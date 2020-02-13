College basketball rankings: Auburn wins fifth overtime game of season, moves into top 10 of Top 25 And 1

Auburn is not elite offensively. Auburn is not elite defensively.

Statistically speaking, the Tigers aren't great at much.

But, that said, they almost never lose. And I've long believed human rankings should respect the results of games and worry less with what predictive metrics show. Ultimately, basketball, like all sports in which we keep score, is about winning and losing. Big-picture, it doesn't matter how you win or lose. It just matters if you win or lose. And a good argument could be made that nobody is better this season at avoiding potential losses, and winning improbable games, than Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers.

"Normally, teams don't win giving up 22 3s," Samir Doughty told reporters after Wednesday's 95-91 overtime victory over Alabama in which he and his teammates, yes, allowed the Crimson Tide to make 22 3-pointers.

And Doughty is exactly right.

It's hard to win when your opponent makes 22 3-pointers.

But, somehow, Auburn endured Alabama's 3-point onslaught and improved to 22-2 overall, 9-2 in the SEC and 5-0 -- FIVE AND ZERO!-- in overtime games this season. The Tigers are now 12-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. So while some of the predictive metrics make it reasonable to be skeptical about how much longer this team can keep this up -- especially when you take into account that star freshman Isaac Okoro had to leave Wednesday's game with a hamstring injury -- for now, I think, the incredible body of work should be respected. And that's why Auburn is up to No. 8 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings