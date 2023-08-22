The Super Bowl is one of the most-wagered events every year. Betting action starts long before the matchup is set for the big game. Super Bowl 58 future bets are now available on sportsbooks across the country with the NFL regular season less than a month away. It's no surprise the two teams that played in last year's Super Bowl have the two lowest 2024 Super Bowl odds. Kansas City is the 6-1 favorite, followed by Philadelphia (15-2) in the latest Super Bowl 58 odds.

The 49ers and Bills have 9-1 odds, followed by the Bengals (10-1), Cowboys (15-1) and Jets (16-1). The Jets would become the first team since the Eagles in 2018 to win the Super Bowl after missing the playoffs in their previous season. Are those fair enough 2023 Super Bowl futures for the Jets after "winning the offseason" by adding players like Aaron Rodgers? Before you make any 2024 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 58 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper and SuperContest participant R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2024 Super Bowl odds as the preseason gets underway, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams, and released their top Super Bowl 58 picks.

Top 2024 Super Bowl picks

One surprise: White is backing the Seahawks, even though they're among the longshots at 40-1. The Seahawks emerged as one of the surprises to make the playoffs last season. Many assumed when the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos, it signaled a rebuilding period. However, 71-year-old head coach Pete Carroll and Seattle showed no interest in a rebuild in large part due to Geno Smith, who led the NFL in completion percentage (69.8%) and won NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

White believes Smith's production wasn't a one-off and Seattle improved their playmakers in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Seahawks selected Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall as the first wide receiver in the draft. After going with defense and linebacker Derick Hall with the sixth pick in the second round, Seattle drafted running back Zach Charbonnet later in the second round. Pair the two with receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and running back Kenneth Walker III and Seattle could have one of the best playmaking groups in the NFL. At 40-1 odds to win Super Bowl 58, White believes Seattle is worthy of a longshot bet. See all of White's picks here.

How to make Super Bowl 58 picks

White is also eyeing an under-the-radar team that missed the playoffs last season. This massive long shot is "one of the smartest lottery ticket bets you can make" and has a proven head coach that should help give them an edge.

Who are SportsLine's experts backing to win the Super Bowl 2024? And which massive longshot can go all the way? Check out the 2024 Super Bowl odds below

2024 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1