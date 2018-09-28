NFL odds, picks for Week 4: Proven computer model loving Saints and Jaguars

A week after several underdogs shocked the league, Week 4 NFL odds have been on the move as bettors fade big favorites. After opening as 7.5-point favorites, the Patriots are now -6.5 against the undefeated Dolphins in an AFC East clash at Foxborough. The Packers vs. Bills line has gone down from Green Bay -10.5 to -9.5, still the second-largest spread of the week, as Josh Allen and Buffalo look to shock an NFC North squad for the second-straight week. And the Jaguars have moved from -9 to -7.5 against the Jets even though Leonard Fournette (hamstring) has practiced on a limited basis this week. With so many recent upsets and the NFL odds on the move, check out the Week 4 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It also nailed its two top-rated picks in Week 2, including backing the Ravens (-5.5) against the Broncos. It's now 7-2 on top-rated picks this season, extending its run to an impressive 55-36.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 4 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 4 NFL picks the model is all over: the Saints (-3.5) win and cover against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

New Orleans has recovered well from a season-opening loss to the Buccaneers, pulling off back-to-back wins against the Browns and Falcons that came down to the wire. New York got on the board with a win over the Texans in Week 3, but the model is projecting the Giants' defense to struggle against a New Orleans team that is averaging 34.7 points and 442 yards.

The model projects Drew Brees to top 300 yards through the air and throw at least two touchdowns as the Saints cover the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. Michael Thomas goes for over 100 yards for the second straight game and finds the end zone in the team's final game without running back Mark Ingram (suspension).

Another one of the Week 4 NFL picks the model is extremely high on: the Jaguars (-7.5) cover against Sam Darnold and the Jets at TIAA Bank Field.

The Jaguars were stunned at home last week against the Titans, but are in position to bounce back against a rookie quarterback. Some of last week's performance could be attributed to a letdown following a big win over the reigning AFC champion Patriots, but Fournette's absence certainly played a role as well.

Fournette was a limited participant at practice on Friday, but the model projects him to see the field and rush for 60 yards this week, while backup T.J. Yeldon chips in with 30 more. The Jets also just gave the Browns their first win in 635 days last week as Darnold failed to top 170 yards passing. SportsLine's model says the Jaguars cover the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations, while the Over (38.5) has plenty of value too because that hits more than half the time.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the AFC East showdown between the undefeated Dolphins and the Patriots, and is calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to get a huge scare at home.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And what Super Bowl contender gets a huge scare? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans (+3.5, 41)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1, 47)

Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers (-9.5, 44.5)

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 44)

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5, 38.5)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-6.5, 48)

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5, 53.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (-3, 46.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+3, 39)

Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders (-2.5, 45)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5, 46)

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants (+3.5, 50.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3, 50.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (+4.5, 54.5)