Week 7 in the NFL is already underway after the Saints and Cardinals got you started on Thursday night and now we have a jam-packed weekend on deck. We have four divisional matchups, a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, and much more, so you'll want to be zeroed in on all the action.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them all in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Falcons at Bengals



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Bengals -9.5

Current: Bengals -6.5

Latest Odds: Cincinnati Bengals -6.5 Bet Now

"The Falcons have been a bettor's dream through the first six weeks of the season, owning a 6-0 ATS record. They are looking to become just the seventh team to begin the year 7-0 ATS or better since the 1970 merger. However, I believe their strong run to the year will come to an end in Cincinnati. The Bengals currently own the second longest cover streak in the NFL, covering in their last four games coming into Week 7 and the offense seems to be rounding into form. Since starting the year out 0-2, Joe Burrow has Cincy at 3-1 and has a passer rating of 110, which is third-best in the league over that span. He was also lights out in the second half last week, missing just one of his 12 pass attempts for 174 yards and two touchdowns and a perfect passer rating. If we're getting anything close to that type of Burrow in Week 7, the Falcons don't have the firepower to keep up. The Bengals are also 5-1 ATS in their last six home games." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he is laying the points with the Bengals as one of his five Lock of the Week for Week 7.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Bengals (-6.5) Bengals Bengals Bengals Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons

Lions at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Cowboys -7

Current: Cowboys -6.5

Latest Odds: Dallas Cowboys -6.5 Bet Now

"Dak Prescott returns for this game. The timing of Cooper Rush's three-pick performance and the quickness with which Dak was available is not a coincidence. The Cowboys' sacks this season -- all 24 of them -- are the most by a Dallas team since 1987, a wild stat given they won three Super Bowls in that span. Dak's hand injury is pretty difficult to overcome here for me. The Lions' offensive line is top three in adjusted line yards; I can't weigh too much into the game on the road against Bill Belichick, given Jared Goff's splits against the Pats coach. Goff still has a 22/6 TD/INT ratio in his last 10 games. IF Dak can play at a high level, I love the over here. I'll roll with the Lions instead, because they can win here and/or come flying through the backdoor with D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown likely returning." -- Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson on why he is taking the Lions to cover in Dallas.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Cowboys (-7) Lions Cowboys Lions Cowboys Cowboys Lions Lions Cowboys

Colts at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Titans -1

Current: Titans -2.5

Latest Odds: Tennessee Titans -2.5 Bet Now

"If you were unaware, everyone in the state of Tennessee is in the midst of a week-long bender. The other Tennessee football team in Knoxville defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time since 2006, and everyone stormed the field, uprooted the goal posts and threw them into the Tennessee river. That momentum appears to have somewhat carried over into other sports, as the NHL's Nashville Predators scored a goal right after the crowd got done singing "Rocky Top" earlier this week. Maybe we will hear some "Rocky Top" at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. It would be good luck.

"We've made the Titans a best bet in their last two games and it's worked out. Tennessee is 3-0 SU and ATS after beginning the season 0-2 SU and ATS. The second of those three wins came against the Colts in Indy, as Tennessee's defense held Jonathan Taylor to 2.1 yards per carry, while Derrick Henry rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown.

"Since the spread is under three points, this best bet selection boils down to two things: The Titans are a better team than the Colts, and Mike Vrabel has never lost coming off of a bye week." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani -- who was a remarkable 11-3 ATS in Week 6 -- on why he is laying the points with the Titans vs. Indy. To read the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Titans (-2.5) Titans Colts Titans Titans Titans Titans Colts Titans

Packers at Commanders

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Packers -3.5

Current: Packers -4.5

Latest Odds: Washington Commanders +4.5 Bet Now

The SportsLine Projection Model enters Week 7 on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates to the 2017 season. This week we can tell you the model is shying away from the Green Bay Packers, even though they are favorites over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. However, there is one shocking team that the model is backing and positioned to deliver big in Week 7. To see who that is, head over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-5) at Commanders Commanders Commanders Packers Packers Packers Commanders Packers Packers

Buccaneers at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -5.5

Current: Buccaneers -13

Latest Odds: Carolina Panthers +13 Bet Now

"The Panthers are a mess right now and not even sure who the quarterback will be this week. As if it matters. Tampa Bay is coming off a bad loss to the Steelers, which featured a sluggish offensive showing. It will change right here. The Bucs will bounce back from that road loss, even though they are playing consecutive road games." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco explaining why he likes the Buccaneers to throttle the Panthers.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-11) at Panthers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Panthers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Giants at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Jaguars -1

Current: Jaguars -3

Latest Odds: Jacksonville Jaguars -3 Bet Now

"The Giants probably didn't deserve to win last week based on the statistical advantage the Ravens had in the game, but it seems like the market is treating them like they lost decisively anyway by making them field goal underdogs to the struggling Jaguars, who couldn't turn long drives into points against Houston and couldn't stop Matt Ryan last week." -- SportsLine's R.J. White on why he is teasing the Giants to +9 against Jacksonville in Week 7. To read the rest of his teaser options -- including his Teaser of the Week choice -- go check out SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Jaguars (-3) Jaguars Giants Jaguars Jaguars Giants Giants Jaguars Giants

Browns at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -5

Current: Ravens -6.5

Latest Odds: Baltimore Ravens -6.5 Bet Now

"I would venture to guess that Ravens fans are mad. They have had a double-digit lead in all six of their games this season, yet are just 3-3. They are the 40th team in NFL history to lead by 10-plus points in each of their first six games of a season, and the only one that didn't have a winning record. If Ravens fans are mad, then you know the team is, too.

"The Browns have now lost three straight, including an embarrassing 38-15 loss to Bailey Zappe and the New England Patriots at home last week. I wonder if this team is trending downward. The defense isn't good and Jacoby Brissett isn't exactly lighting it up. The Browns are allowing 27.2 points per game this season, which is tied for second-most in the NFL, while the Ravens are first in the NFL in yards per rush (5.95) and 10th in yards per pass (6.8).

"I just believe this is a bounce-back spot for a team that is better than its record indicates. The Ravens have won 10 out of the past 13 meetings vs. the Browns and are 18-5 all time at home vs. the Browns. While Baltimore doesn't have a great defense, it actually ranks No. 8 against the run. Cleveland has the No. 1 rushing offense in the league, so this matchup will come down to that." -- CBS Sports NFL gambling guru Jordan Dajani on why he is laying the points and riding with the Ravens. To see all of his picks for Week 7, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Ravens (-6.5) Ravens Browns Ravens Ravens Browns Ravens Ravens Ravens

Jets at Broncos



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Broncos -8

Current: Broncos -1

Latest Odds: Denver Broncos +1.5 Bet Now

"... This game feels like it's going to be a low-scoring slugfest and when I'm picking the winner in a low-scoring slugfest, I like to take the team with the better defense, so surprisingly, I'm going with Denver here. The Broncos are going to be desperate, their season is on the line and if they don't win, we might see a full-on implosion. If you enjoy implosions, you should definitely be rooting for the Jets." -- CBS Sports and Pick Six Podcast super friend, John Breech, on why he is taking the Broncos to beat the Jets in Week 7.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Broncos (-1) Broncos Jets Broncos Jets Jets Jets Jets Jets

Texans at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Raiders -7.5

Current: Raiders -7

Latest Odds: Las Vegas Raiders -7 Bet Now

"Both teams are coming off a bye for the first time this year; do we get a more locked-in offense or a more locked-in defense? Lovie Smith is the only thing holding me back from taking this over. If the Raiders get something like a 17-0 lead we could see things turn into a big-time slog. Josh Jacobs should EAT in this matchup against a bad rush defense. The Texans are 30th in DVOA against the pass; if Vegas can get a lead and Lovie will let Davis Mills toss the ball around, we could see a ton of points here, particularly in the second half." -- CBS Sports NFL writer and Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson on why he likes the Raiders to beat the Texans. His best bet in this game is the Over on Josh Jacobs' 45.5 rushing yards prop. To read the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Raiders (-7) Raiders Raiders Raiders Texans Texans Raiders Texans Texans

Seahawks at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Chargers -7.5

Current: Chargers -5

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Chargers -5 Bet Now

"The Seahawks offense finally delivered a bit of a dud last week, but Kenneth Walker looks to be a star at running back. That's great news for Seattle as they head to L.A. to play one of the worst rush defenses in the league. A big Walker day will take pressure off dark-horse MVP candidate Geno Smith and allow the Seahawks to have a big offensive day, either keeping them in the game if their defense reverts to form or getting them the upset win should the Chargers offense continue to stumble. The Chargers have a bye next week, so it makes sense to hold out anyone dealing with a serious injury (i.e., Keenan Allen) to get extra recovery time."

SportsLine expert R.J. White likes Seattle in this spot. He has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL ATS expert over the last five years, going 445-378-24 against the spread to put him up more than 25 units. He has also delivered a 56.8 percent hit rate on SuperContest picks over the last seven seasons. That run includes two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017. To see his other SuperContest picks for Week 7, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at Chargers (-6) Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Chiefs at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Chiefs -1.5

Current: Chiefs -1

Latest Odds: San Francisco 49ers +1 Bet Now

"If both teams were completely healthy, I'd probably pick the Chiefs by three. However, the 49ers are definitely not completely healthy and for that reason, I'll be taking Kansas City by DOUBLE DIGITS. The Chiefs are scoring 29.8 points per game this year, which leads the NFL and although I'd love to pick them to score exactly 29.8 points this week, I don't think that's possible, so I'll just round up to 30." --- CBS Sports' John Breech on why he likes the Chiefs to clear the 49ers by 10 points in Week 7. To read the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-2.5) at 49ers Chiefs 49ers 49ers Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

Steelers at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Dolphins -4

Current: Dolphins -7.5

Latest Odds: Miami Dolphins -7.5 Bet Now

SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has been on an absolute heater that includes a 22-11-1 record on his last 34 picks involving the Dolphins, returning $974. Naturally, you'll want to know which way he's leaning in this game, especially as he's found a key X factor that has him backing one side heavily. We can tell you he's leaning Over the total, but to see his pick you have to go to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Dolphins (-7) Steelers Steelers Dolphins Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers

Bears at Patriots

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Patriots -6

Current: Patriots -7.5

Latest Odds: New England Patriots -7.5 Bet Now

R.J. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in picks against the spread and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also gone a whopping 41-28-3 on his NFL picks involving the Bears, meaning you'll want to know which side he's taking on Monday night. We can tell you he's leaning Over the total, but he knows a crucial X factor makes one side of the spread a must bet! To see that pick, head over to SportsLine.