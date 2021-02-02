If Baylor is going to lose before Selection Sunday, it's most likely to happen Tuesday night at Texas, where Scott Drew's team is only listed as a 5.5-point favorite. In other words, the biggest test left on the Bears' schedule is on tap.

"It's going to be a good game," said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell.

As always, we'll see about that. But there's no denying it's going to be an interesting game, mostly because Baylor's undefeated record will once again be on the line against a quality opponent, but also because it'll be Shaka Smart's first game back on the sideline since the Texas coach tested positive for COVID-19.

"This was not a walk in the park for me," Smart said when asked about his experience with the virus that forced him to miss last Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma. "When you go through that kind of stuff, it certainly swirls some things around your mind."

The Bears enter this matchup with a 16-0 record highlighted by 14 double-digit wins, among them a 13-point victory over Illinois and a 15-point victory over Oklahoma. They are No. 3 in adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 3 in adjusted defensive efficiency and the only team in the country that ranks in the top five of both categories. They're shooting a national-best 43.4% from 3-point range and rebounding 38.6% of their own misses on the offensive end, which ranks fourth nationally. So they can beat opponents in a variety of ways, and badly when everything is clicking. Their five Quadrant 1 wins have come by an average of 11.8 points. Nobody has finished within seven points of them.

Baylor is No. 2 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Texas is No. 6. Their showdown is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. ET.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings