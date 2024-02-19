One day after the selection committee identified Purdue as the school that would be the No. 1 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament if it started Saturday morning, the Boilermakers played an Ohio State team that had lost nine of its previous 11 games and fired its coach just four days prior.

No problem, right?

Wrong.

Final score: Ohio State 73, Purdue 69.

The four-point defeat on the road is not as bad as it might seem on a surface level because it's still just a Q1 loss on the road to a team ranked in the top 55 at BartTorvik.com. Framed like that, it's hardly alarming. But it did snap Purdue's nine-game winning streak and also ended the Boilermakers' 38-day run as the No. 1 team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.



"We fought hard to be in this position," said Purdue coach Matt Painter, whose team is still 23-3, alone in first in the Big Ten standings and in possession of nine Q1 wins, which is tied with UConn for most in the sport. "When you say you're going to get everybody's best shot, you think that's kind of a folk tale. But you get everybody's best shot."

Purdue's loss means UConn has moved to No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings thanks to a 24-2 record featuring nine Q1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1. The Huskies are now the only team with fewer than three losses and more than one Q1 win -- and, again, they have NINE Q1 wins. They're arguably better positioned to repeat as national champions than anybody has been this deep in the calendar since Florida in 2007, and the fact that UConn is doing this after losing three of the top six scorers from last season's team is why Dan Hurley would get my vote for National Coach of the Year.

