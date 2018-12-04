NFL odds, picks for Week 14: Advanced computer model loving Saints, Patriots

Four divisions are up for grabs, and the AFC and NFC wild-card races are yet to be decided. The latest Week 14 NFL odds feature the Rams as three-point favorites against the Bears in a battle of Super Bowl hopefuls at Solider Field on "Sunday Night Football," while the Chiefs hold a touchdown edge at home against the Ravens. Several double-digit NFL spreads exist this week, like the Chargers (-14) against the Bengals and the Steelers (-10.5) against the Raiders, but all other Week 14 NFL lines opened within one score. With so much on the line and NFL odds shifting as the week progresses, be sure to check out the top Week 14 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 14 NFL picks are in. One of the top Week 14 NFL picks the model recommends: The Patriots (-8) cover on the road against the Dolphins.

Miami stayed alive in the AFC wild-card picture with a 21-17 victory over Buffalo that put it back at .500 (6-6) on the year. An upset over the Patriots would be huge for the Dolphins' postseason chances, but the model is calling for a comfortable double-digit win for New England.

According to the model, Tom Brady throws for over 325 yards and two touchdowns, while Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski team up for 150 yards receiving. The Patriots cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (47) hits more than 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 14 NFL predictions from the model: The Saints (-8) avenge a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay and cover on the road.

Led by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Bucs stunned New Orleans in Week 1 in a 48-40 shootout. The Saints went on to win 10 in a row before a 13-10 setback against the Cowboys in Week 13.

Jameis Winston is back at quarterback for Tampa Bay, but the model gives him a strong probability of throwing two picks. Drew Brees throws for over 300 yards as the Saints cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-4.5, 37.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 53)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-4.5, 49)

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns (-1.5, 47)

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (-6, 48.5)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8, 56)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-3)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (+8, 47)

New York Giants at Washington Redskins (+4, 41)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-14, 48)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 40.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-4, 43)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders (+10.5, 51.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears (+3, 52.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 45)