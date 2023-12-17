bengalshuddle.jpg
Another week of NFL action is here, which means more surprises are surely in store. The first 14 weeks, after all, have already given us the Browns starting 8-5 despite starting four different quarterbacks, the Bears and even the Giants sneaking back into the wild-card picture, and the reigning champion Chiefs struggling to contend for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. How, then, can you be sure to wager on the right players and teams in Week 15?

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 15? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard?

Sunday

Bears at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)     
Open: Browns -3, O/U 37

"The Browns offense has had to deal with losing key pieces all season, to the point that Joe Flacco and Jerome Ford are being expected to take them to the playoffs. But they're behind a patchwork offensive line that's down its top three offensive tackles for the rest of the year, and Ethan Pocic is now ruled out center while top guard Joel Bitonio continues to manage a knee issue. Perhaps Flacco and Co. can have success against bad defenses, like they did last week against the Jaguars, but this Bears defense has played well for a significant portion of the season, holding opposing offenses to an average of 271 yards over its last eight games. For reference, the vaunted Browns defense leads the league with 263 yards allowed per game, and the Bears' mark would be second over a full season."

That's CBS Sports Fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White, who has twice cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. R.J. has delivered a 56.5% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last eight seasons. We can tell you he's leaning in favor of the Bears.


Buccaneers at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)  
Open: Packers -3.5, O/U 42.5

"Green Bay had its three-game winning streak snapped by Tommy DeVito and the Giants on Monday, but the Packers are set up to bounce back this week at home against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay's secondary is giving up 7.2 yards per pass attempt this season, which is tied for the third most in the league. They've also struggled to get off the field, ranking in the bottom third of the league on third down. At Lambeau Field, Jordan Love has a high completion percentage, passer rating, and averages roughly 40 more passing yards per game this season than he does on the road. Green Bay is also 25-14 ATS at home under Matt LaFleur."

CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan foresees a rebound from Green Bay.


Texans at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)  
Open: Texans -3.5, O/U 43

"The Texans looked terrible last week against the Jets with no Tank Dell and a Nico Collins, putting up season-lows in points scored, total yards and third-down conversions in their largest loss of the season. Now, we don't even know if C.J. Stroud will suit up due to a concussion, while Collins, Will Anderson Jr.Blake CashmanGeorge Fant and Laremy Tunsil missed practice on Wednesday due to injuries. Meanwhile Tennessee is 4-1 at home this year, and wearing Oilers throwbacks!"

Resident Titans expert Jordan Dajani likes Tennessee to win its third game in four weeks.


Jets at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)  
Open: Dolphins -13.5, O/U 40.5

SportsLine's simulation model predicts every NFL game 10,000 times, and it's up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 on a 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.  


Chiefs at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)   
Open: Chiefs -10.5, O/U 37.5

"Yes, the Patriots were able to gut out a solid win in Pittsburgh last week and do have a rest advantage this week, but let's not mistake that win as some sort of corner being turned in Foxborough. New England is still a bad football team and the offense still has plenty of warts (the Patriots were sneakily shut out in the second half last week). Meanwhile, the Chiefs are at a crossroads after dropping two straight and have lost a grip on the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They'll be heading up to Foxborough with plenty of motivation to get back on track (and possibly let out a little frustration). While New England's defense has been a bright spot this season, it can be thrown on. The Patriots are also 0-5 ATS in their last five games following a win."

Resident Patriots expert Tyler Sullivan expects K.C. to win big on the road.


Giants at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)     
Open: Saints -5.5, O/U 37

"The Giants have won three straight with Tommy DeVito at quarterback, but this will be a big challenge for him and the offense on the road in a tough environment. The Saints showed better on defense last week, which will play out here." That's CBS Sports senior columnist Pete Prisco, who doesn't buy New York continuing its streak on the road.


Falcons at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)   
Open: Falcons -3, O/U 35.5

"The total for Falcons-Panthers is 35, and the Under has a realistic shot of hitting. But the Panthers offense has been so bad that opposing offenses can run up the score even if they're not playing well. Take the Saints last week, who averaged just four yards per play against Carolina but won 28-6 because they got a blocked punt TD and started two of their three offensive TD drives on the Panthers' side of the field. Even with the Panthers defense playing well over the last few weeks, the offense has been so bad that it wouldn't be shocking to see Carolina lose any game 13-3 or 10-0."

SportsLine expert and CBS gambling editor R.J. White has other options for his teaser strategy in Week 15.


Commanders at Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)    
Open: Rams -6, O/U 46.5

The SportsLine simulation model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Now, it has simulated every snap of Week 15 and revealed its best parlay picks, including a five-teamer that could result in a 25-1 payout. One part we can reveal: The model says the Rams (-6.5) cover at home in almost 60% of simulations, making it one of its strongest picks.


49ers at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)    
Open: 49ers -13.5, O/U 46.5

"It is a road divisional matchup for the 49ers. Kyler Murray's a little more dangerous than whoever they had before. But this San Francisco team is a truck-stick right now. I feel pretty comfortable the Niners find a way to win as they continue to pursue the No. 1 seed in the NFC, knowing how huge the bye week is on the way to the Super Bowl."

That's CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson on the "Pick Six NFL Podcast," banking on a blowout win by the 49ers.


Cowboys at Bills

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)   
Open: Bills -1.5, O/U 49

"The Cowboys have been completely average on the road this year. Although they're 7-0 at home, they're just 3-3 on the road and that includes losing a game to the Arizona Cardinals. Also, the Bills have been nearly unbeatable at home. Although they're 7-6 on the season, they're 5-1 in games that have been played in Buffalo and they've looked like a completely different team. Remember when we all thought the Bills were going to be Super Bowl contenders this year? Well, that team exists; it just only shows up for home games. The Bills defense has been especially good at home: They've surrendered just 14.5 points per game in Buffalo."

CBS Sports' John Breech foresees a Cowboys letdown after their big win over Philly.


Ravens at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Open: Ravens -3.5, O/U 40.5

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is coming off a typically strong 2022 NFL season in which he went 68-54-6, returning $815 to $100 players. In addition, he is 44-18-2 (+2410) in his last 64 picks involving the Ravens, making him a reliable opinion for this showdown of contenders.


Monday

Eagles at Seahawks

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC)
Open: Eagles -4.5, O/U 48

CBS Sports managing editor Adam Silverstein doesn't just have a knack for NFL picks, which he's been making since 2002, returning $1,375 to $100 players for SportsLine. He's also 36-21-3 (+1284) on his last 60 picks involving the Eagles. Does he like Philly to bounce back after consecutive blowout losses to NFC heavyweights? Or are the Seahawks poised to pull one off as home underdogs in prime time?


