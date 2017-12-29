Week 17 NFL schedule: Russell Wilson vs. resurgent Cardinals D, plus more intrigues

Here's the schedule for Sunday in NFL 17, along with 10 things that intrigue me:

Schedule

Sunday

Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Packers at Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Redskins at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Panthers at Falcons, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bengals at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Bills at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Saints at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Russell Wilson, with playoff hopes on the line, vs. the resurgent Arizona defense

The Arizona defense was ranked in the high 20s eight weeks ago, but the Cardinals have turned their season around and are coming off a shutout of the New York Giants last week. Their defense is ranked sixth in the league now as they head to Seattle with the idea of ruining the Seahawks' playoff hopes. Wilson has been really good this season, but hasn't been special the past three weeks. He will need to have a big game here.

Can the Falcons get their offense going and get into the postseason?

Even though the offensive numbers aren't bad, the Atlanta offense just hasn't looked right. They have one game to get it going if they are to make the postseason, but it won't be easy against a good Carolina defense. The Falcons have made way too many mistakes this season. To beat the Panthers, they can't afford to make those same mistakes. Maybe the change from Kyle Shanahan to Steve Sarkisian as coordinator was a bigger issue than expected.

Tom Brady vs. the Jets, with a possible MVP hanging in the balance

It appears the MVP race is a two-man battle with Brady vs. Rams running back Todd Gurley. With the Rams sitting players this week, Gurley among them, this is Brady's chance to stake his claim to the MVP. He hasn't been himself the past four weeks, but the Jets give him a chance to get back on track before the playoffs and maybe win the MVP.

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes in his first NFL start

The Chiefs drafted Mahomes in the first round with the idea he would be their quarterback of the future. But an impressive preseason had some clamoring for him to start right away. Then Alex Smith played well this season, which has kept Mahomes on the bench. With the Chiefs locked in as the fourth seed, Smith will watch this week as Mahomes makes his first start. He is a big-armed passer who will be challenged by the Denver secondary.

Will James Harrison get any snaps in his first game with the Patriots?

The Steelers released the 39-year-old Harrison last week and the Patriots signed him Tuesday. Harrison didn't do much at all for Pittsburgh, being active for just five games, but he might be able to help the Pats as a situational rusher. The Patriots haven't said if he will play this week against the Jets, but it would make sense with the playoffs two weeks away for them.

Will this be it for Marvin Lewis in Cincinnati?

If it is, how appropriate that it's ending in Baltimore, the place where he made his name as a defensive coordinator. Lewis has had some success in his 15 seasons with the Bengals, getting them to the playoffs seven times. One problem: He is 0-7 in the postseason, the only coach in league history to lose his first seven playoff games. Even so, he helped turn around a franchise that was struggling and made it a contender. But with reports that Lewis and the team will part, this could be it for Lewis in Cincinnati. Now he gets a chance to ruin the Ravens' playoff chances by beating his former team.

How will the Jaguars play it against the Titans?

Coach Doug Marrone said he plans to play to win. But his team is in a weird situation. The Jaguars are locked in as the third seed and if they lose to the Titans they would likely play them next week in the AFC wild-card round. So do they want them for a third time? If they don't, they should play to win. If they do, then maybe they rest guys in the second half. But that would mean the Titans coming to town having already defeated the Jaguars twice this season. Tough call.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo vs. the Rams defense

Garoppolo is 4-0 as the 49ers' starting quarterback and is coming off an impressive game against the top-ranked Jacksonville defense. The Rams will be sitting down some starters on defense, including star tackle Aaron Donald, but it will still be interesting to see if Garoppolo can keep up his winning ways with the 49ers.

Falcons defense vs. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton

The Falcons lost to the Panthers 20-17 earlier this season but they did a solid job on Newton. He threw for 186 yards, but hurt them with his legs, rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown. In the past four meetings between the teams, the Falcons have held Newton under 200 yards passing every time, and Atlanta went 3-1. Newton has two touchdowns and two picks in those games.

Are the Browns going winless?

This is their last chance to win a game, or they finish 0-16 to join the 2008 Lions as the only teams to fail to win a game in a 16-game season. That's embarrassing. But if the Browns are to avoid that, they must beat the Steelers on the road. Can they? It will take a miracle, but let's hope coach Hue Jackson does anything and everything to try and win this game, including gadget plays and onside kicks and things of that nature. Why not? Go for broke.