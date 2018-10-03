NFL odds, picks for Week 5: Advanced computer model loving Chiefs and Cardinals

With kickoffs approaching, beginning with the Patriots taking on the Colts as 10-point favorites on Thursday Night Football, Week 5 NFL odds are on the move. After opening as 5.5-point favorites at home against the Giants, the Panthers have now been bet to up 7-point favorites. In Detroit, an NFC North matchup between the Packers and Lions has seen the total bet down from 54.5 to 51 with Green Bay as 1-point favorites. With so many NFL odds and spreads to choose from, you need to see the NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model before making any plays.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went a blistering 11-4 straight up in a wild Week 4 and nailed three of its four top-rated spread picks, including Kansas City (-3.5) over Denver on Monday Night Football. It's now 10-3 on top-rated picks this season, extending its run to 58-37.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 5 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 5 NFL picks the model is all over: The Chiefs (-3) keep rolling in a matchup against the Jaguars.

Patrick Mahomes continued to take the NFL by storm as he led a dramatic come-from-behind victory against the Broncos in Week 4. The MVP candidate is now completing 65.2 percent of his passes for 1,200 yards, 14 touchdowns and no interceptions as Kansas City has opened the season undefeated at 4-0.

The model says Jacksonville's stingy defense will limit Mahomes to about 250 yards of total offense and two touchdowns this week, but that won't be enough. Kansas City still covers in well over half of simulations, while the under (49) hits over 50 percent of the time.

Another Week 5 NFL pick the model likes: the Cardinals (+4.5) stay within the spread against the division-rival 49ers.

Both NFC West teams are struggling as they head into Week 5, with the Cardinals winless and the 49ers at 1-3 having lost QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the season. And the model expects a plodding game, with a projected final score of 21-18 and the Under (41) hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

Statistically, the model projects similar performances from starting quarterbacks Josh Rosen and C.J. Beathard. Both are predicted to throw for around 230 yards with a touchdown and an interception. However, it's an improved Cardinals defense allowing just 18 points per game in its last two contests (both covers) that helps Arizona stay within the margin in nearly 55 percent of simulations and win outright (+170 on the money line) 42 percent of the time.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (-10, 51.5)

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5, 49.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 49)

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers (-7, 44.5)

Denver Broncos at New York Jets (-1, 42.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3, 57.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (+3, 47)

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (+3.5, 39)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (+1, 51)

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5, 53.5)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5, 41)

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 44.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (+7, 50.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans (-3, 45.5)

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints (-6.5, 52.5)