College basketball rankings: Duke's path to a No. 1 seed during March Madness

There were times this season when it was reasonable to have serious questions about Duke -- like, for instance, when the Blue Devils lost at Boston College and St. John's and generally couldn't guard anybody. But those times now appear in the past. Because Duke is 6-1 in its last seven games and currently ranked No. 3 in offensive efficiency and No. 10 in defensive efficiency.

No other school is in the top 10 of both categories.

And if the Blue Devils win the ACC Tournament this week in Brooklyn, yes, absolutely, they should be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament thanks to a resume on Selection Sunday that would likely include nine Quadrant One wins and just two sub-55 RPI losses. In other words, Duke's obituary, to the extent that it was written by some, was way premature. Mike Krzyzewski's team is No. 4 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings. They're one of six ACC schools in the Top 25 (and one). The others are Virginia, North Carolina, Clemson, Miami and Virginia Tech.