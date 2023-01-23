It felt safe to turn away from college basketball and focus on the NFL Playoffs after Purdue beat Maryland early Sunday afternoon. The day seemed done.
Then Temple ruined that plan.
The Owls shockingly upset No. 1 Houston 56-55 inside the Fertitta Center despite the Cougars closing as 19.5-point favorites. Just like that, Kelvin Sampson's program has an ugly Quadrant-3 loss on its resume. FYI: No other team in the top five of the NET has lost a Quadrant-3 game.
"We could never make the big play," Sampson said. "We needed a big shot."
Houston actually had multiple potential game-winning shots in the final seconds against a Temple team that entered with an 11-9 record featuring losses to Wagner and Maryland Eastern Shore. Nothing fell, though, which is among the reasons the Cougars ended up shooting just 33.9% from the field. Another killer: Houston missed 10 of the 21 free throws it attempted while Temple finished 20-of-22 from the charity stripe.
"It's frustrating for sure," Sampson said. "As a team, when you start missing [free throws] like that, especially some of our younger guys, you start pressing, probably. Free throws can get mental like anything else. It's not a fair fight when one team goes 20-for-22 and the other goes 11-for-21."
The surprising loss caused Houston to drop from No. 1 to No. 6 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where each of the top five teams — Purdue, Alabama, Kansas State, UCLA and Texas — all have more Quadrant-1 wins than the Cougars and resumes featuring zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. Houston's next game is Wednesday at UCF. Based on the NET that currently has UCF ranked 56th, the contest will be a rare Quadrant-1 opportunity for Houston in an American Athletic Conference that rates as just the ninth-best league in the country.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds in Sunday's 58-55 win over Maryland. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Michigan.
|1
|19-1
|2
Alabama
|Noah Clowney finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 85-64 win at Missouri. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Mississippi State.
|1
|17-2
|3
Kansas St.
|Keyontae Johnson finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 68-58 win over Texas Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Iowa State.
|1
|17-2
|4
UCLA
|UCLA missed 80% of the 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 58-52 loss at Arizona. The Bruins' next game is Thursday at USC.
|1
|17-3
|5
Texas
|Marcus Carr finished with 23 points and three steals in Saturday's 69-61 win at West Virginia. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma State.
|1
|16-3
|6
Houston
|Houston's nine-game winning streak was snapped Sunday via a 56-55 loss to Temple. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at UCF.
|5
|18-2
|7
Tennessee
|Josiah-Jordan James finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-56 win at LSU. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Georgia.
|--
|16-3
|8
Kansas
|Kansas allowed TCU to shoot 54.4% from the field in Saturday's 83-60 loss to the Horned Frogs. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday at Baylor.
|--
|16-3
|9
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 58-52 win over UCLA. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday at Washington State.
|--
|17-3
|10
Virginia
|Armaan Franklin finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 76-67 win at Wake Forest. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Boston College.
|--
|15-3
|11
Iowa St.
|Iowa State only made two 3-pointers in Saturday's 61-59 loss at Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State.
|--
|14-4
|12
TCU
|Mike Miles Jr. finished with 15 points and four assists in Saturday's 83-60 win at Kansas. The Horned Frogs' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma.
|--
|15-4
|13
Xavier
|Zach Freemantle finished with 30 points and seven assists in Saturday's 95-82 win over Georgetown. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at UConn.
|--
|16-4
|14
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 22 points and three steals in Saturday's 74-53 win at Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at DePaul.
|--
|16-5
|15
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 38 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 99-90 win at Pacific. The Zags' next game is Saturday at Portland.
|--
|17-4
|16
Baylor
|Adam Flagler finished with 16 points and five assists in Saturday's 62-60 win at Oklahoma. The Bears' next game is Monday against Kansas.
|--
|14-5
|17
Auburn
|,Johni Broome finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 81-66 win at South Carolina. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Texas A&M.
|--
|16-3
|18
Providence
|Noah Locke finished with 29 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 75-64 win over DePaul. The Friars' next game is Wednesday against Butler.
|--
|15-5
|19
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 67-59 win at UTEP. The Owls' next game is Thursday against Middle Tennessee.
|--
|19-1
|20
NC State
|NC State had to play the final nine-plus minutes of Saturday's 80-69 loss at North Carolina without Terquavion Smith, who left with an injury. The Wolfpack's next game is Tuesday against Notre Dame.
|--
|15-5
|21
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 68-66 win over Miami. The Blue Devils' next game is Monday at Virginia Tech.
|--
|14-5
|22
Miami
|Miami shot below 35% from the field in Saturday's 68-66 loss at Duke. The Hurricanes' next game is Tuesday at Florida State.
|--
|15-4
|23
Saint Mary's
|Aidan Mahaney finished with 20 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 77-58 win over Santa Clara. The Gaels' next game is Saturday at BYU.
|--
|18-4
|24
UConn
|Jordan Hawkins finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 86-56 win over Butler. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Xavier.
|--
|16-5
|25
New Mexico
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 81-79 overtime win over Boise State. The Lobos' next game is Monday at Nevada.
|--
|18-2
|26
Boise St.
|Boise State missed 19 of the 24 3-pointers it attempted in Friday's 81-79 OT loss at New Mexico. The Broncos' next game is Tuesday against Fresno State.
|--
|15-5