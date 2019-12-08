NFL Week 14 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Olamide Zaccheaus makes first career catch for 93-yard TD
All the best highlights from Week 14 are right here
It's the 14th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 14.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 24 (Recap)
Sunday
- Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (GameTracker)
- Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (GameTracker)
- Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (GameTracker)
- Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (GameTracker)
- San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (GameTracker)
- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (GameTracker)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (GameTracker)
- Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers (GameTracker)
- Denver Broncos at Houston Texans (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Monday
- New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Watson puts his body on the line
Deshaun Watson isn't giving up or clocking out early on Sunday. The Houston QB put his body on the line with this touchdown run. It's probably not something the Texans are going to want to see very often, but they'll take the scores any way they can get them as they attempt to come back from a big deficit against Denver.
Welcome to the show
Olamide Zaccheaus made the very first catch of his NFL career on Sunday in Atlanta, and it went for a 93-yard touchdown. Not a bad way to announce your arrival, I guess.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Falcons forced a fumble that was recovered by their all-hustle kicker, Younghoe Koo.
D-Hop gives Houston some life
The Texans are getting SMOKED by the Broncos but Deshaun Watson finally got the ball in the end zone on this 43-yard hookup with DeAndre Hopkins. They've still got a ways to go to climb out of their second half hole but it's a start.
Locked in
In maybe the biggest surprise of the day, Drew Lock is carving up the Houston Texans. The Broncos' rookie quarterback has three touchdown passes in the first half, including this dart to the end zone to find fellow rookie Noah Fant.
Sanders slings it
Emmanuel Sanders already has a big receiving touchdown on the day but he also managed to get on the board with a passing TD as well. The 49ers pulled out some trickery against the Saints and let Sanders throw the ball to a wide open Raheem Mostert for the touchdown.
Saints and Niners trading strikes
This probably won't come as much of a surprise the Saints-49ers game at the Superdome has been quite good in the first half and we've got ourselves a good old fashioned shootout in the making. Drew Brees and the Saints are doing some damage on offense and Jared Cook has been a big target. The tight end has two touchdowns already in the first half.
But Jimmy G and the 49ers are doing some damage of their own, with the biggest punch coming on a 75-yard connection between Garoppolo and Emmanuel Sanders.
Scoop and score, with a twist
The Broncos defense forced a big fumble and Jeremiah Attaochu was there to scoop it up, but he couldn't manage to escape the grasp of a Texans player. Fortunately, his generosity and willingness to hand the ball off to a teammate paid big dividends as Kareem Jackson took it all the way to the house.
Brissett launching bombs
The Colts are on the board early after a turnover and the score came courtesy of a Jacoby Brissett bomb to Marcus Johnson to the tune of 46 yards. That's a pretty great way to start the day if you're Indy.
