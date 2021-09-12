Fresh off a 13-3 season and a trip to the AFC Championship Game, the Buffalo Bills will be tested to start the 2021 NFL schedule as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's one of five games between playoff teams from a season ago, and the Bills are 6.5-point favorites in the Week 1 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Only the Rams and 49ers are bigger favorites, with the Week 1 lines showing Los Angeles favored by 7.5 over Chicago and San Francisco favored by 8.5 over Detroit.

In addition to the five matchups between playoff teams, there are two divisional matchups, with the Jaguars favored by three over the Texans and the Patriots favored by a field goal over the Dolphins in the Week 1 NFL spreads. Which way should you lean on all 15 remaining games as you make your Week 1 NFL bets? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The 49ers (-8.5) cover the spread against the Lions. The 49ers have been one of the best road teams in the NFL, winning seven of their eight regular-season road games on their way to becoming NFC Champions two seasons ago and capturing five of their six overall wins on the road last year.

Meanwhile, the Lions only won once at home last season and Dan Campbell has been tasked with another difficult rebuild. The Lions finished 20th in scoring and total offense last season and replaced quarterback Matthew Stafford with Jared Goff. They also let wide receiver Kenny Golladay walk in free agency. That's going to put a lot of pressure on a defense that ranked last in points allowed and yards allowed a season ago.

The model is expecting a healthy 49ers offense to pile up over 450 yards of total offense. The line has been moving towards San Francisco after opening at 7.5 points, but the visitors still cover in over 50 percent of SportsLine's simulations.

Another one of the top Week 1 NFL picks from the model: The Panthers (-4) cover as home favorites against the Jets. After being selected by the Jets with the No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and being traded away after just three seasons, Darnold will get an immediate chance at revenge with the Jets coming to visit him in his new home in Charlotte.

Darnold has looked comfortable in the preseason and is surrounded by far and away the most talented group of skill players he's ever had. Christian McCaffrey is healthy after missing 13 games a season ago and should take the pressure off Darnold by powering a solid running game while also being arguably one of the most valuable receivers in the game too. The model predicts that McCaffrey piles up over 130 yards of total offense to help the Panthers cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

Week 1 NFL odds (via Caesars)

Sunday, Sept. 12

Steelers at Bills (-6.5, 48)

Jets at Panthers (-4, 44.5)

Jaguars at Texans (+3, 45.5)

Cardinals at Titans (-3. 53.5)

Chargers at Washington (-1, 44.5)

Eagles at Falcons (-3.5, 48.5)

Seahawks at Colts (+3, 49)

Vikings at Bengals (+3, 47)

49ers at Lions (+8.5, 46)

Browns at Chiefs (-5.5, 54.5)

Dolphins at Patriots (-3, 43.5)

Broncos at Giants (+3, 41.5)

Packers at Saints (+3.5, 49.5)

Bears at Rams (-7.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 13

Ravens at Raiders (+4, 50.5)