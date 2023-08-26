Before Super Bowl 57 ended, NFL futures odds for Super Bowl 58 bets started popping up. The two teams playing in last season's game, the Chiefs and Eagles, were the favorites in their respective conferences back then, and that's still the case now. Kansas City is 6-1 to repeat in the latest 2024 Super Bowl odds, while Philadelphia is 15-2. Aaron Rodgers' arrival has the Jets at 16-1, making them the biggest favorite of any team that failed to reach the last NFL postseason. Making 2024 Super Bowl picks before the season starts can seem like a daunting task, but a little expert help can go a long way.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors

White is backing the Seahawks, even though they're longshots at 40-1. Seattle may have won the 2022 NFL Draft, in part due to the picks they got from the Russell Wilson trade. The Seahawks emerged with four starters plus three key reserves from last year's draft and those players will only get better in their second seasons. Additionally, the team added more high-end talent with two first-rounders and two second-rounders from the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks had a top-10 scoring offense last year and the defense has been shored up by a couple of key returns. Future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner is back at linebacker, while safety Jamal Adams will likely give the team more than the one game he played last year. Also, the Seahawks' schedule shapes up well since they play back-to-back road games just once and don't have a cross-country trip to the Eastern Time Zone after Week 9.

With an uncertain quarterback situation in San Francisco, White sees Seattle competing for the NFC West and possibly challenging Philadelphia for the top seed in the conference.

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1