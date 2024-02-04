The 2023 NFL season has finally reached its ultimate showdown. Super Bowl LVIII is upon us, and two historic franchises are set to go head to head for the latest Lombardi Trophy. What better way to prepare for the 58th Super Bowl than by digesting 58 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here with all the best facts and figures:

1. Super Bowl LVIII will feature the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

2. This is the second time the Chiefs and 49ers have matched up in a Super Bowl, previously meeting in Super Bowl LIV at the end of the 2019 season. Kansas City won that game, 31-20.

3. This is the Chiefs' fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons. They are just the third team in NFL history to enjoy such a stretch, after the 2014-18 New England Patriots and 1990-93 Buffalo Bills.

4. The Chiefs also won last year's big game, Super Bowl LVII, against the Philadelphia Eagles. That means they're looking to become the first back-to-back champions since the 2003-04 Patriots.

5. Kansas City's other two Super Bowls this half-decade include the 2019 victory over the 49ers and a 2020 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the next season, when Tom Brady secured his record seventh Super Bowl title.

6. This is the 49ers' second Super Bowl appearance in five seasons, and their third in the past 12. Prior to their loss to the Chiefs in 2019's big game, San Francisco lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII at the end of the 2012 season.

7. The 49ers own the all-time advantage in Super Bowl victories, with five wins compared to K.C.'s three. All five of San Francisco's Lombardi Trophies came between 1981-94, while the Chiefs first won Super Bowl IV against the Minnesota Vikings after the 1969 season.

8. The Chiefs are coming off their sixth straight AFC Championship Game appearance, trailing only the Patriots dynasty for the most consecutive conference title-game bids (eight).

9. The 49ers are coming off their third straight NFC Championship Game appearance, and their fourth in five seasons.

10. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be the first player at his position to ever start four different Super Bowls before the age of 30. He won his first title at age 24 in 2019 and is now seeking a third ring at age 28.

11. Mahomes is on an unprecedented pace as the face of the Chiefs' aspiring dynasty, already seeking his third Super Bowl MVP after previously winning in 2019 and 2022. He also owns two NFL MVP awards after just six full seasons as a starter.

12. Often held to a standard of his own, not unlike Tom Brady during his legendary 23-year career, Mahomes has more combined playoff wins (14) in a six-year span than any other QB.

13. Mahomes matched a career high in turnovers (17) during an uncharacteristically uneven 2023 regular season, during which the Chiefs finished with their worst record (11-6) of his time as a starter. But he's since gone 3-0 with zero turnovers in the playoffs.

14. The Chiefs QB is often perceived as playing an entirely different sport than his peers, wowing with not only gaudy numbers but acrobatic arm angles and clutch scrambles. Whereas Brady once dominated the big-game landscape with mechanical vision and pocket presence, Mahomes thrives with his innate ability to make off-script plays look routine, especially in the biggest moments.

15. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is just the fourth head coach in NFL history to make at least five Super Bowl appearances. Prior to his title bids in K.C., Reid led the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX in 2004, when Brady's Patriots prevailed.

16. Since becoming the Chiefs coach in 2013, Reid has led K.C. to double-digit wins in 10 of his 11 seasons, plus eight straight AFC West titles. Combined with his 14 years as Eagles coach (1999-2012), he's logged 258 career wins (fourth most in NFL history) and 25 career playoff wins (second most behind only longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick).

17. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is seeking his first Super Bowl title after previously appearing in two -- first as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator in 2016, and again as San Francisco's head coach in 2019.

18. Both of Shanahan's previous Super Bowl appearances included his team surrendering multiple-score leads. Atlanta infamously lost a 28-3 lead to Brady and the Patriots in 2016, marking the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. Shanahan's 49ers then lost a 20-10 lead to Mahomes and the Chiefs, who scored 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points to win in 2019.

19. Shanahan, like Reid, has long been lauded for designing one of the NFL's most reliable offenses. In his last five years, the 49ers have finished with a top-five scoring offense three times, and a top-10 yardage output four times.

20. If the 49ers were to beat the Chiefs, they would tie the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles (six).

21. San Francisco will be the first team to have five different Super Bowl-starting QBs, with current signal-caller Brock Purdy following Jimmy Garoppolo (2019), Colin Kaepernick (2012), Steve Young (1994) and Joe Montana (1981, 1984, 1988-89).

22. Purdy will be the third-youngest QB to start a Super Bowl in NFL history. He turned 24 on Dec. 27.

23. Purdy was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, coined "Mr. Irrelevant" for his overlooked arrival after a college career at Iowa State. He only became the 49ers' QB after injuries to Garoppolo and former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.

24. Despite his late draft status, Purdy instantly thrived in San Francisco, helping lead the 49ers to the 2022 NFC title game, then producing an MVP-caliber season in his first full year as a starter in 2023. The 49ers have gone 21-4 with him under center, including playoffs, while he has thrown 44 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions.

25. Purdy (6-feet-1, 220) and Mahomes (6-2, 225) have relatively similar builds, and like the latter, Purdy has proven adept at extending plays with movement in and outside the pocket, exceeding expectations as a young starter.

26. The 49ers QB benefits from a star supporting cast that includes All-Pros and/or Pro Bowlers at almost every key position group, including running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle and offensive tackle Trent Williams.

27. Purdy also has similarities to Rams legend Kurt Warner, who entered the NFL as an afterthought out of Northern Iowa, improbably led the NFL in key passing marks during his first year as a full-time starter, produced his first comeback victories in the playoffs and went on to lead a heralded offense -- "The Greatest Show on Turf" -- to the Super Bowl.

28. Purdy was statistically the most efficient QB in the NFL this year, pacing all starters in yards per attempt (9.6) while finishing top-five in yards (4,280), TDs (31) and passer rating (113.0).

29. McCaffrey, who joined the 49ers during the 2022 season via trade with the Panthers, has been an MVP candidate himself, leading the NFL with 2,023 total yards (1,459 rushing; 564 receiving) and 21 touchdowns. He has been just as imposing in the playoffs, with 188 rushing yards and four scores in San Francisco's two wins.

30. Meanwhile, in K.C., tight end Travis Kelce remains Mahomes' favorite weapon. At 34, Kelce is fresh off his eighth straight season with at least 900 receiving yards, and he has been even better in this year's playoffs, with 262 yards and three TDs in three games.

31. Kelce already has the most catches in NFL playoff history (156), passing 49ers legend Jerry Rice in K.C.'s AFC Championship win over the Ravens. He also has the second-most receiving yards (1,810) and TDs (19), trailing only the Hall of Famer Rice.

32. Past Chiefs teams have been characterized by their speed and explosiveness, utilizing deep threats like Tyreek Hill. But Kelce has long been Mahomes' most consistent pass outlet, working the middle of the field as a virtually uncoverable big man. That's been particularly true late this year, after K.C. endured weeks of frustrating drops and penalties by a younger receiving corps.

33. Both the Chiefs and 49ers also boast some of the NFL's top offensive linemen. Three combined starters -- 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and guard Joe Thuney -- were Pro Bowl selections this year.

34. Both teams also play fast, physical defense. K.C. finished with the No. 2-ranked "D" in yards and points allowed, while San Francisco finished No. 3 in scoring and has six regular starters, including pass rusher Nick Bosa, linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw and cornerback Charvarius Ward, who have previous Super Bowl experience.

35. More than at any other point in the Reid-Mahomes era, the Chiefs defense has helped propel K.C.'s title bid. Including the playoffs, during which their Steve Spagnuolo-led unit held the Ravens and Miami Dolphins to a combined 17 points, the Chiefs have allowed an average of just 294 yards per game -- the best mark by the franchise since 1995.

36. The disruption starts up front on the Chiefs "D," where star defensive tackle Chris Jones and second-year pass rusher George Karlaftis have combined for 24 sacks and 54 QB hits, including playoffs.

37. Kansas City's defense is also grounded by the aggressive back-end trio of cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie, plus safety Justin Reid, who've combined for 15 tackles for loss and 27 pass deflections, including playoffs.

38. The 49ers are just as, if not more, imposing on that side of the ball, building a reputation for suffocating contact. While Bosa has been quieter than usual off the edge, Warner and Greenlaw combine for a hard-hitting center of the unit, with former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward excelling on the perimeter with a career-high 23 pass breakups and five picks.

39. Both teams finished in the top 10 this year in average time of possession, excelling at ball control thanks not only to their defense but rugged rushing attacks.

40. The 49ers give McCaffrey a heavy workload, but they're also creative in distributing touches to Deebo Samuel, who's often used in motion near the line of scrimmage and consistently ranks among the NFL's best in yards gained after the catch.

41. The Chiefs, on the other hand, deploy second-year back Isiah Pacheco as their top rusher. While he doesn't get nearly the volume of touches as McCaffrey, his uniquely powerful and demonstrative stride tends to take a toll on opposing teams over time.

42. Mahomes' other top contributors include rookie WR Rashee Rice, who has emerged down the stretch as a reliable downfield option (77.5% catch rate); and veteran speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has secured several key deep passes in the postseason after averaging 15 yards per reception during the regular season.

43. The 49ers' road to the Super Bowl wasn't particularly smooth, despite claiming the NFC's No. 1 seed and enjoying a first-round playoff bye. The underdog Green Bay Packers led San Francisco late in the divisional round, before Purdy led a last-minute TD drive and the defense intercepted QB Jordan Love. The Detroit Lions then built a 17-point lead on the 49ers in the NFC title game, before a slew of drops, turnovers and failed fourth-down attempts assisted a San Francisco comeback.

44. The Chiefs' greatest strength, besides their unmatched big-game experience, is probably getting after opposing QBs. They finished second in total QB pressures, hurrying, hitting or sacking opposing passers on almost 28% of drop-backs.

45. While Reid oversees K.C.'s offense, the Chiefs' return to the Super Bowl is notable considering they lost coordinator Eric Bieniemy following the 2022 season. Bieniemy had been the OC for the entirety of Mahomes' career as a starter. He was replaced with former Bears head coach and ex-Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy.

46. The 49ers also survived their own staffing purge, returning to the big stage despite losing run-game coordinator Mike McDaniel (now the Dolphins head coach) and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans (Texans head coach) in back-to-back offseasons. Former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks now oversees San Francisco's "D."

47. Notable new faces on the Chiefs this year include left tackle Donovan Smith, who replaced Orlando Brown Jr.; right tackle Jawaan Taylor; linebacker Drue Tranquill and pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who recently suffered a season-ending injury.

48. Notable new faces on the 49ers include backup QB Sam Darnold, a former No. 3 overall draft pick; defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who also played in last year's Super Bowl with the Eagles; and pass rusher Chase Young, a former No. 2 pick acquired via trade with the Washington Commanders in November.

49. Other key Chiefs who are sidelined due to injury include veteran RB Jerick McKinnon, who played a key receiving role during the club's 2022 Super Bowl run; second-year WR Skyy Moore and two-time champion DT Derrick Nnadi.

50. Key 49ers sidelined with injuries include safety Talanoa Hufanga, a 2022 All-Pro who logged seven picks between 2022-2023 before suffering a torn ACL in November.

51. 49ers kicker Jake Moody was a third-round pick this year, making him just the second player at his position to enter as a top-100 selection in the last 15 years. He has replaced longtime kicker Robbie Gould with mixed results, setting a franchise record for longest field goal by a rookie (57 yards) but missing at least one FG or extra point in each of his last three games.

52. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has spent the entirety of his seven-year career in Kansas City, and he set a career high in FG conversions (33 of 35, or 94.3%) this year, also hitting 100% of extra-point tries. He is a perfect 7 for 7 on playoff FGs this year.

53. Super Bowl LVIII will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, adjacent to Las Vegas. It is the first Super Bowl hosted in the state, and Allegiant Stadium -- home to the Raiders -- was just opened in 2020.

54. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11.

55. Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+.

56. Nickelodeon will also broadcast its own kid- and family-friendly version of the Super Bowl, featuring virtual effects, special guests and interactions with characters from shows like "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Dora the Explorer."

57. The Chiefs will wear their home red uniforms, which they also used for their 2019 Super Bowl win over the 49ers. San Francisco will wear its away white jerseys. Teams wearing white have gone 16-3 in the past 19 Super Bowls.

58. The main CBS broadcast will feature Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color commentary), Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn (sideline reporters), Jay Feely (special teams analyst) and Gene Steratore (rules analyst). This year's halftime show will feature Grammy-winning R&B artist Usher.

