Happy last week of NFL regular-season betting! Well, it's not technically the last week of the regular season, but it is the last NFL Sunday where we won't have to guess whether teams will be resting their starters or not. Week 17 offers us some juicy matchups, as the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle for the NFC South, Aaron Rodgers gets his chance at revenge against the Minnesota Vikings and much more.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Falcons -3, O/U 40

This is a weird one, as it won't be Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley under center for the Cardinals on Sunday. Instead, it will be David Blough. Before you make any picks or predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Now, it has simulated Falcons vs. Cardinals 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 50% of simulations. To see the pick, head on over to SportsLine.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals (-3.5) at Falcons Falcons Falcons Cardinals Cardinals Falcons Cardinals Falcons Falcons

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -7, O/U 41.5

R.J. White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last five years, going 445-378-24 against the spread to put him up more than 25 units on those picks at SportsLine.

This week, he's backing a team that has not lived up to expectations against one that's been hot: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 vs. the Carolina Panthers.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Buccaneers (-3) Panthers Panthers Panthers Buccaneers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Lions -6.5, O/U 48.5

Before you make any Week 17 NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus.

Hartstein also is 28-19-1 on his best bets this season, including 22-13-1 the past 12 weeks. Now, Hartstein has locked in three confident Week 17 NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay his picks, you're looking at a payout of almost 6-1.

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Lions to cover against the Bears, but to check out the other ATS picks he's throwing into this Week 17 parlay, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Lions (-6) Lions Lions Bears Bears Lions Lions Lions Lions

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Commanders -2, O/U 42.5

"It's been brutal sledding for the Browns offense since Deshaun Watson took over. Cleveland has yet to score multiple offensive touchdowns in a game he's started. It also had to play in horrendous conditions last week, faced an elite Ravens defense the week before that, and struggled against an elite Bengals team looking for revenge the week before that. The Commanders defense did not look great against Brock Purdy last week, and the Commanders don't have much of a home-field advantage, so this could finally be the breakout game for Watson."

That's from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White, who suggests teasing the Browns up to +8 this week. To check out his other Week 17 teaser legs, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Commanders (-2.5) Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Browns Commanders Commanders Commanders

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -10, O/U 44

"The Broncos are playing consecutive road games, and they are playing for nothing. Kansas City still has a chance at the top seed in the conference. The Broncos are also a mess right now after firing coach Nathaniel Hackett. I don't think they get the fired-coach boost here. The Chiefs will blow them out as Russell Wilson continues to struggle."

That's CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco, who likes the Chiefs to cover the big number on Sunday. To read Prisco's breakdown of every game in Week 17, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Chiefs (-12.5) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Broncos Broncos Chiefs Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Giants -3, O/U 41.5

"The Colts' season is done, and they have moved onto their third starting quarterback of the season. Nick Foles historically owns the Giants (3-0), but he looked terrible against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, throwing for 143 yards and three interceptions. With Indy starting Foles at quarterback and not having Jonathan Taylor, I'm comfortable taking the Giants to cover the number.

"Daniel Jones looked pretty good against the Vikings last week. He completed over 71 percent of his passes for 334 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and is shifting the narrative on himself as a player. I'm also super intrigued by Isaiah Hodgins, a Giants wideout who could step up down this final stretch. He's caught three touchdowns over the last four games, and caught 8-of-11 targets for 89 yards and one touchdown last week against Minnesota.

"Basically, the Giants just need to show up at home, and they clinch a playoff spot. The Colts defense isn't bad, but the Giants should win this game by more than six points."

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani likes the Giants to take care of business this week at home, and cover the spread. To read his Week 17 column, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Giants (-6) Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jaguars -5, O/U 44

Now, it has simulated Texans vs. Jaguars 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in just over 50% of simulations.

Now, it has simulated Texans vs. Jaguars 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in just over 50% of simulations. To check out the pick, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars (-4.5) at Texans Texans Jaguars Texans Jaguars Jaguars Texans Texans Texans

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Dolphins -2.5, O/U 43.5

"I can't say this for sure, but I have to think that no one is more excited to see the month of December come to an end than the Dolphins and Patriots. These two teams are probably thrilled that this game is being played in January because they both had an ugly December. On the Patriots' end, their December ended with them losing two straight games in the most improbable fashion possible: In Week 15, they lost to Las Vegas because a Patriots player decided to lateral the ball to a Raiders player on the final play of the game. In Week 16, the Patriots were five yards away from beating the Bengals, but then Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball away.

"If the Patriots win either one of those games, they would be on the cusp of a playoff berth right now, but instead, their postseason hopes are done if they lose this week to Miami. The good news for the Patriots is that if there's one team you want to be facing right now, it's definitely the Dolphins, who are playing their worst football of the year.

"If Tua can't play this week -- and I don't think he will -- that means that Teddy Bridgewater will get the start. Bridgewater has never faced a Bill Belichick defense before and for the most part, things don't usually go so well for quarterbacks who are facing Belichick for the first time.

"The Dolphins haven't won a road game since Week 9 and I don't think that streak is going to end this week."

CBS Sports' John Breech is on the Patriots to win this week. To read his Week 17 column and check out his best bets, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Patriots (-2.5) Patriots Dolphins Patriots Patriots Dolphins Patriots Patriots Patriots

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Eagles -5.5, O/U 43.5

"The Saints have the worst scoring offense in the NFL since Week 9 (14.9 points per game). They've toughed out two wins in a row against lesser opponents, but now they get one of the best teams in the NFL on the road. The Eagles can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win here, and ultimately, that's what I think happens.

"It's not guaranteed Jalen Hurts will play this week, but to be honest with you, I'm not sure it matters. Gardner Minshew threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys last week, and helped put up 34 points. He did also have two interceptions, but they weren't egregious throws. This team has enough talent to put up points with either Hurts or Minshew under center."

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani likes the Eagles to rebound at home on Sunday. To read his Week 17 column, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Eagles (-6.5) Eagles Eagles Saints Eagles Eagles Saints Saints Saints

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Seahawks -1.5, O/U 44

"Mike White is back as the Jets starter after missing the previous two weeks due to injury and his return couldn't come at a more critical time. New York is still in playoff contention, but a loss in Seattle would send them packing. With White under center, the offense has run infinitely smoother than it did with either Zach Wilson or Joe Flacco. White's offense averaged 21.7 points per game under his starts and posted 420.3 yards of offense per game, which was third-most in the NFL over that stretch. Meanwhile, the Jets defense is allowing just 18.8 points per game this year and is facing a Seahawks offense that crashed back down to earth over the last six weeks. Since Week 10, the Seahawks' points-per-game average ranks 19th in the NFL and they have failed to cover in each of those contests. In a must-win game and their best quarterback back under center, I'll lay less than a field goal with New York."

Tyler Sullivan is looking for the Jets to take flight with a playoff spot on the line. To read his Week 17 column, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets (-1.5) at Seahawks Jets Jets Seahawks Jets Seahawks Seahawks Jets Jets

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Raiders -4.5, O/U 43

If you're somehow still alive for Week 17 NFL survivor picks, you don't want to bow out now at the league's penultimate week. But with the best options already off the board, it would certainly be advantageous to have knockout pool help before making Week 17 NFL survivor pool picks.

The model likes the 49ers to win their ninth-straight this week.

The model likes the 49ers to win their ninth-straight this week. If you've already used this team, don't worry. The model has other teams it's high on as well. To check them out, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-10) at Raiders 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -8.5, O/U 40.5

"The Rams are coming off an impressive victory against the Broncos, but this is a big step up in terms of competition. The Chargers have clinched a playoff spot, so their motivation is seeding for now. Even so, they need to show more on offense to prepare for the postseason. I think they do it here."

That's CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco, who likes the Chargers to cover as favorites this week. To read Prisco's breakdown of every game in Week 17, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Chargers (-6.5) Chargers Rams Rams Rams Chargers Rams Rams Rams

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Packers -2.5, O/U 44.5

"I'm gonna take the Packers. I think the Packers are getting it going a little bit and the Vikings defense is still terrible. I mean, Daniel Jones did whatever he wanted to last week with little or no help on the outside, and so I think this is an opportunity for the Packers, at home, to score some points against the Vikings. I think the Vikings will score too, so I probably lean to the Over ... But I think Green Bay will cover this number and continue to push for a playoff (spot)."

That's Pete Prisco's take from the Pick Six Podcast, where he, R.J. White and Will Brinson broke down all the games from a gambling perspective and gave out best bets Thursday -- as they do every week. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Packers (-3.5) Packers Vikings Packers Packers Packers Vikings Vikings Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Ravens -6.5, O/U 42

Before you make any Steelers vs. Ravens picks or Week 17 NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL best bets and analysis from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney. A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls.

We can tell you he's leaning Over the total, but to check out his ATS pick for this primetime showdown, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Ravens (-2.5) Steelers Steelers Steelers Ravens Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Bills -1.5, O/U 49

