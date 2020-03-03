College basketball rankings: Baylor holds at No. 3 in Top 25 And 1 after surviving Texas Tech upset bid

Baylor likely would've remained a projected No. 1 seed even with a loss to Texas Tech on Monday because the Bears' resume is filled with quality victories compiled during a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak. But when you open a season 24-1, dropping to 25-4 stinks. So Monday's game with Texas Tech was huge.

The score was 30-30 after one half.

It was 60-60 after two.

So Baylor and Texas Tech had to settle things in overtime, which is when MaCio Teague buried a step-back 3-pointer with 73 seconds remaining that lifted the Bears to a 71-68 victory inside the Ferrell Center.

"[He] saved the day like Superman," said Baylor guard Jared Butler.

The Bears were missing two of their top eight scorers -- Mark Vital and Tristan Clark -- but still survived Texas Tech's upset bid and thus avoided losing for what would've been the third time in a four-game stretch. As a result, Scott Drew's team is now 26-3 overall and 15-2 in the Big 12 entering Saturday's regular-season finale at West Virginia. Broken down, Baylor is 11-1 in Quadrant 1 opportunities and 5-2 in Quadrant 2 opportunities. So that means the Bears are 16-3 in Q1/Q2 games with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.

Only Kansas has more Q1/Q2 victories.

Baylor remains No. 3 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Bears are one game back of top-ranked Kansas in the loss column of the Big 12 standings.

