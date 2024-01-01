With one week to go in the NFL regular season, the playoff races are as wild and confusing as ever. The AFC and NFC each entered Week 17 with 12 teams still mathematically alive. Entering Week 18, the AFC has nine teams still in the hunt for a postseason berth. An AFC East title showdown between the Bills and Dolphins highlights the action. In the NFC, there are seven teams fighting for the final two spots.
Below, the tiebreakers for each team will be explained. Here's a breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing.
AFC playoff picture
|Seed
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
|1
z-Ravens
13
3
0
.813
+210
|2
x-Dolphins
11
5
0
.688
+112
|3
|y-Chiefs
10
6
0
.625
+76
|4
|Jaguars
9
7
0
.563
+14
|5
|x-Browns
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|+51
|6
|Bills
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|+133
|7
|Colts
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|-15
|8
|Texans
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|+20
|9
|Steelers
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|-27
|10
|e-Bengals
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|-35
|11
|e-Broncos
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|-2
|12
|e-Raiders
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|-12
|13
|e-Jets
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|-101
|14
|e-Titans
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|-70
|15
|e-Chargers
|5
|11
|0
|.333
|-51
|16
|e-Patriots
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|-116
z-clinched home-field advantage
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division
e-eliminated
Baltimore Ravens
What to know: The Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC with their win over the Dolphins in Week 17. They have the first-round bye.
Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers
Miami Dolphins
What to know: Miami remains as the No. 2 seed in the AFC despite their loss to Baltimore. The Dolphins will play the Bills for the AFC East title next week.
Remaining schedule: vs. Bills
Kansas City Chiefs
What to know: The Chiefs wrapped up the AFC West title and are currently the No. 3 seed, eliminated from home-field advantage in the AFC.
Remaining schedule: at Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars
What to know: The Jaguars are still the No. 4 seed in the AFC and are still first in the AFC South. The Jaguars own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans and Colts for the division lead.
Remaining schedule: at Titans
Cleveland Browns
What to know: The Browns are the No. 5 seed in the AFC and can't advance any higher with the Ravens clinching the division.
Remaining schedule: at Bengals
Buffalo Bills
What to know: The Bills remain the No. 6 seed with their win over the Patriots. They will play the Dolphins for the AFC East title next week
Remaining schedule: at Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts
What to know: The Colts are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC after their win over the Raiders, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans (No. 8). Indianapolis and Houston will play next week to keep the season alive.
Remaining schedule: vs. Texans
Houston Texans
What to know: Houston is currently No. 8 and sits outside the playoffs after the win over Tennessee, dropping the head-to-head tiebreaker against Indianapolis for the No. 7 seed.
Remaining schedule: at Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers
What to know: The Steelers remained in the hunt with their victory over the Seahawks.
Remaining schedule: at Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
What to know: The Bengals are eliminated.
Remaining schedule: vs. Browns
Denver Broncos
What to know: The Broncos are eliminated.
Remaining schedule: at Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
What to know: The Raiders are eliminated.
Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos
New York Jets
What to know: The Jets are eliminated.
Remaining schedule: at Patriots
Los Angeles Chargers
What to know: The Chargers are eliminated.
Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs
Tennessee Titans
What to know: The Titans are eliminated.
Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars
New England Patriots
What to know: The Patriots are eliminated.
Remaining schedule: vs. Jets
NFC playoff picture
|Rank
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
|1
z-49ers
12
4
0
.773
+194
|2
x-Cowboys
11
5
0
.688
+166
|3
|y-Lions
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|+56
|4
8
8
0
.500
+14
|5
|x-Eagles
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|+22
|6
|x-Rams
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|+26
|7
|Seahawks
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|-39
|8
|Saints
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|+44
|9
|Vikings
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|+15
|10
|Packers
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|+2
|11
|Bears
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|-11
|12
|Falcons
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|-21
|13
|e-Giants
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|-158
|14
|e-Commanders
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|-161
|15
|e-Cardinals
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|-124
|16
|e-Panthers
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|-171
z-clinched home-field advantage
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division
e-eliminated
San Francisco 49ers
What to know: The 49ers clinched home-field advantage in the NFC with their win and the Eagles' loss. They'll have the first-round bye.
Remaining schedule: vs. Rams
Dallas Cowboys
What to know: Dallas goes back to the No. 2 seed with its win over the Lions and the Eagles' loss to the Cardinals. They clinch the NFC East with a win next week.
Remaining schedule: at Commanders
Detroit Lions
What to know: The Lions have clinched the NFC North and are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC.
Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What to know: The Buccaneers continue to lead the NFC South even with their loss to the Saints. They hold the tiebreaker based on best win percentage in common games and can clinch the division with a win next week.
Remaining schedule: at Panthers
Philadelphia Eagles
What to know: The Eagles fall to the No. 5 seed in the NFC -- and out of the division lead -- with their loss to the Cardinals. Philadelphia needs a win and a Dallas loss in Week 18 to win the NFC East.
Remaining schedule: at Giants
Los Angeles Rams
What to know: The Rams clinched a playoff berth with their win over the Giants coupled with the Seahawks' loss to the Steelers. They are the No. 6 seed in the conference.
Remaining schedule: at 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
What to know: The Seahawks sit in the No. 7 spot but no longer control their own playoff destiny after losing to the Steelers.
Remaining schedule: at Cardinals
New Orleans Saints
What to know: The Saints move up to the No. 8 seed after their win over the Buccaneers, now tied for first in the NFC South. Tampa Bay has the better win percentage in common games, so the Buccaneers hold the tiebreaker.
Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons
Minnesota Vikings
What to know: The Vikings are No. 9 in the NFC heading into their Sunday night game, needing a win over the Packers to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Lions
Green Bay Packers
What to know: The Packers are No. 10 in the NFC heading into their Sunday night game, needing a win over the Vikings to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Bears
Chicago Bears
What to know: The Bears move up to the No. 11 seed with their win over the Falcons, but will be eliminated unless the Vikings-Packers game ends in a tie.
Remaining schedule: at Packers
Atlanta Falcons
What to know: The Falcons fall to the No. 12 seed with their loss to the Bears, still a game out of the NFC South. Atlanta ends its regular season with New Orleans, still mathematically alive in the division race.
Remaining schedule: at Saints
New York Giants
What to know: The Giants are eliminated.
Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles
Washington Commanders
What to know: The Commanders are eliminated.
Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals
What to know: The Cardinals are eliminated.
Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks
Carolina Panthers
What to know: The Panthers are eliminated.
Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers