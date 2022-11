The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to avoid falling four games below .500 when they face the Cincinnati Bengals during the Week 11 NFL schedule. Pittsburgh stopped the bleeding with a 20-10 win over New Orleans last week, but the Steelers are still just 3-6. The Bengals are four-point road favorites in the Week 11 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Baltimore is hoping to maintain first place in the AFC North when it hosts the Panthers on Sunday. The Ravens (-13) are the heaviest NFL favorites on the board this week, so they will attract plenty of Week 11 NFL bets despite owning one of the largest NFL spreads of the season. Which NFL office pool picks and NFL survivor picks should you make? All of the Week 11 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the model's strongest Week 11 NFL picks is that the Patriots (-3) cover the spread at home against the Jets. The Patriots have dominated this AFC East rivalry over the years. In fact, New England has won 13 consecutive games against the Jets.

The Patriots enter Sunday's showdown giving up just 18.4 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL. New England held the Jets to 17 points in the first meeting this season, a 22-17 victory on the road. The Patriots forced Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to throw three interceptions that day, and SportsLine's model expects he'll struggle again on Sunday, projecting he'll throw for fewer than 200 yards.

The model's Week 11 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Commanders, even though they are favorites over the Texans. Washington is in a letdown spot after picking up an upset win over Philadelphia last Monday. The Commanders took down the final remaining unbeaten team in the league, but they will be playing on short rest in this game.

Houston is at home for the third time in four weeks and quarterback Davis Mills threw for 319 yards against the Giants last week. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce has quietly been one of the most impressive first-year players in the league, rushing for 772 yards and three touchdowns on 165 carries. He is facing a Washington defense that has allowed at least 20 points in three of its last four games, so the Commanders are not a team to be trusted in Week 11 NFL survivor pool picks. See which team you should pick here.

One of the strongest Week 11 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Ravens beat the Panthers. If you're making NFL confidence pool picks, chances are that you're betting big on the Ravens this week since the largest favorites (12 points) on the Week 11 NFL schedule. The model is predicting that Baltimore comes out on top at home in well over 70% of simulations.

The Ravens are on a three-game winning streak entering Sunday and the defense has buttoned up after a difficult three-game stretch to open the season. Baltimore has allowed 350 yards or fewer in its last six games and has been particularly stifling against the run. The Ravens rank third in run defense and you can expect them to load the box to stop D'Onta Foreman with Carolina averaging only 176.2 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the model is predicting that the Ravens rush for well over 160 yards coming off a bye week.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Bears at Falcons (-3, 49)

Panthers at Ravens (-13, 41.5)

Browns at Bills (-8, 49.5)

Commanders at Texans (+3, 40.5)

Eagles at Colts (+6.5, 45.5)

Jets at Patriots (-3.5, 38)

Rams at Saints (-3, 39)

Lions at Giants (-3, 45)

Raiders at Broncos (-2.5, 41.5)

Cowboys at Vikings (+1.5, 48)

Bengals at Steelers (+4, 40.5)

Chiefs at Chargers (+5, 51.5)

Monday, Nov. 21

49ers at Cardinals (+8, 43.5)