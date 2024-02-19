One day after the selection committee identified Purdue as the school that would be the No. 1 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament if it started Saturday morning, the Boilermakers played an Ohio State team that had lost nine of its previous 11 games and fired its coach just four days prior.
No problem, right?
Wrong.
Final score: Ohio State 73, Purdue 69.
The four-point defeat on the road is not as bad as it might seem on a surface level because it's still just a Q1 loss on the road to a team ranked in the top 55 at BartTorvik.com. Framed like that, it's hardly alarming. But it did snap Purdue's nine-game winning streak and also ended the Boilermakers' 38-day run as the No. 1 team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
"We fought hard to be in this position," said Purdue coach Matt Painter, whose team is still 23-3, alone in first in the Big Ten standings and in possession of nine Q1 wins, which is tied with UConn for most in the sport. "When you say you're going to get everybody's best shot, you think that's kind of a folk tale. But you get everybody's best shot."
Purdue's loss means UConn has moved to No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings thanks to a 24-2 record featuring nine Q1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1. The Huskies are now the only team with fewer than three losses and more than one Q1 win -- and, again, they have NINE Q1 wins. They're arguably better positioned to repeat as national champions than anybody has been this deep in the calendar since Florida in 2007, and the fact that UConn is doing this after losing three of the top six scorers from last season's team is why Dan Hurley would get my vote for National Coach of the Year.
Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
UConn
|Donovan Clingan finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 81-53 win over Marquette. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday at Creighton.
|1
|24-2
|2
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer was 1 of 7 from the field in Sunday's 73-69 loss at Ohio State. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Rutgers.
|1
|23-3
|3
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 82-61 win over Texas. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Iowa State.
|--
|22-3
|4
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 105-60 win over Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Washington State.
|--
|20-5
|5
Tennessee
|Jonas Aidoo finished with 11 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 88-53 win over Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game is Tuesday at Missouri.
|--
|19-6
|6
Baylor
|Jayden Nunn finished with 20 points and four assists in Saturday's 94-81 win at West Virginia. The Bears' next game is Tuesday at BYU.
|--
|19-6
|7
Iowa St.
|Keshon Gilbert finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 82-74 win over Texas Tech. The Cyclones' next game is Monday at Houston.
|--
|20-5
|8
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek was 2 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 81-53 loss at UConn. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against DePaul.
|--
|19-6
|9
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 96-81 win over Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Virginia.
|--
|20-6
|10
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 67-57 win at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|--
|20-6
|11
Duke
|Jared McCain finished with 35 points and three steals in Saturday's 76-67 win at Florida State. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday at Miami.
|--
|20-5
|12
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes II finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 78-70 win over Fordham. The Flyers' next game is Wednesday at George Mason.
|--
|21-4
|13
Auburn
|Auburn shot 30.9% from the field in Saturday's 70-59 loss to Kentucky. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Georgia.
|--
|20-6
|14
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 23 points and four assists in Saturday's 100-75 win over Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Florida.
|--
|18-7
|15
Illinois
|Marcus Domask finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 85-80 win at Maryland. The Illini's next game is Wednesday at Penn State.
|--
|19-6
|16
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 23 points and four steals in Friday's 81-70 win over New Mexico. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Utah State.
|--
|20-6
|17
Colo. St.
|Isaiah Stevens finished with 18 points and eight assists in Saturday's 75-55 win over Utah State. The Rams' next game is Wednesday at New Mexico.
|--
|20-6
|18
Creighton
|Baylor Scheierman finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 79-57 win over Butler. The Bluejays' next game is Tuesday against UConn.
|--
|19-7
|19
Washington St.
|Myles Rice finished with 14 points and five assists in Saturday's 72-59 win over Stanford. The Cougars' next game is Thursday at Arizona.
|--
|20-6
|20
South Carolina
|South Carolina missed 14 of the 20 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 64-63 loss to LSU. The Gamecocks' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|--
|21-5
|21
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 88-82 win at Georgia. The Gators' next game is Wednesday at Alabama.
|--
|18-7
|22
Kentucky
|Adou Thiero finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 70-59 win at Auburn. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday at LSU.
|--
|18-7
|23
Wisconsin
|Max Klesmit was 2 of 10 from the field in Saturday's 88-86 loss at Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Maryland.
|--
|17-9
|24
Saint Mary's
|Augustas Marciulionis finished with 28 points and six assists in Thursday's 103-59 win over Pepperdine. The Gaels' next game is Tuesday against San Francisco.
|--
|21-6
|25
TCU
|Micah Peavy finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 75-72 win at Kansas State. The Horned Frogs' next game is Tuesday at Texas Tech.
|--
|18-7
|26
Michigan St.
|Tyson Walker finished with 19 points and three steals in Saturday's 73-63 win at Michigan. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Iowa.
|NR
|17-9