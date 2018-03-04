ECU
MEMP

No Text

Memphis beats ECU to secure 5th seed for conference tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Kareem Brewton Jr. scored a career-high 22 points, Mike Parks Jr. added 20 and Memphis beat East Carolina 90-70 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that secured the fifth seed for the Tigers in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Tigers (19-12, 10-8), who have won five of their last six, will play No. 12 seed South Florida and 11th-seeded East Carolina (10-19, 4-14), which has lost five straight, will play the sixth seed on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

Brewton scored 15 points and Kyvon Davenport 14 of his 17 in the first half when Memphis took a 45-30 lead. Memphis outscored ECU 25-10 over the first 11 minutes of the second half to go up 30. Memphis shot 53 percent and outrebounded ECU 43-24.

Shawn Williams scored 17 points and Isaac Fleming 16 for the Pirates.

Memphis beat ECU despite losing 88-85 in overtime on Feb. 3 in the team's last meeting when the Tigers' Jeremiah Martin scored 33 points but was lost for the season after breaking his left foot against Houston on Feb. 22. ECU was without Kentrell Barkley, who had a double-double in the Feb. 3 win but was suspended indefinitely Feb. 22.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Tyson
J. Martin
3 G
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
41.2 Field Goal % 44.4
28.6 Three Point % 32.7
83.3 Free Throw % 78.4
+ 2 Isaac Fleming made layup 3.0
  Lost ball turnover on Raynere Thornton, stolen by Isaac Fleming 5.0
+ 2 Shawn Williams made layup 17.0
+ 2 Mike Parks Jr. made dunk, assist by Kareem Brewton Jr. 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Kareem Brewton Jr. 25.0
  Isaac Fleming missed layup 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Dimitrije Spasojevic 34.0
  Alex Moffatt missed jump shot 36.0
  Lost ball turnover on B.J. Tyson, stolen by Jamal Johnson 1:04
+ 2 Mike Parks Jr. made dunk, assist by Kareem Brewton Jr. 1:26
+ 2 Shawn Williams made jump shot, assist by Isaac Fleming 1:43
Team Stats
Points 70 90
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 34-64 (53.1%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 43
Offensive 3 13
Defensive 20 24
Team 1 6
Assists 14 17
Steals 8 5
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
55
S. Williams G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
K. Brewton Jr. G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo East Carolina 10-19 304070
home team logo Memphis 19-12 454590
O/U 139.5, MEMP -14.0
FedExForum Memphis, TN
O/U 139.5, MEMP -14.0
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo East Carolina 10-19 66.8 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo Memphis 19-12 70.4 PPG 37.7 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
55
S. Williams G 12.0 PPG 1.6 RPG 1.5 APG 40.4 FG%
5
K. Brewton Jr. G 8.4 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.1 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
55
S. Williams G 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
5
K. Brewton Jr. G 22 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
47.5 FG% 53.1
31.3 3PT FG% 31.3
64.3 FT% 68.0
East Carolina
Starters
S. Williams
I. Fleming
A. Jackson
B. Tyson
J. Craig
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Williams 40 17 3 2 2 0 1 2 5/11 1/5 6/6 0 3
I. Fleming 39 16 3 6 5 0 3 1 7/14 1/4 1/1 1 2
A. Jackson 28 9 2 2 1 1 0 2 3/4 1/2 2/2 0 2
B. Tyson 38 9 5 2 0 0 1 1 4/17 1/2 0/0 0 5
J. Craig 17 8 2 0 0 0 1 4 4/5 0/0 0/1 1 1
Starters
S. Williams
I. Fleming
A. Jackson
B. Tyson
J. Craig
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Williams 40 17 3 2 2 0 1 2 5/11 1/5 6/6 0 3
I. Fleming 39 16 3 6 5 0 3 1 7/14 1/4 1/1 1 2
A. Jackson 28 9 2 2 1 1 0 2 3/4 1/2 2/2 0 2
B. Tyson 38 9 5 2 0 0 1 1 4/17 1/2 0/0 0 5
J. Craig 17 8 2 0 0 0 1 4 4/5 0/0 0/1 1 1
Bench
K. Davis
D. Spasojevic
J. Whatley
K. Barkley
J. Obasohan
A. Hill
J. Whitley
U. Haruna
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Davis 15 7 4 1 0 0 2 2 3/5 1/3 0/2 1 3
D. Spasojevic 18 4 4 0 0 0 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/2 0 4
J. Whatley 5 0 0 1 0 0 1 5 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Barkley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Obasohan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haruna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 23 14 8 1 10 20 28/59 5/16 9/14 3 20
Memphis
Starters
K. Brewton Jr.
M. Parks Jr.
K. Davenport
Ja. Johnson
J. Rivers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Brewton Jr. 34 22 4 6 0 0 3 2 10/15 0/1 2/3 3 1
M. Parks Jr. 33 20 8 1 1 0 1 2 8/11 1/1 3/4 2 6
K. Davenport 31 17 7 3 0 1 0 3 5/10 0/2 7/10 2 5
Ja. Johnson 31 8 3 1 2 0 2 1 3/8 2/5 0/0 1 2
J. Rivers 19 6 5 1 0 0 3 5 2/6 0/1 2/2 3 2
Starters
K. Brewton Jr.
M. Parks Jr.
K. Davenport
Ja. Johnson
J. Rivers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Brewton Jr. 34 22 4 6 0 0 3 2 10/15 0/1 2/3 3 1
M. Parks Jr. 33 20 8 1 1 0 1 2 8/11 1/1 3/4 2 6
K. Davenport 31 17 7 3 0 1 0 3 5/10 0/2 7/10 2 5
Ja. Johnson 31 8 3 1 2 0 2 1 3/8 2/5 0/0 1 2
J. Rivers 19 6 5 1 0 0 3 5 2/6 0/1 2/2 3 2
Bench
R. Thornton
D. Nickelberry
V. Enoh
A. Moffatt
M. Rhodes
J. Martin
Je. Johnson
K. Sameh Azab
E. Olds
N. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Thornton 24 9 4 3 1 0 1 1 3/6 2/4 1/2 1 3
D. Nickelberry 8 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 2
V. Enoh 10 3 3 2 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 2
A. Moffatt 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Rhodes 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Je. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 37 17 5 1 10 16 34/64 5/16 17/25 13 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores