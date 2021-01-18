Baylor recorded its biggest win of the season on Saturday — a 68-60 victory at Texas Tech that improved the Bears to 12-0 and allowed them to remain the only undefeated team from a power conference. It wasn't always pretty, but it was impressive. And now, just a little more than 48 hours later, Scott Drew's team will face another real challenge in the form of Kansas.
Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.
Baylor is listed as a 9-point favorite in this showdown inside the Ferrell Center, which speaks to the perceived gap between these two teams even though both are ranked in the top 10 of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. For Baylor, it's an opportunity to record a third Quadrant 1 victory and remain alone atop the Big 12 standings. For Kansas, it's a chance to secure what would be the most significant road win anybody has recorded all season.
While this is a quick turnaround for the Bears, the Jayhawks are rested. They haven't played since Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma State because Saturday's game with Iowa State was canceled due to COVID-19 issues inside ISU's program. Whether that will have any impact is impossible to know. But, either way, it is true that Kansas has had more time to prepare for Baylor than Baylor has had to prepare for Kansas.
Baylor remains No. 2 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — one spot behind top-ranked Gonzaga, which is 14-0 with 13 double-digit wins. Kansas is No. 8 in the Top 25 And 1 thanks largely to a resume that features wins over No. 9 West Virginia, No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 17 Creighton. The Jayhawks' three losses are to No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 6 Texas and at OSU.
Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record is headlined by double-digit wins over Iowa, Kansas and Virginia. The Zags are projected to be double-digit favorites in every game between now and Selection Sunday.
|--
|14-0
|2
Baylor
|Baylor's perfect record is highlighted by victories over Texas Tech and Illinois. The Bears have won 11 of their 12 games by double-digits.
|--
|12-0
|3
Villanova
|Villanova's resume features wins over Texas, Marquette and Arizona State. The Wildcats have not played since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 issues inside the program.
|--
|8-1
|4
Iowa
|Iowa's four Quadrant 1 victories are against Minnesota, Maryland, Rutgers and Northwestern. The Hawkeyes will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Indiana.
|--
|12-2
|5
Michigan
|Michigan's resume features double-digit victories over Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Maryland. The Wolverines' lone loss is a double-digit loss at Minnesota.
|--
|11-1
|6
Texas
|Texas' most impressive wins are road wins at Kansas and West Virginia. Both of the Longhorns' losses are considered Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|11-2
|7
Tennessee
|Tennessee's resume features wins over Colorado and Missouri. The Vols will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Florida.
|--
|10-1
|8
Kansas
|Kansas' resume includes four wins over teams in the top 40 of the NET - most notably Creighton, West Virginia and Texas Tech. All three of the Jayhawks' losses have come to schools in the top 40 of the NET.
|--
|10-3
|9
W. Virginia
|Six of West Virginia's nine wins have come against top-100 KenPom teams. All four of the Mountaineers' losses are considered Quadrant 1 losses.
|--
|9-4
|10
Houston
|Houston owns six wins in the first two quadrants - most notably a double-digit victory over Texas Tech. The Cougars will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Tulsa.
|--
|11-1
|11
Minnesota
|Minnesota owns Quadrant 1 wins over Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State and Saint Louis. All four of the Golden Gophers' losses have come inside the first quadrant.
|--
|11-4
|12
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech's resume is highlighted by a road win at Texas. Three of the Red Raiders' four losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|11-4
|13
Wisconsin
|Wisconsin's resume is highlighted by wins over Minnesota and Louisville. Two of the Badgers' three losses are considered Quadrant 1 losses.
|--
|11-3
|14
Ohio St.
|Ohio State's best victories are wins over Illinois and UCLA. The Buckeyes will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Wisconsin.
|--
|11-3
|15
Virginia
|Virginia is 5-0 in the ACC after Saturday's 85-50 victory over Clemson. The Cavaliers have won their five league games by an average of 15.4 points.
|--
|9-2
|16
Alabama
|Alabama has recorded wins over Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida. The Crimson Tide have won seven straight games since losing to Western Kentucky.
|--
|11-3
|17
Creighton
|Creighton's resume includes victories over UConn and Xavier but zero wins over teams in the top 20 of the NET. The Bluejays suffered a Quadrant 3 loss Saturday when they fell in overtime at Butler.
|--
|10-3
|18
Saint Louis
|Saint Louis' resume features wins over NC State and LSU. The Billikens have not played since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 issues inside the program.
|--
|7-1
|19
Illinois
|Illinois is just 6-5 in its past 11 games after starting the season 3-0. The Illini will take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game with Penn State.
|--
|9-5
|20
Oregon
|Oregon improved to 4-1 in the Pac-12 via Saturday's 79-73 victory at Utah. The Ducks' resume also includes wins over Stanford and Seton Hall.
|--
|9-2
|21
Connecticut
|UConn's resume is highlighted by wins over USC and Marquette. The Huskies will take a four-game winning streak into Monday's game with St. John's.
|--
|7-1
|22
UCLA
|UCLA's resume includes victories over Colorado and Arizona. The Bruins will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Cal.
|--
|11-2
|23
Colorado
|Colorado's best wins are over Oregon and USC. The Buffaloes will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Washington.
|--
|11-3
|24
USC
|USC will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Stanford. The Trojans' only losses are to UConn and Colorado.
|--
|11-2
|25
Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech's resume is highlighted by wins over Villanova, Clemson and Duke. The Hokies will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Boston College.
|--
|11-2
|26
Missouri
|Missouri's resume features wins over Illinois, Oregon and Arkansas. The Tigers' two losses are double-digit losses to Tennessee and Mississippi State.
|--
|8-2