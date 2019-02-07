College Basketball Rankings: Villanova survives scare to win 11th straight, remains No. 19 in Top 25 And 1
Jay Wright's Wildcats beat Creighton 66-59 in overtime Wednesday and is 10-0 in Big East play
Villanova neither shot nor played well Wednesday night -- which is why the reigning national champions found themselves in need of a stop in the final seconds of regulation just to get to overtime at home against a Creighton team that was depleted by injuries and below .500 in the Big East. Regardless, Jay Wright's Wildcats got that necessary stop. So an additional five minutes were placed on the clock. And Villanova used them to pull away and win 66-59 to improve to 10-0 in the Big East for the first time in school history.
Think about that.
Villanova has won three national championships -- in 1985, 2016 and 2018. And none of those title-winning teams were able to do what this team that lost to Furman and Penn earlier this season just did. It's a remarkable coaching job by a future Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer. The Wildcats remain No. 19 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Tennessee is No. 1 for the 47th straight morning.
Thursday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 21-1 record features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams - most notably neutral-court victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. UT will take a 17-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Florida.
|--
|21-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 10-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at Duke. Virginia will have a chance to avenge that loss when it hosts the Blue Devils on Saturday.
|--
|20-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 12 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke.
|--
|21-2
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Duke will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's rematch with Virginia.
|--
|20-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan is 13-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Villanova and Purdue.
|--
|21-2
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' nine-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida. Kentucky is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-65 losses.
|--
|19-3
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|18-4
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's rematch with the Lobos.
|--
|22-1
|9
|Louisville
|The Cardinals bounced back from a home loss to North Carolina on Saturday by beating Virginia Tech on the road on Monday. Louisville is 10-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with four of the six losses coming to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-6
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars have won six straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 8-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|21-1
|11
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have lost consecutive games to Purdue, Indiana and Illinois after starting 9-0 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-45 loss.
|--
|18-5
|12
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' eight-game winning streak was snapped by St. John's on Tuesday. Marquette is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|19-4
|13
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks dropped to 5-5 since Udoka Azubuike was lost for the season after Tuesday's loss at Kansas State. KU is 13-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone sub-100 loss coming at West Virginia.
|--
|17-6
|14
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders held West Virginia to just nine field goals in Monday's 31-point win over the Mountaineers. Texas Tech is 8-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|18-5
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies' loss to Louisville on Monday was their first loss at home this season. Virginia Tech is 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss to a school currently ranked outside of the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|18-4
|16
|Iowa
|Iowa improved to 10-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Friday's blowout of Michigan. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-5
|17
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Michigan. Wisconsin is 11-5 vs. top-100 Kenpom teams with an additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky.
|--
|17-6
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 10-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Tuesday's game with Purdue. Four of Maryland's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|18-6
|19
|Villanova
|The Wildcats have won 11 straight games since losing at Kansas. Villanova is 11-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Penn.
|--
|19-4
|20
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kansas. Iowa State is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game with TCU.
|--
|18-5
|21
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-6
|22
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State. KSU has only lost three times in games in which Dean Wade has played.
|--
|17-5
|23
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. Florida State will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Louisville.
|1
|17-5
|24
|LSU
|The Tigers moved to 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Wednesday's win at Mississippi State. LSU's next two games are against Auburn and Kentucky.
|1
|18-4
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 2-2 in their past four games with losses to Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Buffalo is 5-3 vs. top-125 KenPom teams with the biggest wins coming over Syracuse and San Francisco.
|1
|19-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Memphis. Cincinnati is 6-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-200 loss that came at East Carolina.
|NR
|19-3
IN: Cincinnati
OUT: Mississippi State
-
