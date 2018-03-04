Cohn, Knight help William & Mary advance past Towson 80-66
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) David Cohn scored 24 points, Nathan Knight had a double-double and No. 4 seed William & Mary defeated fifth-seeded Towson for the first time in three meetings this season, 80-66, on Sunday to advance to the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.
The Tribe (19-11) will take on top-seeded Charleston on Monday.
Knight made 10 of 11 free throws and scored 16 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. Connor Burchfield added 15 points and Matt Milon 13 for the Tribe, which had three fewer field goals than the Tigers but were 11 of 25 from the arc and 21 of 24 from the free-throw line.
Zane Martin 18 points and nine assists for Towson (18-14). Justin Gorham had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Tribe led the entire way, by nine at halftime and by double figures for good at 56-44 on a Paul Rowley 3-pointer with 10 minutes left.
Towson beat William & Mary 96-82 in overtime and 99-73 during the regular season.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|11.8
|Pts. Per Game
|11.8
|7.2
|Ast. Per Game
|7.2
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|39.8
|Field Goal %
|55.9
|38.1
|Three Point %
|43.9
|81.0
|Free Throw %
|89.2
|+ 2
|Dennis Tunstall made layup, assist by Zane Martin
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Dennis Tunstall
|37.0
|Nathan Knight missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|+ 1
|Nathan Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Personal foul on Justin Gorham
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Nathan Knight
|40.0
|Zane Martin missed jump shot
|42.0
|+ 1
|Connor Burchfield made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50.0
|+ 1
|Connor Burchfield made 1st of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Personal foul on Brian Starr
|50.0
|+ 2
|Zane Martin made floating jump shot
|53.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|80
|Field Goals
|27-66 (40.9%)
|24-52 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-25 (24.0%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|21-24 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|37
|Offensive
|7
|3
|Defensive
|25
|31
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|40.9
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|24.0
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cohn
|39
|24
|6
|7
|1
|0
|4
|1
|8/9
|2/2
|6/7
|1
|5
|N. Knight
|31
|16
|12
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|3/11
|0/2
|10/11
|1
|11
|C. Burchfield
|38
|15
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/7
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|M. Milon
|36
|13
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/10
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|4
|J. Pierce
|33
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/8
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cohn
|39
|24
|6
|7
|1
|0
|4
|1
|8/9
|2/2
|6/7
|1
|5
|N. Knight
|31
|16
|12
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|3/11
|0/2
|10/11
|1
|11
|C. Burchfield
|38
|15
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/7
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|M. Milon
|36
|13
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/10
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|4
|J. Pierce
|33
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/8
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Rowley
|21
|8
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|O. Tot
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Glover
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Mostafa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Loewe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Papas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Shafi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|34
|15
|3
|1
|12
|13
|24/52
|11/25
|21/24
|3
|31
