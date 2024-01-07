The Week 18 NFL schedule features wall-to-wall divisional matchups in one of the most exciting weeks of the season. The Buffalo Bills haven't locked up a playoff spot, but could vault to as high as No. 2 in the AFC playoff bracket with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. The Bills are favored by three points on the road for their AFC East championship matchup according to the latest Week 18 NFL odds via the SportsLine consensus, one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week.

Meanwhile, the Vikings need a win over the Lions (-3.5) and help to make the NFL playoffs, but Detroit has already announced that it isn't planning on resting any starters with seeding still at stake. Which side should you back in that matchup and which Week 18 NFL Vegas lines should you target as you place your NFL bets? All of the Week 18 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 18 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 18 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's Week 18 NFL picks is the Lions (-4) cover the spread at home versus the Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Detroit has covered in six straight versus Minnesota, and the Lions' 11-5 ATS record this season is also tied for the best in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Vikings' defense has fallen apart at the worst possible time. It's allowed 90 points over the last three games after allowing 90 points over its prior six games combined. The Vikings now have to face a Detroit team that is coming off one extra day of rest after playing last Saturday. When having a rest advantage, the Lions are 8-2 ATS since Dan Campbell's first season in 2021, which is the best ATS mark in that scenario in the NFL. SportsLine's model sees Detroit winning by at least a touchdown on Sunday as the Lions cover nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 18 NFL predictions: The Packers (-3) cover against the Bears in a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Scenarios exist where Green Bay makes the NFL playoff bracket with a loss on Sunday, but the mathematics are simple: If they earn a victory, they are in.

The Packers will take on a red-hot Bears squad that has won four of its last five games. However, the Packers have psychology on their side, winning the last nine in the series. That's a big reason why the model is predicting that Green Bay covers the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 18 NFL picks

Week 18 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Jan. 7

Buccaneers at Panthers (+4.5, 36.5)

Browns at Bengals (-7, 37.5)

Vikings at Lions (-3.5, 46)

Jets at Patriots (-1.5, 30.5)

Falcons at Saints (-3, 42)

Jaguars at Titans (+3.5, 41)

Seahawks at Cardinals (+3, 47.5)

Bears at Packers (-3, 45)

Broncos at Raiders (-3, 37)

Chiefs at Chargers (-3.5, 35)

Eagles at Giants (+5.5, 42)

Rams at 49ers (-4, 41)

Cowboys at Commanders (+13, 47)

Bills at Dolphins (+2.5, 48.5)