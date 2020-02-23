College basketball rankings: Kansas reigns in updated Top 25 And 1 after big win over Baylor

What a wild Saturday of college basketball.

San Diego State had its 26-game winning streak snapped by UNLV. Baylor had its 23-game winning streak snapped by Kansas. And Gonzaga had its 19-game winning streak snapped by BYU. In other words, three potential No. 1 seeds lost as favorites. So, needless to say, there's a major shakeup in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Kansas is the new No. 1

The Jayhawks earned that spot via a 64-61 victory at Baylor (that came hours before Gonzaga lost 91-78 at BYU). Udoka Azubuike was an absolute monster in the win. The senior big took 13 shots, made 11 of them and finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds. He's the main reason the Jayhawks have won 12 consecutive games and are now tied with Baylor atop the Big 12 standings with a 13-1 league record.

"That's about as well overall [as] I've seen him play," said KU coach Bill Self. "He was terrific."

The victory improved Kansas to 11-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. Nobody else has more than 10 Quadrant 1 wins. KU's next game is Monday vs. Oklahoma State.

Saturday's biggest surprise was San Diego State's loss.

The Aztecs fell 66-63 at home to UNLV even though they closed as 14-point favorites. UNLV is 112th in the NET. So that means San Diego State's first loss of the season doubles as a Quadrant 3 loss that caused the Aztecs to fall out of the top five of the Top 25 And 1. They're now No. 6 -- which makes San Diego State the only school in the top eight of the Top 25 And 1 with a loss outside of the first two quadrants.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 5 Brigham Young 7 Colorado Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Kansas Udoka Azubuike finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds in Saturday's 64-61 victory at Baylor. The Jayhawks will take a 12-game winning streak into Monday's game with Oklahoma State. 3 24-3 2 Baylor Davion Mitchell missed nine of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 64-61 loss to Kansas. The loss snapped Baylor's 23-game winning streak. -- 24-2 3 Gonzaga The Zags missed 20 of the 25 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 91-78 loss at BYU. The loss snapped Gonzaga's 19-game winning streak. 2 27-2 4 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 28 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 80-70 victory over Duquesne. Both of the Flyers' losses are OT losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1 -- namely Kansas and Colorado. 1 25-2 5 Maryland Jalen Smith finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-67 victory over Northwestern. The Terrapins will take an nine-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Ohio State. 1 22-4 6 San Diego St The Aztecs missed 19 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 66-63 loss to UNLV. The defeat added a Quadrant 3 loss to San Diego State's resume. 3 26-1 7 Florida St. Patrick Williams got 12 points and six rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 67-61 victory at NC State. The Seminoles are 6-2 in their past eight games with the lone losses in that stretch coming at Duke and at Virginia. -- 23-4 8 Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Tuesday's 73-65 victory at Marquette. The Bluejays are 8-1 in their past nine games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence. -- 21-6 9 Duke Cassius Stanley finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 88-64 victory over Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils are 7-1 in their past eight games. -- 23-4 10 Kentucky Immanuel Quickley made four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in Saturday's 65-59 victory over Florida. The Wildcats are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn. -- 22-5 11 Penn St. The Nittany Lions missed 15 of the 19 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 62-56 loss to Illinois. The loss snapped Penn State's eight-game winning streak. -- 20-6 12 Seton Hall Sandro Mamukelashvili made the game-winning bucket at the buzzer and finished with 15 points in Wednesday's 74-72 victory over Butler. Seton Hall is 3-2 in its past five games with wins over Villanova and Butler. -- 19-7 13 Villanova Saddiq Bey made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Saturday's 64-55 victory at Xavier. The Wildcats are one of just six teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. -- 21-6 14 Auburn Samir Doughty scored 14 points in the second half and finished with 22 in Saturday's 73-66 victory over Tennessee. The Tigers have only lost twice this season with Isaac Okoro in the lineup. -- 23-4 15 Louisville Jordan Nwora finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 72-55 victory over North Carolina. The Cardinals are 10-2 in their past 12 games with wins in that stretch over Duke, Virginia and NC State. 1 23-5 16 Oregon Payton Pritchard made six 3-pointers and finished with 38 points in Saturday's 73-72 overtime victory at Arizona. The Ducks' resume features seven Quadrant 1 victories and just two losses outside of the first quadrant. 3 21-7 17 BYU Yoeli Childs finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 91-78 victory over Gonzaga. The Cougars are 15-2 with Childs in the lineup. 5 23-7 18 Butler The Bulldogs missed 14 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 74-72 loss at Seton Hall. Butler is 1-3 in its past four games and just 7-7 in the Big East. -- 19-8 19 Michigan Franz Wagner made three 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Saturday's 71-63 victory at Purdue. The Wolverines are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Ohio State. 2 18-9 20 W. Virginia Oscar Tshiebwe was limited to just two shots and one point in Saturday's 67-60 loss at TCU. The Mountaineers are 5-5 in their past 10 games. 3 19-8 21 Iowa Luka Garza finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 85-76 victory over Ohio State. The Hawkeyes are 8-6 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with only two losses coming outside of the first quadrant. 2 19-8 22 Colorado The Buffaloes missed 14 of the 19 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 70-63 loss to UCLA. Colorado is the only team besides Kansas to beat Dayton this season. 7 21-7 23 Marquette Markus Howard and Koby McEwen combined for nine turnovers in Saturday's 84-72 loss at Providence. The Golden Eagles will take a three-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with Georgetown. 3 17-9 24 Michigan St. Cassius Winston finished with 23 points and six assists in Thursday's 86-65 victory at Nebraska. The Spartans have five Quadrant 1 wins and only one loss outside of the first quadrant. 2 18-9 25 Houston DeJon Jarreau missed 11 of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 60-59 loss at Memphis. The Cougars are 4-3 in their past seven games with all three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents. 1 21-7 26 Arizona St. Remy Martin made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in Saturday's 74-73 victory over Oregon State. The Sun Devils will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game at UCLA. NR 19-8

IN: Arizona State

OUT: Arizona