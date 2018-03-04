College basketball rankings: Duke's path to a No. 1 seed during March Madness
If the Blue Devils win the ACC tourney this week, they'll likely be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament
There were times this season when it was reasonable to have serious questions about Duke -- like, for instance, when the Blue Devils lost at Boston College and St. John's and generally couldn't guard anybody. But those times now appear in the past. Because Duke is 6-1 in its last seven games and currently ranked No. 3 in offensive efficiency and No. 10 in defensive efficiency.
No other school is in the top 10 of both categories.
And if the Blue Devils win the ACC Tournament this week in Brooklyn, yes, absolutely, they should be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament thanks to a resume on Selection Sunday that would likely include nine Quadrant One wins and just two sub-55 RPI losses. In other words, Duke's obituary, to the extent that it was written by some, was way premature. Mike Krzyzewski's team is No. 4 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings. They're one of six ACC schools in the Top 25 (and one). The others are Virginia, North Carolina, Clemson, Miami and Virginia Tech.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers own 11 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Duke, North Carolina and Clemson. They won the ACC regular-season title by four games.
|--
|28-2
|2
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of Xavier. Villanova has only lost to two sub-30 KenPom teams.
|1
|27-4
|3
|Xavier
|The Musketeers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-40 loss. They finished 15-3 in the Big East and won their first Big East regular-season title in school history.
|1
|27-4
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' five-game winning streak was snapped Monday at Virginia Tech. Duke owns nine top-50 KenPom wins and has lost to a sub-40 KenPom opponent only twice.
|2
|25-6
|5
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-20 losses. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Michigan.
|2
|28-6
|6
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- including victories over Purdue and North Carolina. All four of their losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|4
|29-4
|7
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks own 13 top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of West Virginia. Kansas this season became the first school to ever win 14 straight league titles.
|2
|24-7
|8
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features four top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Ohio State and Creighton. They've now won 14 outright WCC titles in 19 seasons under Mark Few.
|--
|28-4
|9
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders own 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and West Virginia. They finished tied for second in the Big 12.
|2
|23-8
|10
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They'll take a two-game losing streak into the ACC Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|11
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won three of their past four games and compiled a total of 11 top-50 KenPom wins. Five of their nine losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|2
|22-9
|12
|Wichita State
|The Shockers will take a seven-game winning streak into Sunday's game against Cincinnati. Their resume includes four top-55 KenPom wins and just two sub-45 losses.
|--
|24-6
|13
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats have already secured at least a share of the AAC regular-season title. They're 1-4 vs. top-50 KenPom teams, 25-0 against everybody else.
|1
|27-4
|14
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins -- most notably two victories over Michigan State. They'll take an eight-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Purdue.
|2
|28-7
|15
|Tennessee
|The Vols own six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Purdue and Kentucky. UT finished 13-5 in the SEC to share the league title with Auburn.
|--
|23-7
|16
|Auburn
|The Tigers' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. Auburn finished 13-5 in the SEC to share the league title with Tennessee.
|1
|25-6
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over North Carolina and Ohio State. Seven of their eight losses are to teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.
|4
|22-8
|18
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. Three of OSU's eight losses are to Penn State.
|--
|24-8
|19
|Arizona
|The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and four sub-50 losses. Arizona finished 14-4 in the Pac-12 and won their fourth league title in the past five seasons.
|2
|24-7
|20
|Florida
|The Gators own nine top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Gonzaga, Auburn, Cincinnati and Kentucky. They'll take a three-game winning streak into the SEC Tournament.
|3
|20-11
|21
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a road victory over West Virginia. They finished tied for fourth in the SEC standings.
|1
|21-10
|22
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. Their four-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Texas Tech.
|--
|21-10
|23
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's resume features five top-70 KenPom wins and just four sub-25 losses. Their only home loss came when their leading scorer (Caleb Martin) was sidelined.
|4
|26-6
|24
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them road wins over North Carolina, Virginia Tech and NC State. They'll take a four-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament.
|2
|22-8
|25
|Virginia Tech
|The Hokies own six top-50 KenPom wins -- most notably victories over Virginia, Duke and North Carolina. Their resume features only one sub-55 loss.
|--
|21-10
|26
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-65 losses. Arkansas is 6-2 in its past eight games.
|2
|21-10
