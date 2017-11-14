Pete Prisco's NFL Week 11 Picks: Eagles dump Cowboys, Steelers overwhelm Titans

Isn't this the time of the year we expect the supposed good teams to really get it going?

That means you, Pittsburgh Steelers.

That means you, Kansas City Chiefs.

That means you, Oakland Raiders.

All three teams play important games this week for different reasons. The Steelers need to get the offense untracked. The Chiefs need to get back to their early winning ways after losing three of their last four, especially coming off the bye.

And the Raiders, who are also coming off a bye, have been a big disappointment so far and have to try and get their season turned around against the New England Patriots in Mexico City. That won't be easy.

The teams that make a push in the second half of November will be the ones that should be around come January. So keep an eye on these three this week. I think two of them will win, and one of those wins will be a close one.

Tennessee (6-3) at Pittsburgh (7-2)

8:25 p.m. ET (NFLN)

This is a game between two good teams, two potential playoff teams. The Steelers just haven't looked right on offense this season, but this is a great chance against a Titans defense that is ranked 22nd in scoring defense. Look for a big night from Ben Roethlisberger.

Pick: Steelers 30, Titans 20

Detroit (5-4) at Chicago (3-6)

1 p.m. ET (FOX)

The Lions didn't play that well in beating the Browns, but they found a way. They are still alive for a late-season playoff push. The Bears are sound on defense, but I think Matthew Stafford will have a good day here and the Lions will win a close one.

Pick: Lions 21, Bears 20

Jacksonville (6-3) at Cleveland (0-9)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Jaguars need to be careful in this one. They are big favorites and should win, but they are a young team that could be prone to a letdown. Cleveland played better last week against the Lions, but Jacksonville's defense will be too much for DeShone Kizer.

Pick: Jaguars 23, Browns 13

Baltimore (4-5) at Green Bay (5-4)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Ravens are coming off their bye, so they will be rested. Green Bay looked better with Brett Hundley last week in beating the Bears, but this Ravens defense will be a challenge. I don't think the Ravens will have all that much success on offense either. Look for a defensive battle with the Ravens winning a close one.

Pick: Ravens 17, Packers 10

Arizona (4-5) at Houston (3-6)

1 p.m. ET (FOX)

This will likely be Blaine Gabbert at quarterback for the Cardinals against Tom Savage for the Texans. Oh, boy. Injuries have crippled these two teams. But I think having Gabbert playing instead of Drew Stanton -- if that's the case -- will help Arizona. They will win a road game against a depleted Texans team in this one.

Pick: Cardinals 21, Texans 14

L.A. Rams (7-2) at Minnesota (7-2)

1 p.m. ET (FOX)

This is the game of the week. The Rams and Vikings are both 7-2, but the Rams are an offensive team, while the Vikings win with their defense. I think this will come down to which second-best unit on each team is better. Will it be the Rams defense or the Minnesota offense? I will go with Case Keenum and the Vikings offense.

Pick: Vikings 24, Rams 20

Washington (4-5) at New Orleans (7-2)

1 p.m. ET (FOX)

The Saints have won seven straight games behind their running game and their defense. They haven't faced many top quarterbacks in that streak, so Kirk Cousins will be a challenge. But in the Superdome, look for the Saints to again come up with an impressive defensive showing. Saints keep rolling.

Pick: Saints 27, Redskins 17

Kansas City (6-3) at New York Giants (1-8)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Chiefs are coming off the bye, and some will say this is a second one, given the way the Giants are playing. They have been awful. But the Chiefs weren't playing great before their bye either. Even so, they are the better team. They will find a way in this one. But it will be closer than you think.

Pick: Chiefs 21, Giants 17

Tampa Bay (3-6) at Miami (4-5)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

This is the game rescheduled from opening week because of Hurricane Irma. There isn't quite the excitement now to see these two teams the way they've been playing. The Dolphins have lost three straight games, but I think the Bucs have even more issues. Miami will break the streak.

Pick: Dolphins 20, Bucs 14

Buffalo (5-4) at L.A. Chargers (3-6)

4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

The Bills have been bad the past two weeks and now face a long trip to play the Chargers. That's always a challenge. The Chargers continue to lose close games, but they have a dynamic pass rush, which will create problems for the Bills up front. Look for the Chargers to win and this one won't be close.

Pick: Chargers 28, Bills 16

Cincinnati (3-6) at Denver (3-6)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

This looked like it would be a big game before the season, but both teams have been major disappointments. The Bengals, though, are playing a third straight road game. That's tough to overcome. The Denver defense will bounce back after a rough go against the Pats. Broncos take it.

Pick: Broncos 24, Bengals 13

New England (7-2) vs. Oakland (4-5) in Mexico City

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Patriots seem to be hitting their stride as they head south to play the Raiders. Oakland is coming off a bye, so they will be rested. But I think their defense will have major problems slowing Tom Brady and his offense. The Patriots keep on rolling.

Pick: Patriots 31, Raiders 20

Philadelphia (8-1) at Dallas (5-4)

8:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

If the Eagles win this game, they are basically division champs. They would be essentially five games ahead of the Cowboys. Dallas didn't look good last week in losing to the Falcons and the injury that sidelined left tackle Tyron Smith showed up in a big way. The Eagles have a good pass rush and I think that will be a problem here. Eagles keep on rolling.

Pick: Eagles 27, Cowboys 23

Atlanta (5-4) at Seattle (6-3)

8:30 p.m. ET, Monday (ESPN)

The Seahawks are banged up and will play this one without Richard Sherman, which really hurts. The Falcons seemed to find something last week on offense, and I think that carries over here. The Falcons had a big fourth quarter in last year's loss, so expect Matt Ryan to have another good day and win a shootout.

Pick: Falcons 28, Seahawks 27