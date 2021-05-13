John Calipari's success at Kentucky has been largely tied to five-star point guards -- one elite prospect after another who became professionals, among them John Wall, Brandon Knight, Marquis Teague, Andrew Harrison, Tyler Ulis, De'Aaron Fox and Ashton Hagans. The list is long.

For one reason or another, the Wildcats got stuck without an elite primary ball-handler on the roster last season. And that's one of the reasons -- not the only reason, but definitely one of the reasons -- they finished 9-16, which equated to the worst record Calipari has posted as a college coach in more than three decades.

It was rough.

It was embarrassing.

But the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach insisted he'd fix things. And he took a step in the right direction late Wednesday when he secured a commitment from TyTy Washington, a five-star point guard who is a consensus top-25 prospect in the Class of 2021.

"Coach Cal has passion to develop me," Washington told ESPN. "He was confident and straightforward on how I would fit and his plan for me. I could play both the point guard and also slide over to the wing because of my scoring ability. I watched a lot of film of Kentucky, and they play a three-guard attack."

Washington projects as UK's starting point guard -- someone who should work well next to a pair of gifted and proven shooters in transfers Kellan Grady (Davidson) and CJ Frederick (Iowa). His addition is why Kentucky is up to No. 17 in Version 9.0 of the preseason CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

UCLA remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1.

The Bruins' ranking is based on a simple concept: Every meaningful player who helped them make the Final Four and finish 13th at KenPom will return to Westwood for at least one more year. Obviously, Johnny Juzang has a decision to make about the NBA Draft -- whether to remain in it or withdraw -- but if he comes back and picks up right where he left off, UCLA should have a real chance to win what would be the 12th national title in school history. The Bruins are also adding five-star prospect Peyton Watson and Rutgers transfer Myles Johnson to its experienced core to help in that goal.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 4 Kentucky 1 Connecticut Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 UCLA Every meaningful player who helped the Bruins make the Final Four is currently projected back on campus - among them NCAA Tournament star Johnny Juzang. UCLA will add five-star prospect Peyton Watson and should have all of the pieces necessary to win a national title. -- 22-10 2 Gonzaga The Zags are losing a lot - most notably Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi. But with Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard expected back, and the arrival of five-star prospects Chet Holmgren and Hunter Sallis, Mark Few's program should again dominate the West Coast Conference and have a real chance to win the first national championship in school history. -- 31-1 3 Villanova The return of Collin Gillispie and Jermaine Samuels means the Wildcats will return four of the top five scorers from a team that won the Big East title by multiple games. So Jay Wright will have the pieces necessary to compete for his third national championship. -- 18-7 4 Alabama The Crimson Tide should return four of the top seven scorers from a team that won the SEC regular-season title and SEC Tournament - most notably Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly. The addition of five-star point guard JD Davison and four-star big Charles Bediako gives Nate Oats a chance at back-to-back conference championships. -- 26-7 5 Ohio St. Ohio State is expected to return seven of the top eight scorers from a team that earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament - most notably Duane Washington, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing and Kyle Young. Malaki Branham, a consensus top-30 prospect in the Class of 2021, is an incoming recruit who should make an immediate impact. -- 21-10 6 Michigan Eli Brooks' decision to return will provide Juwan Howard with an additional experienced piece to pair with the nation's top-ranked recruiting class that features five-star prospect Caleb Houstan, five-star prospect Moussa Diabate and reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year DeVante' Jones. As long as Hunter Dickinson also returns, which is expected, the Wolverines should be able to compete for another No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. -- 23-5 7 Duke Duke is the only program expected to add three five-star prospects from the Class of 2021 - among them Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin, both of whom project as one-and-done top-10 NBA Draft picks. So even with Matthew Hurt and DJ Steward both leaving school early, Mike Krzyzewski should have enough talent to take the Blue Devils back to the top of the sport. -- 13-11 8 Baylor The Bears are expected to lose Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler to the NBA Draft. But if Baylor keeps a core of Adam Flagler, Matthew Mayer and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, and enrolls its top-10 recruiting class highlighted by five-star wing Kendall Brown, Scott Drew can make a run at another national title -- and he'll be in even better position to do it if Arizona transfer James Akinjo receivers a waiver to play immediately. -- 28-2 9 Kansas Kansas is projected to return four starters from a team that went 9-2 in its final 11 games and advanced in the NCAA Tournament. The recent addition of Joseph Yesufu, a transfer who averaged 12.8 points at Drake this season, will enhance the Jayhawks' shot-making ability. -- 21-9 10 Arkansas The Razorbacks are losing a lot - including projected first-round pick Moses Moody. But JD Notae should return as a double-digit scorer, and Eric Musselman is adding at least four experienced double-digit scorers via the transfer market, mostly notably Chris Lykes (Miami) and Au'Diese Toney (Pitt). -- 25-7 11 Purdue The Boilermakers have no seniors and zero obvious NBA prospects, meaning everybody who matters should return from a team that received a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The star is Trevion Williams, who averaged 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds as a junior. -- 18-10 12 Houston As long as Kelvin Sampson remains the coach, Houston will likely be a mainstay in the Top 25 And 1. The early loss of Quentin Grimes will hurt, but probably not too much with Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark set to return and be joined by Texas Tech transfer Kyler Edwards. -- 28-4 13 Maryland Mark Turgeon has used the transfer market to add a quality guard (Fatts Russell) and big (Qudus Wahab). That should be enough to offset the loss of Darryl Morsell and get the Terrapins to the Big Dance for the sixth time in a span of seven NCAA Tournaments. -- 17-14 14 Florida St. The Seminoles should be good again despite the fact that they're likely losing four of their top five scorers - among them projected lottery pick Scottie Barnes. A veteran core of Anthony Polite and Malik Osborne will be joined by a top-five recruiting class highlighted by former Houston standout Caleb Mills and five-star wing Matthew Cleveland. -- 18-7 15 Tennessee John Fulkerson's decision to return for another season means Tennessee should bring back five of the top eight scorers from a team that earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That experienced core will pair nicely with a recruiting class highlighted by one of the best point guards in the Class of 2021 (Kennedy Chandler) and another newcomer who just averaged 11.7 points while shooting 44.2% from 3-point range at Auburn (Justin Powell). -- 18-9 16 N. Carolina The expected return of Armando Bacot and Caleb Love will give first-year coach Hubert Davis a chance to keep the Tar Heels nationally relevant. The arrival of Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek should help offset the loss of Garrison Brooks and Day'Ron Sharpe. -- 18-11 17 Kentucky The addition of five-star prospect TyTy Washington gives Kentucky the type of talented point guard that didn't exist on last season's roster. He'll pair with proven transfers Kellan Grady, Oscar Tshiebwe and CJ Frederick to help the Wildcats return to the NCAA Tournament after missing the Field of 68 in 2021. 4 9-16 18 Connecticut Dan Hurley has rebuilt UConn to the point where it should be a consistent challenger to Villanova in the Big East. Even the early loss of James Bouknight, a projected first-round NBA Draft pick, shouldn't change that (especially with Tyler Polley set to return for a fifth season). 1 15-8 19 Michigan St. Aaron Henry is following Joshua Langford and Rocket Watts out the door. But the arrival of five-star guard Max Christie and Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker should have Tom Izzo in his 24th straight NCAA Tournament. 1 15-13 20 St. Bona. All five starters from a team that won the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and Atlantic 10 Tournament are expected back - most notably Kyle Lofton, who averaged 14.4 points and 5.5 assists as a junior. Wake Forest transfer Quadry Adams will provide depth. 1 16-5 21 Texas Chris Beard has used the transfer portal to add three players - Timmy Allen (Utah), Christian Bishop (Creighton) and Dylan Disu (Vanderbilt) - who averaged double-figures in points this season. He appears to have enough experienced talent to compete for the Big 12 title in his first year at Texas. 1 19-8 22 Oregon Dana Altman has been among the best at reloading his roster each offseason via the transfer market -- and now he's doing it again now. The addition of Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon to an experienced core of Will Richardson, Eric Williams and N'Faly Dante should make the Ducks the biggest threat to UCLA in the Pac-12. -- 21-7 23 Virginia Trey Murphy is expected to remain in the NBA Draft, which means Virginia will likely lose its top three scorers. But Kihei Clark will provide Tony Bennett with an experienced point guard capable of keeping the Cavaliers near the top of the ACC, and the addition of East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner could be a big boost. -- 18-7 24 Auburn Auburn's frontcourt of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler might end up being the best frontcourt in the SEC. That's two five-star high school prospects joining a roster returning two double-digit scorers. -- 13-14 25 USC Andy Enfield should have the Trojans back in the NCAA Tournament - as long as Isaiah Mobley doesn't join his brother, Evan Mobley, in the NBA Draft. A top-15 recruiting class highlighted by Reese Dixon-Waters and Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis will help offset the departures. -- 25-8 26 Va. Tech The top four scorers from a team that made the NCAA Tournament are expected to return - among them Keve Aluma, who averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds this season. They'll be joined by a pair of transfers (USF's Michael Durr and Wofford's Storm Murphy) who should help Virginia Tech compete near the top of the ACC. -- 15-7

Roster breakdowns



1. UCLA

Coach: Mick Cronin | 2020-21 record: 22-10

Notable players expected to leave: Chris Smith

Chris Smith Notable players expected to return: Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez, Jules Bernard, Tyger Campbell, Cody Riley, David Singleton, Jake Kyman, Mac Etienne, Jaylen Clark, Kenneth Nwuba

Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez, Jules Bernard, Tyger Campbell, Cody Riley, David Singleton, Jake Kyman, Mac Etienne, Jaylen Clark, Kenneth Nwuba Expected additions: Peyton Watson, Will McClendon, Myles Johnson

2. Gonzaga

Coach: Mark Few | 2020-21 record: 31-1

Notable players expected to leave: Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs, Joel Ayayi, Aaron Cook, Oumar Ballo, Pavel Zakharov

Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs, Joel Ayayi, Aaron Cook, Oumar Ballo, Pavel Zakharov Notable players expected to return: Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard, Anton Watson, Julian Strawther, Dominick Harris, Ben Gregg

Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard, Anton Watson, Julian Strawther, Dominick Harris, Ben Gregg Expected additions: Chet Holmgren, Hunter Sallis, Rasir Bolton, Kaden Perry

3. Villanova

Coach: Jay Wright | 2020-21 record: 18-7

Notable players expected to leave: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Cole Swider

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Cole Swider Notable players expected to return: Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels, Justin Moore, Caleb Daniels, Brandon Slater, Eric Dixon, Bryan Antoine, Chris Arcidiacono, Trey Patterson

Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels, Justin Moore, Caleb Daniels, Brandon Slater, Eric Dixon, Bryan Antoine, Chris Arcidiacono, Trey Patterson Expected additions: Jordan Longino, Nnanna Njoku, Angelo Brizzi

4. Alabama

Coach: Nate Oats | 2020-21 record: 26-7

Notable players expected to leave: Herb Jones, John Petty, Alex Reese, Jordan Bruner

Herb Jones, John Petty, Alex Reese, Jordan Bruner Notable players expected to return: Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, Joshua Primo, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, James Rojas, Darius Miles, Keon Ambrose-Hylton

Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, Joshua Primo, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, James Rojas, Darius Miles, Keon Ambrose-Hylton Expected additions: Noah Gurley, JD Davison, Charles Bediako, Jusaun Holt, Nimari Burnett, Alex Tchikou

5. Ohio State

Coach: Chris Holtmann | 2020-21 record: 21-10

Notable players expected to leave: CJ Walker, Musa Jallow, Jimmy Sotos

CJ Walker, Musa Jallow, Jimmy Sotos Notable players expected to return: Duane Washington, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens, Zed Key, Seth Towns, Meechie Johnson, Eugene Brown

Duane Washington, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens, Zed Key, Seth Towns, Meechie Johnson, Eugene Brown Expected additions: Malaki Branham, Kalen Etzler, Jamari Wheeler, Joey Brunk

6. Michigan

Coach: Juwan Howard | 2020-21 record: 23-5

Notable players expected to leave: Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner, Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown, Austin Davis

Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner, Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown, Austin Davis Notable players expected to return: Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks, Brandon Johns, Terrence Williams, Zeb Jackson, Jace Howard

Hunter Dickinson, Brandon Johns, Terrence Williams, Zeb Jackson, Jace Howard Expected additions: DeVante' Jones, Caleb Houston, Moussa Diabate, Kobe Bufkin, Frankie Collins, Isaiah Barnes, Will Tschetter

7. Duke

Coach: Mike Krzyzewski | 2020-21 record: 13-11

Notable players expected to leave: Matthew Hurt, DJ Steward, Jordan Goldwire, Jaemyn Brakefield, Patrick Tape, Henry Coleman

Matthew Hurt, DJ Steward, Jordan Goldwire, Jaemyn Brakefield, Patrick Tape, Henry Coleman Notable players expected to return: Wendell Moore, Jeremy Roach, Mark Williams, Joey Baker

Wendell Moore, Jeremy Roach, Mark Williams, Joey Baker Expected additions: Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, Trevor Keels, Theo John, Jaylen Blakes

8. Baylor

Coach: Scott Drew | 2020-21 record: 28-2

Notable players expected to leave: Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague, Mark Vital

Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague, Mark Vital Notable players expected to return: Adam Flagler, Matthew Mayer, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchouwa, L.J. Cryer, Flo Thamba, Zach Loveday, Jordan Turner

Adam Flagler, Matthew Mayer, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchouwa, L.J. Cryer, Flo Thamba, Zach Loveday, Jordan Turner Expected additions: Kendall Brown, Langston Love, Jeremy Sochan

9. Kansas

Coach: Bill Self | 2020-21 record: 21-9

Notable players expected to leave: Marcus Garrett, Bryce Thompson, Tyon Grant-Foster, Tristan Enaruna, Gethro Muscadin

Marcus Garrett, Bryce Thompson, Tyon Grant-Foster, Tristan Enaruna, Gethro Muscadin Notable players expected to return: Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun, Mitch Lightfoot, Dajuan Harris, Chris Teahan

Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun, Mitch Lightfoot, Dajuan Harris, Chris Teahan Expected additions: Joseph Yesufu, Cam Martin, Zach Clemence, KJ Adams, Bobby Pettiford, Sydney Curry

10. Arkansas

Coach: Eric Musselman | 2020-21 record: 25-7

Notable players expected to leave: Moses Moody, Justin Smith, Jalen Tate, Desi Sills, Vance Jackson, Ethan Henderson

Moses Moody, Justin Smith, Jalen Tate, Desi Sills, Vance Jackson, Ethan Henderson Notable players expected to return: JD Notae, Davonte Davis, Connor Vanover, Jaylin Williams, Khalen Robinson

JD Notae, Davonte Davis, Connor Vanover, Jaylin Williams, Khalen Robinson Expected additions: Au'Diese Toney, Chris Lykes, Stanley Umode, Kamani Johnson, Chance Moore, Akol Mawein, Jaxson Robinson

11. Purdue

Coach: Matt Painter | 2020-21 record: 18-10

Notable players expected to leave: Aaron Wheeler, Emmanuel Dowuona

Aaron Wheeler, Emmanuel Dowuona Notable players expected to return: Trevion Williams, Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic, Zach Edey, Eric Hunter Jr., Brandon Newman, Mason Gillis, Isaiah Thompson, Ethan Morton.

Trevion Williams, Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic, Zach Edey, Eric Hunter Jr., Brandon Newman, Mason Gillis, Isaiah Thompson, Ethan Morton. Expected additions: Trey Kaufman, Caleb Furst

12. Houston

Coach: Kelvin Sampson | 2020-21 record: 28-4

Notable players expected to leave: Quentin Grimes, Dejon Jarreau, Justin Gorham, Bryson Gresham, Cameron Tyson

Quentin Grimes, Dejon Jarreau, Justin Gorham, Bryson Gresham, Cameron Tyson Notable players expected to return: Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark, Fabian White, Reggie Chaney, Jamal Shead, Kiyron Powell, J'Wan Roberts

Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark, Fabian White, Reggie Chaney, Jamal Shead, Kiyron Powell, J'Wan Roberts Expected additions: Kyler Edwards, Ja'Vier Francis, Taze Moore, Ramon Walker, Robbie Armbrester, Josh Carlton

13. Maryland

Coach: Mark Turgeon | 2020-21 record: 17-14

Notable players expected to leave: Darryl Morsell, Galin Smith, Chol Marial, Aquan Smart, Reese Mona, Jairus Hamilton

Darryl Morsell, Galin Smith, Chol Marial, Aquan Smart, Reese Mona, Jairus Hamilton Notable players expected to return: Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Donta Scott, Hakim Hart, James Graham III, Marcus Dockery

Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Donta Scott, Hakim Hart, James Graham III, Marcus Dockery Expected additions: Qudus Wahab, Fatts Russell, Julian Reese, Ike Cornish, Ian Martinez

14. Florida State

Coach: Leonard Hamilton | 2020-21 record: 18-7

Notable players expected to leave: MJ Walker, RaiQuan Gray, Scottie Barnes, Balsa Koprivica, RayQuan Evans, Nathaniel Jack, Tanor Ngom

MJ Walker, RaiQuan Gray, Scottie Barnes, Balsa Koprivica, RayQuan Evans, Nathaniel Jack, Tanor Ngom Notable players expected to return: Anthony Polite, Malik Osborne, Sardaar Calhoun, Wyatt Wilkes, Quincy Ballard

Anthony Polite, Malik Osborne, Sardaar Calhoun, Wyatt Wilkes, Quincy Ballard Expected additions: Caleb Mills, Cam'Ron Fletcher, Matthew Cleveland, Jalen Warley, John Butler, Naheem McLeod

15. Tennessee

Coach: Rick Barnes | 2020-21 record: 18-9

Notable players expected to leave: Jaden Springer, Keon Johnson, Yves Pons, EJ Anosiki, Davonte Gaines, Drew Pember

Jaden Springer, Keon Johnson, Yves Pons, EJ Anosiki, Davonte Gaines, Drew Pember Notable players expected to return: Victor Bailey, John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic

Victor Bailey, John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic Expected additions: Kennedy Chandler, Justin Powell, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Jonas Aidoo, Jahmai Mashack, Quentin Diboundje

16. North Carolina

Coach: Hubert Davis | 2020-21 record: 18-11

Notable players expected to leave: Garrison Brooks, Day'Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, Andrew Playtek, Sterling Manley

Garrison Brooks, Day'Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, Andrew Playtek, Sterling Manley Notable players expected to return: Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Anthony Harris, Puff Johnson.

Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Anthony Harris, Puff Johnson. Expected additions: Brady Manek, Dontrez Styles, D'Marco Dunn, Justin McKoy

17. Kentucky

Coach: John Calipari | 2020-21 record: 9-16

Notable players expected to leave: Brandon Boston, Olivier Sarr, Terrence Clarke, Isaiah Jackson, Devin Askew, Cam'Ron Fletcher

Brandon Boston, Olivier Sarr, Terrence Clarke, Isaiah Jackson, Devin Askew, Cam'Ron Fletcher Notable players expected to return: Davion Mintz, Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen, Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware

Davion Mintz, Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen, Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware Expected additions: TyTy Washington, Kellan Grady, Oscar Tshiebwe, CJ Frederick, Daimion Collins, Bryce Hopkins

18. UConn

Coach: Dan Hurley | 2020-21 record: 15-8

Notable players expected to leave: James Bouknight, Brendan Adams, Josh Carlton

James Bouknight, Brendan Adams, Josh Carlton Notable players expected to return: R.J. Cole, Tyrese Martin, Isaiah Whaley, Tyler Polley, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Gaffney, Andre Jackson, Akok Akok, Richie Springs

R.J. Cole, Tyrese Martin, Isaiah Whaley, Tyler Polley, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Gaffney, Andre Jackson, Akok Akok, Richie Springs Expected additions: Rahsool Diggins, Jordan Hawkins, Samson Johnson

19. Michigan State

Coach: Tom Izzo | 2020-21 record: 15-13

Notable players expected to leave: Aaron Henry, Joshua Langford, Rocket Watts, Thomas Kithier

Aaron Henry, Joshua Langford, Rocket Watts, Thomas Kithier Notable players expected to return: Joey Hauser, Gabe Brown, Malik Hall, Foster Loyer, Julius Marble, Marcus Bingham, AJ Hoggard, Mady Sissoko

Joey Hauser, Gabe Brown, Malik Hall, Foster Loyer, Julius Marble, Marcus Bingham, AJ Hoggard, Mady Sissoko Expected additions: Tyson Walker, Max Christie, Jaden Akins, Pierre Brooks

20. St. Bonaventure

Coach: Mark Schmidt | 2020-21 record: 16-5

Notable players expected to leave: Alejandro Vasquez, Jalen Shaw, Jermaine Taggart

Alejandro Vasquez, Jalen Shaw, Jermaine Taggart Notable players expected to return: Kyle Lofton, Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway, Dominick Welch, Osun Osunniyi, Alpha Okoli, Eddie Creal

Kyle Lofton, Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway, Dominick Welch, Osun Osunniyi, Alpha Okoli, Eddie Creal Expected additions: Linton Brown, Justin Ndjock, Quadry Adams, Abdoul Karim, Coulibaly, Oluwasegun Durosinmi

21. Texas

Coach: Chris Beard | 2020-21 record: 19-8

Notable players expected to leave: Matt Coleman, Greg Brown, Jericho Sims, Kai Jones, Donovan Williams, Kamaka Hepa, Royce Hamm Jr.

Matt Coleman, Greg Brown, Jericho Sims, Kai Jones, Donovan Williams, Kamaka Hepa, Royce Hamm Jr. Notable players expected to return: Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Jase Febres, Brock Cunningham

Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Jase Febres, Brock Cunningham Expected additions: Timmy Allen, Dylan Disu, Devin Askew, Christian Bishop, Jaylon Tyson

22. Oregon

Coach: Dana Altman | 2020-21 record: 21-7

Notable players expected to leave: Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa, Chandler Lawson, Amauri Hardy, Will Johnson, Jalen Terry

Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa, Chandler Lawson, Amauri Hardy, Will Johnson, Jalen Terry Notable players expected to return: Will Richardson, Eric Williams, N'Faly Dante, Aaron Estrada, Franck Kepnang, Lok Wur

Will Richardson, Eric Williams, N'Faly Dante, Aaron Estrada, Franck Kepnang, Lok Wur Expected additions: De'Vion Harmon, Rivaldo Soarez, Nathan Bittle, Isaac Johnson

23. Virginia

Coach: Tony Bennett | 2020-21 record: 18-17

Notable players expected to leave: Sam Hauser, Jay Huff, Trey Murphy, Tomas Woldentensae, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Casey Morsell, Justin McKoy

Sam Hauser, Jay Huff, Trey Murphy, Tomas Woldentensae, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Casey Morsell, Justin McKoy Notable players expected to return: Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Kody Stattman, Kadin Shedrick, Francisco Caffaro, Carson McCorkle, Chase Coleman, Malachi Poindexter

Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Kody Stattman, Kadin Shedrick, Francisco Caffaro, Carson McCorkle, Chase Coleman, Malachi Poindexter Expected additions: Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Taine Murray

24. Auburn

Coach: Bruce Pearl | 2020-21 record: 13-14

Notable players expected to leave: Sharife Cooper, Justin Powell, Jamal Johnson, Javon Franklin

Sharife Cooper, Justin Powell, Jamal Johnson, Javon Franklin Notable players expected to return: Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, JT Thor, Devan Cambridge, Dylan Cardwell, Chris Moore, Babatunde Akingbola

Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, JT Thor, Devan Cambridge, Dylan Cardwell, Chris Moore, Babatunde Akingbola Expected additions: Walker Kessler, Jabari Smith, Zeb Jasper, Wendell Green

25. USC

Coach: Andy Enfield | 2020-21 record: 25-8

Notable players expected to leave: Evan Mobley, Tahj Eaddy, Isaiah White, Noah Baumann

Evan Mobley, Tahj Eaddy, Isaiah White, Noah Baumann Notable players expected to return: Isaiah Mobley, Drew Peterson, Ethan Anderson, Chevez Goodwin, Max Agbonkpolo, Reese Waters

Isaiah Mobley, Drew Peterson, Ethan Anderson, Chevez Goodwin, Max Agbonkpolo, Reese Waters Expected additions: Boogie Ellis, Malik Thomas, Harrison Hornery, Kobe Johnson, KJ Allen

26. Virginia Tech

Coach: Mike Young | 2020-21 record: 15-7