakland Athletics at Baltimore Orioles (Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.)
- Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies (Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.)
- Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox (Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.)
- Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals (Thursday, 4:05 p.m.)
- Oakland Athletics at Baltimore Orioles (Thursday, 7:05 p.m.)
- Miami Marlins at New York Mets (Thursday, 7:10 p.m.)
- Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox (Thursday, 7:10 p.m.)
- Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles (Friday, 7:05 p.m.)
- Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (Friday, 7:05 p.m.)
- Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees (Friday, 7:05 p.m.)
- New York Mets at Boston Red Sox (Friday, 7:10 p.m.)
- Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves (Friday, 7:35 p.m.)
- Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves (Saturday, 1:05 p.m.)
- New York Mets at Boston Red Sox (Saturday, 4:05 p.m.)
- Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees (Saturday, 4:05 p.m.)
- Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles (Saturday, 7:05 p.m.)
- Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (Saturday, 7:05 p.m.)
- Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles (Sunday, 1:05 p.m.)
- New York Mets at Boston Red Sox (Sunday, 1:05 p.m.)
- Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees (Sunday, 1:05 p.m.)
- Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (Sunday, 1:35 p.m.)
- Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves (Sunday, 1:35 p.m.)
College football
- Campbell at Coastal Carolina: Rescheduled (Wednesday, 2 p.m.)
- Norfolk State at Liberty: Rescheduled (Dec. 1)
- Boston College at Wake Forest (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)
- UCF at North Carolina: Cancelled
- East Carolina at Virginia Tech (Saturday, 12:20 p.m.)
- Ohio at Virginia (Saturday, 3 p.m.)
- Southern Miss at Appalachian State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
- Georgia Southern at Clemson (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
- West Virginia at North Carolina State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
- LSU at Auburn (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
- Colorado State at Florida (Saturday, 4 p.m.)
- Old Dominion at Charlotte (Saturday, 6 p.m.)
- Middle Tennessee at Georgia (Saturday, 7:15 p.m.)
- Marshall at South Carolina (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)
