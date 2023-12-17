Another week of NFL action is here, which means more surprises are surely in store. The first 14 weeks, after all, have already given us the Browns starting 8-5 despite starting four different quarterbacks, the Bears and even the Giants sneaking back into the wild-card picture, and the reigning champion Chiefs struggling to contend for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. How, then, can you be sure to wager on the right players and teams in Week 15?

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in, starting with Saturday's three games.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 15? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard?

Sunday

Bears at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Browns -3, O/U 37

"The Browns offense has had to deal with losing key pieces all season, to the point that Joe Flacco and Jerome Ford are being expected to take them to the playoffs. But they're behind a patchwork offensive line that's down its top three offensive tackles for the rest of the year, and Ethan Pocic is now ruled out center while top guard Joel Bitonio continues to manage a knee issue. Perhaps Flacco and Co. can have success against bad defenses, like they did last week against the Jaguars, but this Bears defense has played well for a significant portion of the season, holding opposing offenses to an average of 271 yards over its last eight games. For reference, the vaunted Browns defense leads the league with 263 yards allowed per game, and the Bears' mark would be second over a full season."

That's CBS Sports Fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White, who has twice cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. R.J. has delivered a 56.5% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last eight seasons. We can tell you he's leaning in favor of the Bears.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Browns (-3) Browns Browns Bears Bears Browns Bears Browns Browns

Buccaneers at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Packers -3.5, O/U 42.5

"Green Bay had its three-game winning streak snapped by Tommy DeVito and the Giants on Monday, but the Packers are set up to bounce back this week at home against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay's secondary is giving up 7.2 yards per pass attempt this season, which is tied for the third most in the league. They've also struggled to get off the field, ranking in the bottom third of the league on third down. At Lambeau Field, Jordan Love has a high completion percentage, passer rating, and averages roughly 40 more passing yards per game this season than he does on the road. Green Bay is also 25-14 ATS at home under Matt LaFleur."

CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan foresees a rebound from Green Bay.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Packers (-3) Packers Buccaneers Buccaneers Packers Buccaneers Packers Packers Packers

Texans at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Texans -3.5, O/U 43

"The Texans looked terrible last week against the Jets with no Tank Dell and a Nico Collins, putting up season-lows in points scored, total yards and third-down conversions in their largest loss of the season. Now, we don't even know if C.J. Stroud will suit up due to a concussion, while Collins, Will Anderson Jr., Blake Cashman, George Fant and Laremy Tunsil missed practice on Wednesday due to injuries. Meanwhile Tennessee is 4-1 at home this year, and wearing Oilers throwbacks!"

Resident Titans expert Jordan Dajani likes Tennessee to win its third game in four weeks.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Titans (-3) Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans

Jets at Dolphins



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Dolphins -13.5, O/U 40.5

SportsLine's simulation model predicts every NFL game 10,000 times. Does the model like the Dolphins to cover after falling to the Titans in Week 14?



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Dolphins (-8.5) Jets Jets Dolphins Jets Jets Dolphins Jets Dolphins

Chiefs at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Chiefs -10.5, O/U 37.5

"Yes, the Patriots were able to gut out a solid win in Pittsburgh last week and do have a rest advantage this week, but let's not mistake that win as some sort of corner being turned in Foxborough. New England is still a bad football team and the offense still has plenty of warts (the Patriots were sneakily shut out in the second half last week). Meanwhile, the Chiefs are at a crossroads after dropping two straight and have lost a grip on the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They'll be heading up to Foxborough with plenty of motivation to get back on track (and possibly let out a little frustration). While New England's defense has been a bright spot this season, it can be thrown on. The Patriots are also 0-5 ATS in their last five games following a win."

Resident Patriots expert Tyler Sullivan expects K.C. to win big on the road.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-8.5) at Patriots Chiefs Patriots Patriots Chiefs Patriots Chiefs Patriots Patriots

Giants at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Saints -5.5, O/U 37

"The Giants have won three straight with Tommy DeVito at quarterback, but this will be a big challenge for him and the offense on the road in a tough environment. The Saints showed better on defense last week, which will play out here." That's CBS Sports senior columnist Pete Prisco, who doesn't buy New York continuing its streak on the road. Find all his Week 15 analysis here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Saints (-6) Saints Giants Giants Giants Saints Giants Giants Giants

Falcons at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Falcons -3, O/U 35.5

"The total for Falcons-Panthers is 35, and the Under has a realistic shot of hitting. But the Panthers offense has been so bad that opposing offenses can run up the score even if they're not playing well. Take the Saints last week, who averaged just four yards per play against Carolina but won 28-6 because they got a blocked punt TD and started two of their three offensive TD drives on the Panthers' side of the field. Even with the Panthers defense playing well over the last few weeks, the offense has been so bad that it wouldn't be shocking to see Carolina lose any game 13-3 or 10-0."

SportsLine expert and CBS gambling editor R.J. White has other options for his teaser strategy in Week 15.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons (-3) at Panthers Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons

Commanders at Rams



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Rams -6, O/U 46.5

The SportsLine simulation model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks. Now, it has simulated every snap of Week 15 and revealed its best parlay picks, including a five-teamer that could result in a 25-1 payout. One part we can reveal: The model says the Rams (-6.5) cover at home in almost 60% of simulations, making it one of its strongest picks.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Rams (-6.5) Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams

49ers at Cardinals



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: 49ers -13.5, O/U 46.5

"It is a road divisional matchup for the 49ers. Kyler Murray's a little more dangerous than whoever they had before. But this San Francisco team is a truck-stick right now. I feel pretty comfortable the Niners find a way to win as they continue to pursue the No. 1 seed in the NFC, knowing how huge the bye week is on the way to the Super Bowl."

That's CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson on the "Pick Six NFL Podcast," banking on a blowout win by the 49ers.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-12.5) at Cardinals 49ers 49ers 49ers Cardinals 49ers Cardinals 49ers 49ers

Cowboys at Bills



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bills -1.5, O/U 49

"The Cowboys have been completely average on the road this year. Although they're 7-0 at home, they're just 3-3 on the road and that includes losing a game to the Arizona Cardinals. Also, the Bills have been nearly unbeatable at home. Although they're 7-6 on the season, they're 5-1 in games that have been played in Buffalo and they've looked like a completely different team. Remember when we all thought the Bills were going to be Super Bowl contenders this year? Well, that team exists; it just only shows up for home games. The Bills defense has been especially good at home: They've surrendered just 14.5 points per game in Buffalo."

CBS Sports' John Breech foresees a Cowboys letdown after their big win over Philly.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Bills (-2) Bills Bills Bills Cowboys Bills Cowboys Bills Bills

Ravens at Jaguars



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Ravens -3.5, O/U 40.5

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is coming off a typically strong 2022 NFL season in which he went 68-54-6, returning $815 to $100 players. In addition, he is 44-18-2 (+2410) in his last 64 picks involving the Ravens, making him a reliable opinion for this showdown of contenders.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-3) at Jaguars Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens

Monday

Eagles at Seahawks

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -4.5, O/U 48

CBS Sports managing editor Adam Silverstein doesn't just have a knack for NFL picks, which he's been making since 2002. He's also 36-21-3 (+1284) on his last 60 picks involving the Eagles. Does he like Philly to bounce back after consecutive blowout losses to NFC heavyweights? Or are the Seahawks poised to pull one off as home underdogs in prime time?