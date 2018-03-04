TOWSON
WMMARY

No Text

Cohn, Knight help William & Mary advance past Towson 80-66

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) David Cohn scored 24 points, Nathan Knight had a double-double and No. 4 seed William & Mary defeated fifth-seeded Towson for the first time in three meetings this season, 80-66, on Sunday to advance to the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

The Tribe (19-11) will take on top-seeded Charleston on Monday.

Knight made 10 of 11 free throws and scored 16 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. Connor Burchfield added 15 points and Matt Milon 13 for the Tribe, which had three fewer field goals than the Tigers but were 11 of 25 from the arc and 21 of 24 from the free-throw line.

Zane Martin 18 points and nine assists for Towson (18-14). Justin Gorham had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tribe led the entire way, by nine at halftime and by double figures for good at 56-44 on a Paul Rowley 3-pointer with 10 minutes left.

Towson beat William & Mary 96-82 in overtime and 99-73 during the regular season.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Starr
D. Cohn
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
7.2 Ast. Per Game 7.2
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
39.8 Field Goal % 55.9
38.1 Three Point % 43.9
81.0 Free Throw % 89.2
+ 2 Dennis Tunstall made layup, assist by Zane Martin 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Dennis Tunstall 37.0
  Nathan Knight missed 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
+ 1 Nathan Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
  Personal foul on Justin Gorham 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Nathan Knight 40.0
  Zane Martin missed jump shot 42.0
+ 1 Connor Burchfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 50.0
+ 1 Connor Burchfield made 1st of 2 free throws 50.0
  Personal foul on Brian Starr 50.0
+ 2 Zane Martin made floating jump shot 53.0
Team Stats
Points 66 80
Field Goals 27-66 (40.9%) 24-52 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 6-25 (24.0%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 34 37
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 25 31
Team 2 3
Assists 15 15
Steals 5 3
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 18 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
Z. Martin G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
34
D. Cohn G
24 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Tigers 18-14 323466
home team logo Tribe 19-11 413980
O/U 156.0, WMMARY -1.5
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
O/U 156.0, WMMARY -1.5
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Tigers 18-14 76.8 PPG 42.2 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo Tribe 19-11 85.6 PPG 35.3 RPG 17.8 APG
Key Players
0
Z. Martin G 19.9 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.5 APG 46.2 FG%
34
D. Cohn G 14.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 6.7 APG 51.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
Z. Martin G 18 PTS 2 REB 9 AST
34
D. Cohn G 24 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
40.9 FG% 46.2
24.0 3PT FG% 44.0
66.7 FT% 87.5
Tigers
Starters
Z. Martin
J. Gorham
M. Morsell
A. Thomas
B. Starr
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Martin 37 18 2 9 0 0 3 0 6/17 4/11 2/2 0 2
J. Gorham 34 16 10 0 0 0 0 4 7/13 0/2 2/3 1 9
M. Morsell 38 14 7 2 2 0 4 4 5/19 2/9 2/3 3 4
A. Thomas 11 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Starr 25 0 1 2 2 0 2 4 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
Starters
Z. Martin
J. Gorham
M. Morsell
A. Thomas
B. Starr
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Martin 37 18 2 9 0 0 3 0 6/17 4/11 2/2 0 2
J. Gorham 34 16 10 0 0 0 0 4 7/13 0/2 2/3 1 9
M. Morsell 38 14 7 2 2 0 4 4 5/19 2/9 2/3 3 4
A. Thomas 11 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Starr 25 0 1 2 2 0 2 4 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
E. Keith II
D. Tunstall
J. McNeil
J. Prophete
D. Morman
V. Rolle
Q. Drayton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Keith II 24 12 6 2 0 1 1 2 6/7 0/0 0/1 2 4
D. Tunstall 11 4 5 0 0 2 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 4
J. McNeil 19 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Prophete 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Morman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Rolle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Drayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 32 15 5 4 11 18 27/66 6/25 6/9 7 25
Tribe
Starters
D. Cohn
N. Knight
C. Burchfield
M. Milon
J. Pierce
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Cohn 39 24 6 7 1 0 4 1 8/9 2/2 6/7 1 5
N. Knight 31 16 12 1 0 0 5 3 3/11 0/2 10/11 1 11
C. Burchfield 38 15 3 1 1 0 2 1 5/7 3/5 2/2 0 3
M. Milon 36 13 4 0 1 0 1 1 4/10 3/7 2/2 0 4
J. Pierce 33 4 6 2 0 0 0 4 1/8 1/4 1/2 1 5
Starters
D. Cohn
N. Knight
C. Burchfield
M. Milon
J. Pierce
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Cohn 39 24 6 7 1 0 4 1 8/9 2/2 6/7 1 5
N. Knight 31 16 12 1 0 0 5 3 3/11 0/2 10/11 1 11
C. Burchfield 38 15 3 1 1 0 2 1 5/7 3/5 2/2 0 3
M. Milon 36 13 4 0 1 0 1 1 4/10 3/7 2/2 0 4
J. Pierce 33 4 6 2 0 0 0 4 1/8 1/4 1/2 1 5
Bench
P. Rowley
O. Tot
C. Harrison
J. Glover
O. Mostafa
L. Loewe
J. Williams
T. Papas
A. Shafi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Rowley 21 8 2 3 0 1 0 2 3/7 2/5 0/0 0 2
O. Tot 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Glover - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Mostafa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Loewe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Papas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Shafi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 34 15 3 1 12 13 24/52 11/25 21/24 3 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores