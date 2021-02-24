Some teams have endured long pauses because of COVID-19 issues within their programs and returned spectacularly. Gonzaga is the best example. The Zags had 17 days between games back in December. When they returned, it was for a neutral-court contest against Iowa. Seemed like a tough spot. But the Zags shot 51.4% from the field, including 50.0% from the 3-point line, and cruised to a 99-88 victory over a fellow Final Four contender.

So, sure, it's possible to be great after a layoff.

But it's not a likely scenario.

And we were all reminded of such Tuesday night, when Baylor played for the first time in 21 days, struggled with a bad Iowa State team, and was fortunate to escape with a 77-72 victory that allowed the Bears to remain undefeated improve to 18-0 overall, 10-0 in the Big 12.

"Really excited to win," Baylor coach Scott Drew told reporters afterward. "Really excited to be back. Obviously, does three weeks off affect your play? 100 percent."

That's the right attitude.

Would Drew have liked his Bears to perform better, to never trail a team that's winless in the Big 12 by 17 points, and to prevent Iowa State from shooting nearly 50% from the field? Yes, of course. That goes without saying. But the only thing that really matters is that Baylor played 40 minutes of live basketball for the first time in a long time, ran up and down the court with another team, avoided what would've been a Quadrant 4 defeat, and kept a zero in the loss column. So the Bears will gladly just take the win, move on, and hope to be sharper Saturday when they play Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse. They remain No. 2 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 3 Wisconsin 13 Oklahoma Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Virginia, Iowa and Kansas. The Zags have won their 13 WCC games by an average of 27.5 points. -- 22-0 2 Baylor Baylor's perfect record is highlighted by victories over Texas, Illinois, Texas Tech and Kansas. The Bears have won 15 of their 18 games by double-digits. -- 18-0 3 Michigan Michigan is 10-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit wins over Wisconsin and Purdue. The Wolverines' lone loss came at Minnesota. -- 16-1 4 Ohio St. Ohio State is 11-5 in the first two quadrants after Sunday's loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes lead the nation with eight Quadrant 1 wins. -- 18-5 5 Alabama Alabama is 12-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Crimson Tide will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Arkansas. 1 18-5 6 Illinois Illinois dropped to 11-6 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's loss at Michigan State. All six of the Illini's losses are Quadrant 1 defeats. 1 16-6 7 W. Virginia West Virginia is 11-6 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Mountaineers are 5-1 in their past six games with wins over Texas, Kansas and Texas Tech. 1 16-6 8 Villanova Villanova is 6-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Wildcats are 4-1 in their past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Creighton. 1 15-3 9 Florida St. Florida State is 8-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Seminoles are 8-1 in their past nine games with victories over Virginia and Louisville. 1 13-3 10 Iowa Iowa is 10-6 in the first two quadrants with only one loss outside of Quadrant 1. The Hawkeyes will take a four-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Michigan. 1 17-6 11 Texas Texas is 7-6 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. All six of the Longhorns' losses are Quadrant 1 defeats. 2 14-6 12 Houston Houston is 6-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cougars are 3-1 in their past four games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Wichita State. 2 18-3 13 USC USC is 7-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Trojans are 8-1 in their past nine games with wins over UCLA and Oregon. 2 19-4 14 Virginia Virginia dropped to 8-4 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at Duke. The Cavaliers will take a two-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with NC State. 2 15-5 15 Creighton Creighton is 10-1 in the first two quadrants with four additional losses falling in Quadrant 3. The Bluejays are 6-1 in their past seven games with wins over Villanova and Seton Hall. 2 16-5 16 Arkansas Arkansas is 8-5 in the first two quadrants with only one loss outside of Quadrant 1. The Razorbacks are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Missouri and Florida. 2 17-5 17 Wisconsin Wisconsin is 9-8 in the first two quadrants with only one loss outside of Quadrant 1. The Badgers' resume is highlighted by victories over Loyola Chicago, Rutgers and Maryland. 3 16-8 18 Loyola Chi. Loyola Chicago is 5-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Ramblers are 12-1 in their past 13 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Drake. 3 19-4 19 Kansas Kansas dropped to 8-8 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's loss at Texas. All eight of the Jayhawks' losses are Quadrant 1 defeats. -- 17-8 20 Oklahoma Oklahoma suffered its first Quadrant 3 loss of the season Tuesday at Kansas State. The Cowboys are 3-2 in their past five games with two of those wins coming against Iowa State. 13 14-6 21 Va. Tech Virginia Tech dropped to 6-5 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's loss at Georgia Tech. The Hokies are 1-2 in their past three games with the lone win in that stretch coming at Miami. 9 14-5 22 Tennessee Tennessee dropped to 6-6 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss to Kentucky. The Vols have lost five of their past 10 games with four of the losses coming to unranked opponents. 2 15-6 23 Purdue Purdue is 9-7 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Boilermakers will take a two-game winning streak into Friday's game at Penn State. 2 15-8 24 Oklahoma St. Oklahoma State is 7-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cowboys will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Oklahoma. 2 15-6 25 BYU BYU is 7-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Cougars' resume is highlighted by victories over San Diego State and Utah State. NR 17-5 26 Missouri Missouri dropped to 8-7 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's loss to Ole Miss. The Tigers are 1-4 in their past five games with three losses in that stretch to unranked teams. 4 14-7

IN: BYU

OUT: LSU