After the first week of the NFL schedule, several teams don't look as strong as they seemed heading into the year. The Pittsburgh Steelers upset the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chicago Bears won at home against the San Francisco 49ers, and the Indianapolis Colts settled for a tie against a Houston Texans team they were favored to beat by a touchdown. The 49ers, Bengals and Colts all return as favorites in the Week 2 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, but can you trust any of them in your Week 2 NFL bets? San Francisco is a 9.5-point home favorite against Seattle in the NFL spreads, but is 0-4 overall and 1-3 against the spread versus the Seahawks in their last four meetings. All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Browns (-6.5) cover at home against the Jets. Not that it might have made any difference, but Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (meniscus) has been ruled until at least Week 4. That means the offense is back in the hands of Joe Flacco, who threw 59 passes in New York's Week 1 loss to Baltimore.

The Browns opened the season with a 26-24 win against Carolina in which former QB Baker Mayfield completed less than 60 percent of his passes for just 235 yards for the Panthers. More importantly, Cleveland kept running back Christian McCaffrey bottled up for 33 yards on 10 carries and just 24 yards receiving. Meanwhile, Cleveland running back Nick Chubb had the most impressive performance of any offensive player for either side with 22 carries for 141 yards.

The model projects that Flacco will have a more modest performance and just get over the 200-yard mark through the air. It also predicts Chubb and fellow running back Kareem Hunt will combine for over 120 rushing yards as the Browns easily cover the six-point spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: The Cardinals (+5.5) cover the spread on the road versus the Raiders. Vegas signed Chandler Jones, the Cardinals' franchise leader in sacks, in the offseason, but the Raiders were the only team in Week 1 that failed to record either a sack or a takeaway.

Las Vegas lost on the field and failed to cover against Los Angeles as underdogs. It hasn't had any more success as recent favorites, as the Raiders have failed to cover their last nine games laying points. That's the longest streak by any team since the Falcons in 2015-16. SportsLine's model acknowledges the Raiders' futility as favorites as well as the Cardinals' efficacy on the road. Last year, Arizona went 8-1 ATS on the road, so escaping its home stadium may do the team some good. The model projects just a two-point game, so the Cards (+5.5) cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks 

Week 2 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 18

Dolphins at Ravens (-3.5, 44.5)

BAL
-180
-3.5
-110
o44.5
-110
MIA
+152
+3.5
-110
u44.5
-110
Jets at Browns (-6.5, 39.5)

CLE
-278
-6.5
-110
o39.5
-110
NYJ
+222
+6.5
-110
u39.5
-110
Colts at Jaguars (+3, 45)

JAC
+135
+3
-110
o43.5
-110
IND
-160
-3
-110
u43.5
-110
Buccaneers at Saints (+2.5, 44.5)

NO
+118
+2.5
-110
o44
-110
TB
-140
-2.5
-110
u44
-110
Panthers at Giants (-2, 43.5)

NYG
-115
-1
-110
o43.5
-110
CAR
-105
+1
-110
u43.5
-110
Patriots at Steelers (+2, 40.5)

PIT
+118
+2.5
+100
o40.5
-110
NE
-140
-2.5
-120
u40.5
-110
Commanders at Lions (-1, 48.5)

DET
-110
PK
-110
o48.5
-110
WAS
-110
PK
-110
u48.5
-110
Seahawks at 49ers (-8.5, 40)

SF
-430
-9
-110
o40.5
-110
SEA
+328
+9
-110
u40.5
-110
Falcons at Rams (-10, 46.5)

LAR
-550
-10
-110
o46.5
-110
ATL
+400
+10
-110
u46.5
-110
Texans at Broncos (-10, 45)

DEN
-480
-10
-110
o45.5
-110
HOU
+360
+10
-110
u45.5
-110
Cardinals at Raiders (-5.5, 51.5)

LV
-235
-5.5
-110
o51.5
-110
ARI
+192
+5.5
-110
u51.5
-110
Bengals at Cowboys (+7, 41.5)

DAL
+270
+7
-110
o41.5
-110
CIN
-345
-7
-110
u41.5
-110
Bears at Packers (-10, 41.5)

GB
-480
-10
-110
o41.5
-110
CHI
+360
+10
-110
u41.5
-110
Monday, Sept. 19

Titans at Bills (-10, 48)

BUF
-480
-10
-110
o47.5
-110
TEN
+360
+10
-110
u47.5
-110
Vikings at Eagles (-2, 50.5)

PHI
-135
-2.5
-110
o50.5
-110
MIN
+115
+2.5
-110
u50.5
-110
