The Kansas City Chiefs began their title defense without star tight end Travis Kelce and wound up seeing their championship celebration spoiled by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. However, with extra time to prepare, the Chiefs are optimistic that Kelce will be back in the lineup for a Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Kansas City is a three-point road favorite over Jacksonville in the Week 2 NFL odds according to the SportsLine Consensus. The Lions will be back in action against the Seahawks, and the latest Week 2 NFL lines have Detroit as a 4.5-point home favorite.

Which side should you back in those two games and which Week 2 NFL spreads should you target as you place your NFL bets? All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 2 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Buccaneers (-2.5) cover against the Bears in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. Tampa Bay pulled off a stunning upset on the road in Week 1, beating the Minnesota Vikings, 20-17. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both eclipsed 50 receiving yards in the victory, with Evans finding the end zone in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers will now try to dissect a Chicago defense that gave up 38 points to the Packers last week. The Bears struggled mightily against the pass, allowing Jordan Love to toss three passing touchdowns. Chicago has now lost 10 straight games dating back to last season and is just 1-8 in its last nine games on the road. That's a big reason why the model projects Tampa Bay will cover the spread in over 50% of simulations on Sunday. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: the Cardinals (+4) cover the spread at home versus the Giants. Arizona didn't acquire current starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs until late in the preseason, but felt like his athleticism made him a better fit in an offense that typically features Kyler Murray.

In Week 1, Dobbs focused on protecting the football and ultimately helped the defense keep the Cardinals in the game. They led in the fourth quarter and ultimately covered as seven-point road underdogs against the Commanders, with the defense recording six sacks and forcing three turnovers.

Now, they'll take on a Giants squad that was blasted 40-0 on Sunday Night Football by the Cowboys in Week 1. New York only managed 171 yards of total offense and Daniel Jones threw two interceptions while being sacked seven times. The model says Arizona's defense causes Jones more issues, predicting four sacks and multiple turnovers to help Arizona cover in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 2 NFL schedule, and it's identified two must-see underdogs who pull off upsets.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which heavy underdogs should you back? Check out the latest NFL odds below.

Week 2 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 17

Packers at Falcons (-2.5, 40)

Raiders at Bills (-8, 47)

Ravens at Bengals (-3, 45.5)

Seahawks at Lions (-4.5, 47)

Colts at Texans (-1, 39.5)

Chiefs at Jaguars (+3, 51)

Bears at Buccaneers (-2.5, 40)

Chargers at Titans (+2.5, 45)

Giants at Cardinals (+4, 39.5)

49ers at Rams (+7.5, 45.5)

Jets at Cowboys (-8.5, 38.5)

Commanders at Broncos (-4, 38.5)

Dolphins at Patriots (+2.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 18

Saints at Panthers (+3, 39.5)

Browns at Steelers (+2.5, 38.5)