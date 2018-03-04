Memphis beats ECU to secure 5th seed for conference tourney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Kareem Brewton Jr. scored a career-high 22 points, Mike Parks Jr. added 20 and Memphis beat East Carolina 90-70 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that secured the fifth seed for the Tigers in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Tigers (19-12, 10-8), who have won five of their last six, will play No. 12 seed South Florida and 11th-seeded East Carolina (10-19, 4-14), which has lost five straight, will play the sixth seed on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.
Brewton scored 15 points and Kyvon Davenport 14 of his 17 in the first half when Memphis took a 45-30 lead. Memphis outscored ECU 25-10 over the first 11 minutes of the second half to go up 30. Memphis shot 53 percent and outrebounded ECU 43-24.
Shawn Williams scored 17 points and Isaac Fleming 16 for the Pirates.
Memphis beat ECU despite losing 88-85 in overtime on Feb. 3 in the team's last meeting when the Tigers' Jeremiah Martin scored 33 points but was lost for the season after breaking his left foot against Houston on Feb. 22. ECU was without Kentrell Barkley, who had a double-double in the Feb. 3 win but was suspended indefinitely Feb. 22.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.7
|Min. Per Game
|34.7
|18.9
|Pts. Per Game
|18.9
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|28.6
|Three Point %
|32.7
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|78.4
|+ 2
|Isaac Fleming made layup
|3.0
|Lost ball turnover on Raynere Thornton, stolen by Isaac Fleming
|5.0
|+ 2
|Shawn Williams made layup
|17.0
|+ 2
|Mike Parks Jr. made dunk, assist by Kareem Brewton Jr.
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Kareem Brewton Jr.
|25.0
|Isaac Fleming missed layup
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Dimitrije Spasojevic
|34.0
|Alex Moffatt missed jump shot
|36.0
|Lost ball turnover on B.J. Tyson, stolen by Jamal Johnson
|1:04
|+ 2
|Mike Parks Jr. made dunk, assist by Kareem Brewton Jr.
|1:26
|+ 2
|Shawn Williams made jump shot, assist by Isaac Fleming
|1:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|90
|Field Goals
|28-59 (47.5%)
|34-64 (53.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|17-25 (68.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|43
|Offensive
|3
|13
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|0
|2
|Team Stats
|East Carolina 10-19
|66.8 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Memphis 19-12
|70.4 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
55
|S. Williams G
|12.0 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|1.5 APG
|40.4 FG%
|
5
|K. Brewton Jr. G
|8.4 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|2.1 APG
|42.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Williams G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|K. Brewton Jr. G
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|6 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|53.1
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|68.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Williams
|40
|17
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5/11
|1/5
|6/6
|0
|3
|I. Fleming
|39
|16
|3
|6
|5
|0
|3
|1
|7/14
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|2
|A. Jackson
|28
|9
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|B. Tyson
|38
|9
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/17
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|J. Craig
|17
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Williams
|40
|17
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5/11
|1/5
|6/6
|0
|3
|I. Fleming
|39
|16
|3
|6
|5
|0
|3
|1
|7/14
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|2
|A. Jackson
|28
|9
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|B. Tyson
|38
|9
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/17
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|J. Craig
|17
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davis
|15
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/5
|1/3
|0/2
|1
|3
|D. Spasojevic
|18
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|4
|J. Whatley
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Barkley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Obasohan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Haruna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|23
|14
|8
|1
|10
|20
|28/59
|5/16
|9/14
|3
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brewton Jr.
|34
|22
|4
|6
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10/15
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|1
|M. Parks Jr.
|33
|20
|8
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8/11
|1/1
|3/4
|2
|6
|K. Davenport
|31
|17
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5/10
|0/2
|7/10
|2
|5
|Ja. Johnson
|31
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Rivers
|19
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2/6
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brewton Jr.
|34
|22
|4
|6
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10/15
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|1
|M. Parks Jr.
|33
|20
|8
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8/11
|1/1
|3/4
|2
|6
|K. Davenport
|31
|17
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5/10
|0/2
|7/10
|2
|5
|Ja. Johnson
|31
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Rivers
|19
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2/6
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Thornton
|24
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|D. Nickelberry
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|V. Enoh
|10
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|A. Moffatt
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Rhodes
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Je. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sameh Azab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Olds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|37
|17
|5
|1
|10
|16
|34/64
|5/16
|17/25
|13
|24
