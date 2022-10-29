We are about halfway through the 2022 NFL regular season, and each game is becoming more and more important. Before you know it, we will be playing postseason football. It's been a wild season when it comes to NFL gambling. Road teams are 55-51-2 (52%) against the spread (ATS), and underdogs of four or more points are 37-19 ATS! "Every given Sunday" isn't just a phrase. Thankfully, CBS Sports is here to help you place your Week 8 bets.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)



Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

Open: Jaguars -3, O/U 40

"These are two teams in need of a victory. The Jaguars have played better football than the Broncos so far, and they are used to playing in London. That's an advantage. This will come down to Trevor Lawrence against either Russell Wilson or Brett Rypien. Lawrence will get the best of it."

CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco is on the Jaguars to cover in London. To read his breakdown on every game in Week 8, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Jaguars (-2.5) Jaguars Broncos Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Broncos Broncos Broncos

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Vikings -6.5, O/U 47.5

R.J. White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL ATS expert over the last five years, going 445-378-24 against the spread to put him up more than 25 units on those picks at SportsLine.

R.J. loves the Vikings to cover the number this week, and he's shocked by the line movement off of the lookahead. To read his reasoning and to see the rest of his Week 8 SuperContest picks, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Vikings (-3.5) Cardinals Cardinals Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Cardinals Vikings

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Falcons -6.5, O/U 41

Before you make any Week 8 NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Panthers to cover against the Falcons. "Atlanta is decimated in the secondary, which sets up well for P.J. Walker and D.J. Moore," Hartstein said.

To see the other two spread picks he would parlay in Week 8, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Falcons (-4.5) Falcons Panthers Falcons Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Falcons

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Cowboys -10, O/U 43

"The Bears impressed in beating the Patriots, but this will be a big step up for their young offense facing the Dallas defense. The Cowboys will counter with a strong running game against a Chicago defense that struggles against the run. With the Bears on a short week and out on the road again, this will get ugly."

CBS Sports NFL Senior Writer Pete Prisco loves the Cowboys this week. To read his breakdown of every game in Week 8, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Cowboys (-9.5) Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Bears Bears Bears Bears Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Saints -1, O/U 44.5

"Even though the Raiders entered last week with a 1-4 record, I had them as slightly above-average in my power ratings based on how they'd performed in recent losses. That team showed up in full against the Texans, blowing them out at home. Now Vegas hits the road for four of its next five games hoping to get back into the AFC playoff mix. Their two-week trip out east starts against a Saints team that has been massively disappointing so far, especially on the defensive side of the ball. But the Saints offense has played well despite basically never being at full health all year, and if the injury report trends in the right direction, they could surprise in this matchup off the mini-bye. Coupled with a sizable line move that may or may not be warranted (after all, the Raiders did their damage against a bad Texans team), and this is a strong teaser play this week."

R.J. White likes teasing the Saints up to +8 against the Raiders this week. To see the other teaser legs he loves in Week 8, head over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders (-1.5) at Saints Saints Raiders Saints Raiders Saints Raiders Raiders Saints

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Dolphins -3, O/U 49

Before you make your Week 8 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team the SportsLine Projection Model is backing.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is WAY UP!

SportsLine loves the Dolphins in Week 8, as do most of our experts. Tua Tagovailoa is undefeated in games he's finished this year, and the Lions statistically have the worst defense in the NFL. If you've already used the Dolphins in your survivor league or are interested in other survivor picks, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins (-3.5) at Lions Dolphins Dolphins Lions Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Patriots -1, O/U 40

"Hell yeah I have the Patriots as a best bet. They just got embarrassed on Monday night by the Bears? At home? And now they're playing a team that Belichick likes to beat the crap out of? I love the Patriots -2.5. I think they roll here."

That's Will Brinson's emphatic take from the Pick Six Podcast, where he, R.J. White and Pete Prisco broke down all the games from a gambling perspective and gave out best bets on Thursday -- as they do every week. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots (-2.5) at Jets Jets Patriots Patriots Patriots Jets Patriots Patriots Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Eagles -9.5, O/U 44

"The Eagles are rolling right now and look unlikely to face T.J. Watt this week (he's in the 21-day activation window so he could play technically). They've never lost to the Steelers at home in the Super Bowl era! What a fact for people who prefer home win streaks to Super Bowl titles. Pittsburgh has been putrid this season -- two wins, one in overtime and the other a 20-18 squeaker over the Buccaneers. The Eagles are obviously undefeated, but their only two wins of more than 10 points were when they thumped WFT and Minny in the ground game. Steelers sneaky backdoor here."

CBS Sports NFL Senior Writer and Pick Six podcast host Will Brinson likes the Steelers to cover the big number this week. To read his breakdown of every game in Week 8, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Eagles (-10.5) Eagles Steelers Steelers Eagles Eagles Steelers Steelers Eagles

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Titans -3.5, O/U 41

"The Texans get more respect in these markets than they deserve. They still aren't really trying to win, Davis Mills is getting exposed, they are wide open for business to deal more vets ahead of the deadline. The head coach isn't particularly malleable in terms of adapting his scheme to his opponent. Outside of rookie running back Dameon Pierce, there isn't much to like. I like the Titans in this spot even if Ryan Tannehill doesn't play -- I'm kind of intrigued to see this running game with Malik Willis -- but maybe wait on this to see if the number comes down if Tannehill looks out or limited. Houston beat the Titans twice last year, but Derrick Henry missed both games. Henry has gone for 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns in each of his last three against Houston. The Texans are giving up 5.2 yards per carry (29th in the NFL). The Titans won last week without an offensive TD against a far better opponent. They could do it again if need be. Tennessee has won four in a row, covering in each, allowing just 16.5 points per game in that span."

SportsLine NFL Insider Jason La Canfora likes the Titans to keep on rolling. To see his best bets for Week 8, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans (-2.5) at Texans Texans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Seahawks -1.5, O/U 43

"You have to credit the Giants for the amazing start they have had. They are 5-0 as an underdog this season, and just the third team since 1970 to record five upset wins through seven games of a season. I think their incredible run stops here.

"The Seahawks have recorded two straight upset victories, and are the only team in the NFC West with a winning record. Geno Smith is apparently a stud, as he's first in the NFL in completion percentage (74%), fifth in yards per attempt (8.0), tied for fourth in touchdown to interception ratio (11-3) and third in passer rating (107.7). Another player who I absolutely love is rookie running back Kenneth Walker III. He leads the league in rushing yards over the past two weeks with 265. That's the most rushing yards by any player in his first two career starts since Todd Gurley in 2015. He's played in six contests now, and has rushed for at least 88 yards and one touchdown in each of the past three. I think he wins Offensive Rookie of the Year if he can remain healthy.

"The Seahawks defense does allow 399.1 yards of total offense per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, and averages 26.6 points allowed per game, which also ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. However, it's worth mentioning Seattle allows just 17.3 points per game at home.

"The Giants are playing their second straight road game and have the bye to look forward to after this game. It just feels like this is the letdown spot for New York."

Jordan Dajani is taking the Seahawks to end the Giants' impressive early-season run. He's gone 8-2 on his top five picks over the last two weeks. To read his Week 8 column, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Seahawks (-3) Seahawks Giants Seahawks Seahawks Giants Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Rams -2.5, O/U 40

"The Niners have now won seven straight regular-season games against the Rams, and one reason they've been so dominant is because of Kyle Shanahan's offensive brilliance. Shanahan definitely doesn't look brilliant every week, but playing the Rams seems to bring out the best in him every year. As you probably already know, the Rams' best player is Aaron Donald, but he never does much against the 49ers because Shanahan simply designs the 49ers' offensive game plan to go away from him.

"In the past three regular season meetings between these two teams, Donald has exactly zero sacks, although I should probably note that he did almost tear off Jimmy Garoppolo's head back in Week 4.

"I think what I'm trying to say here is that Shanahan has almost always been one step ahead of the Rams defense and that was BEFORE the 49ers added Christian McCaffrey, who the Rams are very familiar with because they just saw him back in Week 6 while he was playing for the Panthers. In that game, McCaffrey totaled 158 yards on just 20 touches. If he can put up those numbers while playing for the PANTHERS, just imagine what he'll be able to do after practicing with the 49ers for a full week.

"The Rams have historically had problems slowing down the 49ers offense and it's not going to get any easier with McCaffrey now in the fold."

John Breech writes the most entertaining picks column over at CBSSports.com, and he likes the 49ers to sweep the season series against the Rams. To check out his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-1.5) at Rams 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Colts -6, O/U 42.5

"We have not one, but TWO backup quarterbacks slated to start in this game, so you know there's going to be some level of mayhem at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts named Sam Ehlinger the starter over Matt Ryan and the former sixth-round pick will now gear up for his first career start. Meanwhile, Taylor Heinicke started last week in the win over Green Bay and will continue to do so with Carson Wentz on IR. In this spot, I'll take the points and the more experienced quarterback with the Commanders. In his last nine starts, Heinicke is 7-2 ATS, which includes the upset win over the Packers in Week 7. Meanwhile, Ehlinger will now have to face one of the toughest third-down defenses in the NFL. Washington ranks as the second best third-down defense in the league, which will be too much for the second-year QB to handle."

Tyler Sullivan believes the wrong team is favored in this matchup. To read his Week 8 column and best bets, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Colts (-3) Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Colts Commanders Colts Colts

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Bills -8.5, O/U 48

Before you make any Packers vs. Bills picks or any other NFL predictions, you need to see which side R.J. White is on.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes picks against-the-spread and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also gone a whopping 53-19-1 on his last 73 picks involving the Packers, meaning he's well-qualified for this selection.

We can tell you he's leaning Under the total, but to see his against-the-spread pick, head over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Bills (-11.5) Bills Bills Bills Packers Bills Bills Bills Bills

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Open: Bengals -2.5, O/U 45

Before you make any Browns vs. Bengals picks or NFL predictions, you need to hear what football expert Emory Hunt Jr. has to say.

We can tell you he's leaning Over the total, but to see his against-the-spread pick, head on over to SportsLine.