For the past three and a half weeks, the Steelers looked like a team that had forgotten how to play football, but it seems that something must have changed at halftime on Sunday, because the team that came out for the second half against the Colts looked like the Steelers team that started the season 11-0.

Based on how the Steelers offense had been playing over the past few weeks, the idea of Pittsburgh overcoming a 24-7 deficit in the third quarter seemed improbable, but that's exactly what happened in a wild game that ended with the Steelers clinching the AFC North title in a 28-24 win.

Whatever Ben Roethlisberger said at halftime must have worked, because after a nearly month of struggling, the offense finally played competent football in the second half.

One knock on Big Ben over the past few weeks is that he hasn't been able to throw an accurate deep ball. That was one of the many problems that seemed to fix itself in the second half against the Colts and there's no better evidence than this 39-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson where Roethlisberger threw a perfect ball that traveled 47 yards in the air.

Roethlisberger then one-upped himself with another impressive deep touchdown in the second half. This time, the 25-yard scoring pass went to JuJu Smith-Schuster and the ball traveled roughly 35 yards in the air.

The throw to Smith-Schuster came with just under eight minutes left to play and ended up providing the winning points for Pittsburgh. It was also Roethlisberger's third touchdown pass in a performance where he completed 34 of 49 passes for 342 yards.

When the deep ball is working for Roethlisberger, the offense is nearly impossible to stop. For the past few weeks, all the opposing defense had to do was focus on the short crossing routes. If you could stop those, you could shut down the Steelers offense. However, that's not the case when the deep ball is working. If the Steelers can ride this momentum into the playoffs, they could become the Super Bowl contender that we all thought they were five weeks ago.

Speaking of the playoffs, the Steelers are going to have some interesting decisions to make heading into Week 17, especially with the division already clinched. On one hand, if Mike Tomlin decides to rest his starters, you can't really blame him and that's because this team has a lot of players who could use a week off after a season where the Steelers' bye got interrupted due to COVID. On the other hand, with the offense finally in-sync, it might not be worth the risk to give them the week off and have them come out in the wild-card round looking rusty.

Tampa Bay 47-7 over Detroit (Saturday)

A+ Buccaneers The Buccaneers probably could have put up 70 points in this game, but coach Bruce Arians decided to show some mercy by benching Tom Brady at halftime. The reason Arians was able to bench Brady is because the 43-year-old had a monstrous first half that included 348 passing yards and four touchdown passes as Tampa Bay shot out to a 34-0 lead. Brady was in the Christmas spirit as he handed out gifts to everyone in the form of passing TDs that went to Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin (Gronk and Evans actually caught two TD passes in the game, but their second one came from Blaine Gabbert, who played the entire second half). Overall, the Buccaneers finished with 588 yards of total offense, which is the most in franchise history and the second-most by any NFL team all season. F Lions Due to COVID-19, the Lions didn't have half their coaching staff for this game and they played like a team that was missing half their coaching staff. With interim coach Darrell Bevell out along with the team's offensive and defensive coordinators, the Lions looked absolutely lost on the field. It also didn't help that Detroit lost Matthew Stafford to a foot injury after their opening possession. The only highlight of the day for Detroit came on a 74-yard punt return for a TD by Jamal Agnew.

San Francisco 20-12 over Arizona (Saturday)

A- 49ers The 49ers defense was playing short-handed on Saturday, but thanks to a masterful game plan from defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, they were able to keep Kyler Murray in check. The defense came up especially big during a fourth quarter where they stopped Arizona twice on fourth down while also picking off Murray on a separate possession. Offensively, C.J. Beathard was the perfect game manager for San Francisco. Although he only completed 13 passes, three of those went for touchdowns. San Francisco's offense was working because the ground attack was working and that was thanks in large part to Jeff Wilson, who carried the ball 22 times for 183 yards. C- Cardinals This was a game where Kliff Kingsbury almost seemed to out-coach himself with some baffling play calls. At times, Kingsbury was ultra conservative -- he called for a punt on a fourth down from San Francisco's 39-yard line -- and at other times he was downright crazy, like when he chose to go for it on fourth-and-2 from his own 35-yard line when the Cardinals were trailing just 14-12. After failing on fourth down, the 49ers would score two plays later to basically put the game away. The Cardinals offense just couldn't come up with any clutch plays when the team needed them. Not only did they go 4-of-16 on third down in the game, but they also went 1-of-3 on fourth down conversions in the fourth quarter. When you have a quarterback like Kyler Murray, you expect him to make big plays and although he did make a few, he also made a glaring mistake in the fourth quarter when he threw a pick in the end zone on a possession where a TD and a two-point conversion would have tied the game. The Cardinals had a chance to cement their playoff status here, but instead, they choked, and now, they no longer control their postseason fate.

Miami 26-25 over Las Vegas (Saturday)

B Dolphins Although Tua Tagovailoa is the starting QB for the Dolphins, he probably shouldn't be and that's because it's pretty clear that Ryan Fitzpatrick gives Miami its best chance to win. After watching Tua struggle for the better part of three quarters, Dolphins coach Brian Flores sent him to the bench in favor of Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter and all Fitzmagic did was save the day. In less than one quarter of action, Fitzpatrick threw for 182 yards and a touchdown while leading the Dolphins on three improbable scoring drives in the fourth quarter, including a drive that started with just 19 second left to play and ended with Jason Sanders kicking a game-winning field goal after Fitzpatrick threw a 34-yard pass with a Raiders defender hanging off his facemask. Myles Gaskin, who totaled 169 yards and two touchdowns, was the a big reason why the Dolphins were able to stay in the game despite Tua's early struggles. B Raiders The Raider made several glaring coaching mistakes in this game and most of them came on their final drive when they chose to kick a field goal instead of going for a TD. Despite the questionable coaching decisions, the Raiders could have won this game if their defense didn't have a total meltdown after Ryan Fitzpatrick entered the game. After holding Tua to negative-six yards on his final three possessions of the second half, Fitzpatrick entered the game and led Miami to more than 200 total yards and 13 points on three possessions. Las Vegas' embarrassing defensive performance overshadowed great games by both Nelson Agholor (Five catches, 155 yards, 1 TD) and Darren Waller (Five catches, 112 yards), who caught nearly ever pass thrown his way. The Raiders got inside Miami's five-yard line a total of four times on Saturday, but they were only able to come away with one touchdown and that's a big reason why they lost.

Kansas City 17-14 over Atlanta

B Falcons In a twist of fate that we probably all should have seen coming since this is the Falcions, Atlanta was let down by the one player who hadn't let them down all season. Kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 39-yard field goal with nine seconds left that would have sent this game to overtime. It was Koo's first miss all year between 30 and 39 yards. The miss overshadowed a phenomenal performance by a Falcons defense that held the high-powered Chiefs offense to zero points in the first quarter and just seven points overall in the first half. The problem when you're playing the Chiefs is that you can't afford to make any mistakes and Atlanta made two. Besides Koo's missed field goal, there was a fumble by Brandon Powell that came in the fourth quarter after the Falcons had driven inside of Kansas City's 20-yard line. C Chiefs It's almost like the Chiefs have been sleep-walking through the back half of their schedule. The Chiefs won their seventh straight game by one-score and they were lucky to escape this game with a win. There were plenty of uncharacteristic mistakes, including an ugly red zone interception by Patrick Mahomes in the second half and an inexplicable call by Andy Reid on a fourth-and-1 in the first half that ended with Sammy Watkins throwing an interception. Of course, Mahomes does a good job of glossing over every mistake the Chiefs make and he did that here with a game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes.

Chicago 41-17 over Jacksonville

A Bears Someone must have reminded the Bears at halftime that they're in control of their playoff fate, because Chicago turned this into a blowout after leading just 13-10 at the half. The Bears offense came out on fire to start the third quarter with a TD on each of their first three possessions. Mitchell Trubisky had another big game as he threw for two touchdowns while rushing for another one. Allen Robinson came up with several key catches in a game where he would finish with 10 receptions for 110 yards. Of course, like nearly every Bears win, Chicago's defense also deserves a lot of credit here. Roquan Smith came up with two big interceptions while the game was still close and the Bears were able to turn those picks into 10 points. The Bears are getting hot at the right time: They've now scored 30 or more points in four straight games for the first time since 1965. D- Jaguars The Jaguars offense actually showed some punch early in this game with two scores on their first three possessions, but when you're missing your best player (James Robinson) and Mike Glennon is your starting quarterback, it's almost impossible to sustain any type of success and Jacksonville found that out the hard way. The Jags played an absolutely ugly second half, but if there's is a silver lining to the loss, it's that the Jacksonville has now clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati 37-31 Houston

A Bengals It seems the Bengals can win with anyone quarterback. One week after Ryan Finley led them to an upset win over the Steelers, the Bengals turned to Brandon Allen on Sunday and he responded by playing arguably the best game of his career. Allen threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns, including a beautiful 20-yard score to Tee Higgins in the third quarter, which was a minor miracle, considering Cincinnati hadn't scored a third-quarter TD since WEEK 4. The Bengals also steamrolled the Texans on the ground as they averaged 5.12 yards per carry in a game where they totaled 169 rushing yards. Overall, the Bengals finished with 540 yards of offense, which is their highest total since 2016 while marking just the fourth time since 1991 that Cincinnati has totaled at least 540 yards in a game. B- Texans Apparently, the Texans defense didn't its homework on Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen or anyone else on Cincinnati's roster for that matter, because the Bengals were able to move the ball up and down the field on Sunday. To start the game, the Texans couldn't stop a single screen pass and by the time they figured that out, the Bengals were successfully taking deep shots. Deshaun Watson (324 passing yards, three touchdowns) and David Johnson (139 total yards, two touchdowns) single-handedly kept the Texans alive in this shootout, but they couldn't overcome an absolute meltdown by a Houston defense that surrendered 540 yards, which is the second-most in franchise history.

Pittsburgh 28-24 over Indianapolis

D+ Colts Everything the Colts did right in building their 24-7 lead, they failed to do during the game's final 20 minutes. After the Steelers started cutting into their lead, the Colts went away from running back Jonathan Taylor, whose two early touchdowns helped them build their 17-point lead. Instead of running on first down, the Colts started throwing, which led to far too many second and third and long situations. After hanging in there during the first half, the Colts' battered offensive line -- which played without starting offensive tackles Anthony Castonzo and Braden Smith -- was unable to properly protect Rivers down the stretch. The Colts' defense didn't help matters either, as they were unable to slow down Roethlisberger and the Steelers' offense once Pittsburgh started to find its rhythm. The Colts' secondary also committed four penalties in the second half that contributed to the Steelers' three unanswered touchdowns.

A Steelers For the first time in over a month, the Steelers played complementary football. The Steelers' first touchdown was set up by T.J. Watt's forced fumble of Philip Rivers in the first quarter. And after the Steelers' offense started to take flight, Pittsburgh's defense came up with consecutive punts and an interception by Mike Hilton, who scooped up Watt's forced fumble that set up James Conner's first-quarter touchdown run. The Steelers received a strong defensive performance by Watt, Hilton, and rookie outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, whose pressure of Rivers led to his pick to Hilton after the Steelers had taken the lead late in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh would not have won this game if not for Roethlisberger and his receivers, who managed to come up with pivotal catches after struggling to do so during the first three weeks of December. JuJu Smith-Schuster led the way with 96 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions, while Diontae Johnson caught eight passes that included his 39-yard score that started the Steelers' comeback.



Baltimore 27-13 over N.Y. Giants

D- Giants New York was simply dominated in the first half as they had no answer for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense, who piled up 20 points prior to the break. The Giants ran just three offensive plays in the first quarter, which is the fewest in the last 30 years. Even when they started to pick up some momentum on the offensive side of the ball, too often they were forced to settle for field goals and their lone touchdown of the day with 8:40 to play in the fourth quarter. The offensive line also gave Daniel Jones next to zero time to throw the football as he was sacked six times on the day. Being able to slow down the Raven offense some in the second half and momentarily give the thought of a comeback helps get New York out of the F range, but it was hardly a day to write home about.

A Ravens Baltimore put together as good of a start as you could ask for. They opened the game with a flawless 13-play drive that traveled 82 yards and ended with a touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown. From there, they dominated in the first half, totaling 282 yards of total offense and held the ball for over 22 minutes. The Ravens' second half, however, is what keeps them from getting an A+ here. They couldn't keep up that scoring and were shut out in the third quarter. They also committed a number of silly penalties that extended drives for the Giants and ultimately led to points. With each passing week, Baltimore continues to look increasingly like a playoff team and this win got them that much closer to becoming one.



N.Y. Jets 23-16 over Cleveland

D- Browns It would be an 'F' if not for the absence of so many key players. Cleveland has lost good players along the way and never made excuses. Today is not any different. They got beat. When the Jets hit them in the mouth, the team hung its collective head for a half and did not recover until it was too late. The Browns controlled their own playoff fate after the Colts lost to the Steelers and they literally fumbled it away in the end. To break a nearly two decade playoff drought, they will need a little help next week.

B- Jets It was not pretty but it was enough to secure a second victory in as many weeks after going three months without tasting it. The Jets understood the situation, brought out some trick plays and the defense cracked down on a typically effective Cleveland ground attack. It is difficult to imagine that New York will retain head coach Adam Gase for another season but he is certainly making it difficult for them in the final month. The Jaguars lost and the Jets can not finish worse than No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft so there was literally nothing to lose.



