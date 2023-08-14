The Kansas City Chiefs have become the dominant force in the NFL, appearing in three of the last four Super Bowls and winning twice. Now, they'll enter the new NFL season as the 6-1 favorites to repeat in the latest Super Bowl 58 odds, cementing their dynasty with a third championship in five years. However, in a league that has used free agency and the NFL Draft to create so much parity, all 32 teams in NFL training camps have designs on winning it all no matter what their 2024 Super Bowl odds are. Before you make any 2024 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 58 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper and SuperContest participant R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors

With sportsbooks updating 2024 Super Bowl odds as the preseason gets underway, analysts have scoured the wagering menu and analyzed all 32 teams.

Top 2024 Super Bowl picks

One surprise: White is fading the 49ers, even though they're one of the top 2024 Super Bowl favorites at 9-1. From a roster construction standpoint, it's hard to argue that San Francisco isn't one of the best teams in the NFL, but they're coming off a season uprooted by injuries at quarterback and have the same issues on the horizon in 2023.

Injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo led to the unearthing of Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Purdy played so well in seven starts that the 49ers let Garoppolo walk during the offseason and appear to have largely abandoned Lance despite drafting him third overall in 2021.

However, Purdy suffered an elbow injury during last year's Playoffs that required surgery and it's unclear whether he'll be ready to start the season. That brings Lance and offseason signing Sam Darnold, himself a former No. 2 overall pick, into the equation and it's unclear how the offense would function in either scenario. Plus, there's always the possibility that Purdy's play last season was a fluke and that makes it hard to support the 49ers as one of the favorites in the 2023 Super Bowl futures. See all of White's picks here.

How to make Super Bowl 58 picks

Analysts are also eyeing an under-the-radar team that missed the playoffs last season. This massive long shot has a proven head coach that should help give them an edge.

Who are SportsLine's experts backing to win the Super Bowl 2024? And which massive longshot can go all the way? Check out the 2024 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of the 2024 Super Bowl best bets, all from the Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports who finished 2022 on a 107-80-6 run with his NFL ATS picks.

2024 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1