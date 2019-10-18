NFL odds, picks, lines, predictions for Week 7: Advanced computer model loving Rams, Packers

The Week 7 NFL schedule is full of action that Vegas oddsmakers are expecting to be close, with eight games featuring spreads of three points or fewer. That includes a matchup between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints that has major implications on the NFL playoff picture. The slate also features an important AFC South matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. Chicago is a three-point home favorite over New Orleans, who will be playing without quarterback Drew Brees (thumb) yet again, while Indianapolis is a one-point home favorite over Houston in the latest Week 7 NFL odds. Both games feature some of the tightest NFL lines of the week. Meanwhile, the Giants are three-point home favorites over the Cardinals as rookie quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Kyler Murray go head-to-head, according to the current NFL spreads. Before you make your Week 7 NFL picks, look at the NFL predictions and projected scores from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 7 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 7 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Packers (-5.5) cover at home against the Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense get most of the attention in Green Bay, but it's been the defense that has impressed early in 2019. The Packers rank ninth in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up 19.2 points per game, helping them to a 5-1 straight-up record and a 4-2 mark against the spread thus far in coach Matt LaFleur's first year. Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is held to 250 yards and throws an interception in the model's simulations as Green Bay covers well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 7 NFL picks from the model: the Rams cover as three-point road favorites over the Falcons.

The Rams have lost three straight games to drop to 3-3 a season after making the Super Bowl, but their problems seem paltry compared to what the Falcons are dealing with at 1-5. Dan Quinn took over the defensive play-calling responsibilities before the start of the season in an effort to breathe life into that side of the ball, only to watch them give up 31 points per game (next-to-last in the NFL).

Atlanta gave up 53 points and 592 yards to Houston two weeks ago and then another 34 points and 442 yards last week against Arizona. The Falcons' defense may be just the boost the Rams are looking for after Jared Goff threw for just 78 yards while being sacked four times against the 49ers last week. The model has Goff bouncing back to throw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. Despite the fireworks, the under (54) hits well over 50 percent of the time.

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants (-3, 49.5)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1, 47.5)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-17, 40)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (PK, 45)

Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers (-5.5, 47)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5, 44)

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons (+3, 54)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (+9.5, 41.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (-2, 40)

Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5, 49.5)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-3, 38)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 49)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+9.5, 42.5)