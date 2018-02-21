SETON
Water on court suspends Seton Hall-Providence game

  STATS AP
  Feb 21, 2018

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) The Seton Hall men's basketball game against Providence was suspended with 13:03 left in the second half on Wednesday night because of moisture on the Dunkin' Donuts Center court creating unsafe playing conditions.

The game will resume Thursday at noon EST at Alumni Hall on the Providence campus.

Myles Powell scored his 16th point for a 65-44 Seton Hall lead and Providence's Alpha Diallo replied with a 3 when the game was called after multiple players had slipped on the court.

The Dunkin' Donuts Center doubles as an ice hockey rink.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 56 47
Field Goals 21-39 (53.8%) 17-42 (40.5%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 24 26
Offensive 2 9
Defensive 17 13
Team 5 4
Assists 6 8
Steals 5 2
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 5 8
Fouls 14 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
M. Powell G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
K. Cartwright G
10 PTS, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Seton Hall 18-9 ---
home team logo Providence 17-10 ---
O/U 148.5, PROV -1.0
Dunkin Donuts Center Providence, RI
O/U 148.5, PROV -1.0
Dunkin Donuts Center Providence, RI
Team Stats
away team logo Seton Hall 18-9 79.2 PPG 40.6 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Providence 17-10 74.3 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
20
D. Rodriguez 18.5 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.3 APG 50.5 FG%
5
R. Bullock 14.3 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.2 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
53.8 FG% 40.5
38.5 3PT FG% 37.5
64.3 FT% 53.8
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
K. Carrington
A. Delgado
D. Rodriguez
I. Sanogo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Powell - 16 1 1 1 0 0 3 5/8 3/4 3/4 0 1
K. Carrington - 11 3 2 1 0 1 0 5/9 1/2 0/0 0 3
A. Delgado - 11 7 1 1 0 1 1 5/8 0/0 1/4 1 6
D. Rodriguez - 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 3/7 1/4 2/2 0 1
I. Sanogo - 6 4 2 0 1 1 3 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 3
Starters
M. Powell
K. Carrington
A. Delgado
D. Rodriguez
I. Sanogo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Powell 0 16 1 1 1 0 0 3 5/8 3/4 3/4 0 1
K. Carrington 0 11 3 2 1 0 1 0 5/9 1/2 0/0 0 3
A. Delgado 0 11 7 1 1 0 1 1 5/8 0/0 1/4 1 6
D. Rodriguez 0 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 3/7 1/4 2/2 0 1
I. Sanogo 0 6 4 2 0 1 1 3 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 3
Bench
M. Cale
M. Nzei
E. Gordon
S. Mamukelashvili
J. Walker
R. Gill
P. Flory
S. Reynolds
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Cale - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Nzei - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mamukelashvili - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Flory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 0 56 19 6 5 1 5 14 21/39 5/13 9/14 2 17
Providence
Starters
K. Cartwright
A. Diallo
R. Bullock
J. Lindsey
K. Young
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Cartwright - 10 0 5 0 0 1 3 3/8 0/3 4/5 0 0
A. Diallo - 10 7 2 0 0 1 1 4/6 2/2 0/3 3 4
R. Bullock - 8 4 0 0 2 3 1 3/8 2/4 0/0 0 4
J. Lindsey - 3 0 0 1 0 0 3 1/4 1/4 0/1 0 0
K. Young - 3 9 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 5
Starters
K. Cartwright
A. Diallo
R. Bullock
J. Lindsey
K. Young
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Cartwright 0 10 0 5 0 0 1 3 3/8 0/3 4/5 0 0
A. Diallo 0 10 7 2 0 0 1 1 4/6 2/2 0/3 3 4
R. Bullock 0 8 4 0 0 2 3 1 3/8 2/4 0/0 0 4
J. Lindsey 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 3 1/4 1/4 0/1 0 0
K. Young 0 3 9 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 5
Bench
N. Watson
M. White
I. Jackson
M. Ashton-Langford
E. Holt
T. Planek
D. Edwards
D. Dickens
A. Fonts
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ashton-Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Planek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dickens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 0 47 22 8 2 2 8 12 17/42 6/16 7/13 9 13
NCAA BB Scores