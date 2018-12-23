College Basketball Rankings: Kansas' loss opens door for Tennessee to move to No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1

Kansas had already been to overtime twice and trailed two other times in the final seven minutes of regulation. So even though the Jayhawks entered the weekend undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1, they'd regularly put themselves at risk -- which suggested they were, especially without starting center Udoka Azubuike, who has been injured since early December, susceptible to an upset.

That upset came Saturday night.

The Jayhawks, as 3-point favorites, squandered a 12-point lead and lost 80-76 at Arizona State. Consequently, Bill Self's team that was No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll is no longer a clearcut No. 1 -- which means there is no clearcut No. 1. In fact, right now, I believe there are six schools that could reasonably be ranked No. 1. In alphabetical order, those six schools are:

Duke (11-1)

Kansas (10-1)

Michigan (12-0)

Nevada (12-0)

Tennessee (10-1)

Virginia (11-0)

I'll be honest, I went back and forth on what to do at the top. But I ultimately decided to just respect Saturday morning's Top 25 And 1 and move Tennessee -- which has been No. 2 in the Top 25 And 1 since beating Gonzaga on Dec. 9 -- to No. 1 in Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1. So the Vols are the new No. 1. And it's not hard to justify because Tennessee's resume consists of that neutral-court win over Gonzaga with the lone loss coming to a full-strength Kansas team on a neutral-court in overtime. The Vols' nine other games have all been against unranked schools, and they've beaten each by double-digits -- which makes UT the nation's only team that can check all four of these boxes:

Has a win over a school in the top 10 of Sunday's Top 25 And 1. Has zero losses to teams ranked outside of the top 10. Has zero losses in regulation. Has nothing but double-digit victories over unranked opponents.



Nobody else has a resume like Tennessee's.

To be clear, I'll have no issue with somebody else ranking Duke, Michigan, Nevada, Virginia or even Kansas No. 1 on an AP ballot this week. I could make a case for any of them just as easily as I made a case for Tennessee because -- even though Duke is obviously the nation's most talented team -- it seems pretty clear that there's very little difference, heading into Christmas, between the schools at the top of the sport. But, yeah, I went with Rick Barnes' Vols. The reigning SEC champs are a worthy No 1.

Meantime ...

Arizona State upsetting Kansas, and Kentucky upsetting North Carolina, launched the Sun Devils and Wildcats back into the Top 25 And 1. ASU is now No. 16; UK is now No. 18. And those developments caused everybody ranked 19th-or-lower Saturday morning -- specifically Iowa, Houston, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Indiana, Marquette and Buffalo -- to move down a spot, no fault of their own.