Baylor recorded its biggest win of the season on Saturday — a 68-60 victory at Texas Tech that improved the Bears to 12-0 and allowed them to remain the only undefeated team from a power conference. It wasn't always pretty, but it was impressive. And now, just a little more than 48 hours later, Scott Drew's team will face another real challenge in the form of Kansas.

Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Baylor is listed as a 9-point favorite in this showdown inside the Ferrell Center, which speaks to the perceived gap between these two teams even though both are ranked in the top 10 of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. For Baylor, it's an opportunity to record a third Quadrant 1 victory and remain alone atop the Big 12 standings. For Kansas, it's a chance to secure what would be the most significant road win anybody has recorded all season.

While this is a quick turnaround for the Bears, the Jayhawks are rested. They haven't played since Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma State because Saturday's game with Iowa State was canceled due to COVID-19 issues inside ISU's program. Whether that will have any impact is impossible to know. But, either way, it is true that Kansas has had more time to prepare for Baylor than Baylor has had to prepare for Kansas.

Baylor remains No. 2 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — one spot behind top-ranked Gonzaga, which is 14-0 with 13 double-digit wins. Kansas is No. 8 in the Top 25 And 1 thanks largely to a resume that features wins over No. 9 West Virginia, No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 17 Creighton. The Jayhawks' three losses are to No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 6 Texas and at OSU.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings