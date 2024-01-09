College football is in the books. Congrats to Michigan. So now college sports fans can mostly focus on basketball, where Tuesday night's schedule is filled with compelling power-conference matchups.
Here are three good ones:
- Purdue at Nebraska
- Houston at Iowa State
- Duke at Pitt
We talked about those three games briefly in Sunday night's episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast because they feature the schools ranked No. 1 (Purdue), No. 2 (Houston) and No. 14 (Duke) in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings in road contests against unranked but competent opponents. My prediction is that at least one of the those three ranked teams will get caught. According to the point spreads, the most likely candidate is actually the nation's only remaining undefeated team — Houston.
Kelvin Sampson's 14-0 Cougars are only 2.5-point favorites at Iowa State, which is No. 12 in the NET despite entering with a 1-3 record in the first two quadrants. Put another way, ISU has strong computer numbers but a body of work that's lacking. The Cyclones are 0-3 against top-65 teams in the NET, 11-0 against everybody else. That's why Iowa State remains unranked even though TJ Otzelberger's team is in the top 20 of the NET, at KenPom.com, at BartTorvik.com and in the BPI. Simply put, the Cyclones still don't have a needle-moving victory -- but that could obviously change late Tuesday if Iowa State is able to ride what should be an electric atmosphere inside Hilton Coliseum to an upset of what is college basketball's last unbeaten.
Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Trey Kaufan-Renn finished with 23 points and two assists in Friday's 83-78 win over Illinois. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Nebraska.
|--
|14-1
|2
Houston
|L.J. Cryer finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 89-55 win over West Virginia. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Iowa State.
|--
|14-0
|3
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 83-81 win over TCU. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday at UCF.
|--
|13-1
|4
Tennessee
|Jonas Aidoo finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 90-64 win over Ole Miss. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State.
|--
|11-3
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Friday's 88-81 win at Butler. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Xavier.
|--
|13-2
|6
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 62-59 win over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against UTSA. David Jones finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 62-59 win over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against UTSA.
|--
|13-2
|7
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 23 points and six assists in Saturday's 92-73 win over Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Washington State.
|--
|12-3
|8
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 19 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 87-85 win at Florida. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Missouri.
|--
|11-2
|9
Illinois
|Coleman Hawkins was 3-of-9 from the field in Friday's 83-78 loss at Purdue. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|--
|11-3
|10
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 65-55 win at Clemson. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday at NC State.
|--
|11-3
|11
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum finished with 15 points and five assists in Saturday's 71-63 win over Iowa State. The Sooners' next game is Wednesday at TCU.
|--
|13-1
|12
Wisconsin
|Tyler Wahl finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 88-72 win over Nebraska. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday at Ohio State.
|--
|11-3
|13
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek was 1-of-6 shooting from the field in Saturday's 78-75 loss at Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Butler.
|--
|11-4
|14
Duke
|Mark Mitchell finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 67-59 win over Notre Dame. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Pitt.
|--
|11-3
|15
Baylor
|RayJ Dennis finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 75-70 win at Oklahoma State. The Bears' next game is Tuesday against BYU.
|--
|12-2
|16
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 83-51 win at Arkansas. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M.
|--
|12-2
|17
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 72-61 win over UNLV. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at San Jose State.
|--
|13-2
|18
Utah St.
|Great Osobor finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 77-72 win over Colorado State. The Aggies' next game is Tuesday against Wyoming.
|--
|14-1
|19
Colo. St.
|Jalen Lake was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 77-72 loss at Utah State. The Rams' next game is Tuesday at Boise State.
|--
|13-2
|20
Nevada
|Jarod Lucas finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 72-57 win at Fresno State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Tuesday against Air Force.
|--
|14-1
|21
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes scored 18 points and had four rebounds in Wednesday's 72-59 win at Davidson. The Flyers' next game is Sunday against UMass.
|--
|12-2
|22
Ole Miss
|Ole Miss allowed 19 offensive rebounds in Saturday's 90-64 loss at Tennessee. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday against Florida.
|--
|13-1
|23
Cincinnati
|Viktor Lakhin finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 71-60 win at BYU. The Bearcats' next game is Tuesday against Texas.
|--
|12-2
|24
BYU
|Dallin Hall was 3 of 13 from the field in Saturday's 71-60 loss to Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Baylor.
|--
|12-2
|25
Wake Forest
|Kevin Miller finished with 27 points and two steals in Saturday's 86-82 win over Miami. The Demon Deacons' next game is Tuesday at Florida State.
|--
|11-3
|26
Texas Tech
|Pop Isaacs finished with 21 points and two steals in Saturday's 78-67 win at Texas. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|12-2