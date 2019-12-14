NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 15: Advanced computer model unveils top predictions

The Week 15 NFL odds have been on the move as bettors target games with playoff implications. The AFC South is up for grabs when the Houston Texans visit the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET. The Titans are favored by a field goal in the latest NFL spreads after the line dropped as low as 2.5. Both teams are 8-5 and play each other twice in the final three weeks.

Another game of playoff importance sees the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers hosting the Chicago Bears, who need a victory to keep their Wild Card hopes alive. Green Bay nipped the Bears, 10-3, in the season opener, and could clinch the division with a victory at Lambeau Field. According to the current NFL odds, Aaron Rodgers and company are favored by 4.5, down one from the opener. All of the Week 15 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 15 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 95-64 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 15 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 15 NFL predictions are in.

Week 15 NFL picks to target

One of the model's strongest Week 15 NFL predictions is that the New York Giants (2-11) cover as three-point home favorites against the 3-10 Miami Dolphins. The Giants are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Week 15 games and are 7-2-1 against the number this season versus teams with a losing record.

New York will see veteran quarterback Eli Manning start for the second straight week as Daniel Jones (ankle) continues to recuperate. Manning went 15-of-30 for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a rain-soaked overtime loss to the Eagles last Monday. Wide receiver Darius Slayton had a monster night, catching five passes for 154 yards and both TDs from Manning, a 35-yarder and a 55-yarder.

The Dolphins are 1-6 straight up in their last seven games against the Giants. SportsLine's model sees Manning throwing for almost 270 yards and two TDs as the Giants cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (46.5) also hits more than 50 percent of the time.

