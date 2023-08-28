The 2023 NFL season is finally upon us with the first Sunday taking place on September 10. The Week 1 NFL schedule is evenly split with eight divisional matchups and eight non-divisional games. Among the former are Panthers vs. Falcons, in which No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young will make his NFL debut, and Jaguars vs. Colts, featuring No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson. Both rookie quarterbacks are underdogs in the latest Week 1 NFL odds.

The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites with Young battling history in order to prevail. Not since David Carr (2002) has a quarterback who was the top overall pick won his Week 1 start. Can Young break that long drought and what other NFL trends could help with your Week 1 NFL bets? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 1 NFL picks is that the Commanders (-7) cover against the Cardinals. These teams ended last season on opposite notes, with Washington going 7-4-1 down the stretch, while Arizona lost its last seven games of 2022. Most of those losses weren't close, as the Cardinals had an average margin of defeat of 11.6 points.

Then there's the fact that Arizona will be without quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) to start the season. The team also lost its leading receiver in DeAndre Hopkins as well as J.J. Watt, who led the team with 12.5 sacks a year ago. Meanwhile, Washington is bringing back nine starters on a defense that ranked third in yards allowed in 2022 and will get 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young back after he played in just two games last season.

Washington is on the rise while Arizona is clearly in decline. The model has the Commanders covering in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-4.5) cover the spread at home versus the Rams well over 50% of the time. Seattle swept the season series in 2022 for the first time in nine years. The Seahawks are coming off a 9-8 season and postseason appearance, while the Rams finished 5-12 with their .294 winning percentage being the worst-ever by a defending Super Bowl champion.

Matthew Stafford is coming off a season-ending injury and didn't look impressive before going down. He has more turnovers (20) than touchdown passes (18) over his last 13 games, and Seattle specializes in creating takeaways, especially at home. The Seahawks ranked in the top 10 in turnovers created last season, forcing multiple in six of nine home games. The model has taken all of this into account and has the Seahawks (-4.5) covering, with the Under (47) hitting in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 7

Lions at Chiefs (-6.5, 54)

Sunday, Sept. 10

Panthers at Falcons (-3.5, 40)

Texans at Ravens (-10, 44)

Bengals at Browns (+2, 47.5)

Jaguars at Colts (+4.5, 45)

Buccaneers at Vikings (-6, 45.5)

Titans at Saints (-3.5, 41)

49ers at Steelers (+2.5, 40.5)

Cardinals at Commanders (-7, 38.5)

Packers at Bears (-2, 44)

Raiders at Broncos (-4, 43.5)

Dolphins at Chargers (-3, 51)

Eagles at Patriots (+4.5, 45)

Rams at Seahawks (-4.5, 47)

Cowboys at Giants (+3.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 11

Bills at Jets (+2, 46.5)