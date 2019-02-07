College Basketball Rankings: Villanova survives scare to win 11th straight, remains No. 19 in Top 25 And 1

Villanova neither shot nor played well Wednesday night -- which is why the reigning national champions found themselves in need of a stop in the final seconds of regulation just to get to overtime at home against a Creighton team that was depleted by injuries and below .500 in the Big East. Regardless, Jay Wright's Wildcats got that necessary stop. So an additional five minutes were placed on the clock. And Villanova used them to pull away and win 66-59 to improve to 10-0 in the Big East for the first time in school history.

Think about that.

Villanova has won three national championships -- in 1985, 2016 and 2018. And none of those title-winning teams were able to do what this team that lost to Furman and Penn earlier this season just did. It's a remarkable coaching job by a future Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer. The Wildcats remain No. 19 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Tennessee is No. 1 for the 47th straight morning.

