In this unusual season played in the middle of a global pandemic that has already killed more than 531,000 Americans, college basketball coaches have been worried every day about positive COVID-19 tests that could pause, or even end, their seasons. But that doesn't mean the normal concerns don't still exist — concerns like those connected to possibly losing a key player to a traditional injury in advance of the NCAA Tournament.

It happened to Villanova earlier this month.

Now it's happened to Michigan.

Friday night speculation was confirmed Saturday morning when Michigan coach Juwan Howard announced that Isaiah Livers will be sidelined indefinitely after an MRI revealed a stress injury to his right foot. It's obviously devastating news — for both Livers and the Wolverines. As proof, consider that Michigan is 33-9 in the past two seasons when Livers is healthy and playing, just 6-6 when he isn't. So it'll be interesting to see how the Wolverines fare without him against Ohio State in Saturday's Big Ten Tournament semifinals, and then how the NCAA Tournament selection committee handles them when it comes to seeding them for the bracket.

Livers is second on the team in scoring (13.1 points per game) and third on the team in rebounding (6.0 boards per game). He leads the Wolverines in minutes played. So, again, this is a big, big loss for Michigan, which remains No. 4 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. It's the kind of loss that could cost the Wolverines Saturday against Ohio State, then again on Selection Sunday, then again next week once the NCAA Tournament gets underway.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings