Ohio beats UAB 41-6 in Bahamas Bowl

  • Dec 22, 2017

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) Ohio coach Frank Solich knew his Bobcats were better than their record showed. You'll get no argument from UAB.

Dorian Brown rushed for 152 yards on just 12 carries and scored four touchdowns, Nathan Rourke threw for two scores and Ohio beat UAB 41-6 in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday.

It was a stirring comeback for the Bobcats, who lost their last two games of the regular season to miss a shot at the Mid-American Conference title.

''I feel like eight wins were not enough with this football team, so this ninth win puts a little icing on the cake,'' Solich said.

Ohio (9-4) averaged 38.9 points per game during the season, setting a school record with 467 points scored, and the Bobcats exhibited that prowess in the opening half of this one, using big plays to build an insurmountable 27-3 halftime lead.

Brown, a redshirt senior, scored on runs of 74, 9, 25 and 14 yards, two in the second quarter and two in the third as he carried the load for injured A.J. Ouellette.

''It was very important (to go out on a high note),'' Brown said. ''I had to step up and take my role.''

Brown's heroics were too much for the Blazers, a feel-good team seeking its first bowl victory on just its second try. The loss spoiled the end of a remarkable first season back for UAB (8-5), which was predicted to struggle and didn't.

UAB President Ray Watts had cut the football program in December 2014 because a university report deemed it too expensive. After public outcry, football was reinstated, but NCAA rules required the school to skip the 2016 season to help the players who stuck it out re-adjust to competing at the top level of college football.

The Blazers, under Conference USA Coach of the Year Bill Clark, responded by winning a school-record eight games and finished second in the conference's West Division. They won six of their final eight games.

On this day, though, they ran out of miracles.

''It's hurts a lot - to not go out with a victory,'' senior linebacker Tevin Crews said. ''I'm just blessed to be part of a great team with a great coach and a great role model. This is a starting point - our first season back.''

''It's tough,'' Clark added. ''This game is not for the timid or the weak. When it's really important to you, it's going to hurt if it doesn't go the way you want it to.''

The high-scoring Bobcats have a veteran offensive line with more than 100 starts and they repeatedly took advantage of that experience. Rourke had plenty of time to throw, and when the Bobcats decided to run, holes were there. They finished with a 249-99 edge on the ground.

''They're a very experienced bunch and they wanted this a whole bunch,'' said Rourke, who finished 12 of 18 for 185 yards passing and rushed for 30 yards. ''When we get the running game going on and I have all day to throw, that makes my job really easy, and that's when you see our offense start to click.''

Ohio raced to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, pretty much sticking to the ground until the end of an 11-play drive. After the Blazers were called for two penalties in the red zone, Rourke hit DL Knock for a 19-yard touchdown midway through the period.

Rourke then stunned the Blazers with a bomb. After a nifty 23-yard punt return by the elusive Papi White, Rourke took advantage of UAB's preoccupation with the run game and hit White on a play-action pass for a 56-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead. Brown's 74-yard run early in the second boosted the lead to 20-0.

When UAB finally mounted a promising drive, the Blazers had to settle for Nick Vogel's 34-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.

Spencer Brown, who broke the UAB school record for freshman rushing yards with 1,329, finished with 37 yards on 13 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

UAB: The Blazers demonstrated this season that they belong at college football's top level. If the community support that helped resurrect the program continues, the Blazers have a coach in Clark, an Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year finalist, who can take them to the postseason on a regular basis.

Ohio: The Bobcats have a budding star in Rourke, who next season has a chance to lead them to their first MAC title since the late 1960s. A native of Ontario, Canada, the sophomore set single-season records at Ohio with 21 rushing touchdowns, 22 touchdowns scored and 132 points scored.

NOT NEEDED

Ouellette led Ohio with 980 yards rushing during the season, but he re-injured his left arm early in the third quarter and left the game with 26 yards to become Ohio's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2012.

UP NEXT

UAB: Its 2018 schedule has not been finalized, but the Blazers are expected to open next season against Savannah State.

Ohio: The Bobcats open the 2018 season at home against Howard on Sept. 1.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:05
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
41
Touchdown 4:13
28-D.Brown runs 14 yards for a touchdown
5
plays
50
yds
2:09
pos
6
40
Point After TD 7:45
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
34
Touchdown 7:54
28-D.Brown runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
25
yds
0:00
pos
6
33
Field Goal 10:52
19-N.Vogel 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
74
yds
00:26
pos
6
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:16
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
27
Touchdown 1:16
28-D.Brown runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
76
yds
06:05
pos
3
26
Field Goal 7:34
19-N.Vogel 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
60
yds
01:36
pos
3
20
Point After TD 12:26
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Missed Two Point Conversion 12:26
2-L.Zervos extra point is good. Team penalty on UAB 12 players 2 yards enforced at UAB 3. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
0
19
Touchdown 12:26
28-D.Brown runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
74
yds
00:15
pos
0
19
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:40
2-L.Zervos extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
13
Touchdown 3:40
12-N.Rourke complete to 4-P.White. 4-P.White runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
70
yds
01:20
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:41
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:41
12-N.Rourke complete to 19-D.Knock. 19-D.Knock runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
82
yds
06:19
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 24
Rushing 5 11
Passing 11 9
Penalty 4 4
3rd Down Conv 3-15 2-7
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 353 459
Total Plays 70 54
Avg Gain 5.0 8.5
Net Yards Rushing 99 249
Rush Attempts 25 32
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 7.8
Net Yards Passing 254 210
Comp. - Att. 24-45 14-22
Yards Per Pass 5.6 9.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-56 6-70
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-41.8 4-43.3
Return Yards 126 85
Punts - Returns 1-5 2-57
Kickoffs - Returns 6-121 2-28
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/3 5/6
Extra Points 0/0 5/6
Field Goals 2/3 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UAB 8-5 03306
Ohio 9-4 131414041
o54.5, OHIO -6.5
Thomas Robinson Stadium Nassau,
254 PASS YDS 210
99 RUSH YDS 249
353 TOTAL YDS 459
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Erdely 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 254 0 0 100.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 254 0 0 100.7
A. Erdely 24/45 254 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
250 1329 10
S. Brown 13 37 0 9
J. Noble 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 303 0
J. Noble 5 32 0 21
A. Erdely 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
A. Erdely 5 31 0 12
D. Lee 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 110 1
D. Lee 2 -1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Turner Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 262 1
R. Turner Jr. 4 67 0 0
A. Wilson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 677 6
A. Wilson 6 58 0 14
C. Lisa 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 439 1
C. Lisa 4 55 0 23
S. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
S. Brown 1 26 0 26
H. Pittman 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
H. Pittman 1 21 0 21
X. Ubosi 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 228 1
X. Ubosi 4 20 0 7
L. Scott 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Scott 1 4 0 4
D. Lee 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 158 1
D. Lee 2 2 0 2
J. Noble 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
J. Noble 1 1 0 1
J. Walker 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Walker 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Crews 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
T. Crews 5-2 0.0 0
A. Rush 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
A. Rush 4-3 0.0 0
D. Williams 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Thagard 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Q. Thagard 3-0 0.0 0
Th. Johnston 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
Th. Johnston 3-3 0.0 0
B. Thomas 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
B. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
S. Jones 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
W. Dawkins 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
W. Dawkins 2-1 0.0 0
G. Marino 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Marino 2-0 0.0 0
F. Mofor 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
F. Mofor 2-1 0.0 0
S. Keely 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Keely 2-2 0.0 0
G. Mitchell 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Waters 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Waters 1-0 0.0 0
B. Easley 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Easley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Culver 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Culver 1-0 0.0 0
C. Woolbright 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Woolbright 1-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 5 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
J. Garcia-Williams 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Garcia-Williams 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Vogel 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/3 0/0
N. Vogel 2/3 0 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Dixon 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
65 41.3 0
J. Dixon 5 41.8 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Wilson 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 25.5 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 20.8 45 0
A. Wilson 4 25.5 45 0
D. Davis 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.3 10 0
D. Davis 2 9.5 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Wilson 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 9.4 5 0
A. Wilson 1 5.0 5 0
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 185 2 0 189.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.1% 2203 17 7 132.9
N. Rourke 12/18 185 2 0
A. Meyer 9 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
A. Meyer 1/1 15 0 0
Q. Maxwell 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 10 0 0 61.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 230 2 2 136.7
Q. Maxwell 1/3 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 152 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 757 11
D. Brown 12 152 4 74
J. Ross 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 250 3
J. Ross 6 39 0 22
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 912 21
N. Rourke 3 30 0 18
A. Ouellette 45 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
192 1006 7
A. Ouellette 8 26 0 7
P. White 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 46 0
P. White 1 8 0 8
Q. Maxwell 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -2 0
Q. Maxwell 2 -6 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. White 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 106 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 631 3
P. White 4 106 1 56
A. Meyer 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 483 2
A. Meyer 6 50 0 15
T. Mangen 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 139 2
T. Mangen 1 24 0 24
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 1
N. Rourke 1 15 0 15
A. Ouellette 45 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 97 1
A. Ouellette 1 13 0 13
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 1
D. Knock 1 2 1 2
C. Brown 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Brown 0 0 0 0
C. Odom 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 308 3
C. Odom 0 0 0 0
M. Morgan 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 80 2
M. Morgan 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hagan 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
J. Hagan 8-1 0.0 0
E. Croutch 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
E. Croutch 7-1 0.0 0
C. Moore 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 0.0
C. Moore 4-0 0.0 0
Q. Poling 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Q. Poling 4-1 0.0 0
J. Fox 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
J. Fox 3-0 0.0 0
B. Ellis 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
B. Ellis 3-0 0.0 0
K. Nelson 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Nelson 2-0 0.0 0
G. Cunningham 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Cunningham 2-1 0.0 0
W. Evans 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Evans 2-0 0.0 0
K. Robbins 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Robbins 2-0 0.0 0
E. Popp 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Popp 2-0 0.0 0
T. Gullett 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Gullett 2-1 0.0 0
L. Miller 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
B. Arp 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Arp 1-0 0.0 0
T. Porter 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Porter 1-0 0.0 0
T. Smart 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Smart 1-1 0.0 0
D. Conner 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Conner 1-0 0.0 0
J. Koons 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Koons 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hampton 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hampton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Morgan 37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
M. Brooks 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
C. Aloese 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
C. Aloese 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Zervos 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/6
SEASON FG XP
15/18 61/62
L. Zervos 0/0 0 5/6 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Farkas 5 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
58 40.6 1
M. Farkas 4 43.3 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Morgan 86 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 6 0
M. Morgan 1 6.0 6 0
K. Nelson 23 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 17.4 22 0
K. Nelson 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nelson 23 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 9.5 34 0
K. Nelson 1 34.0 34 0
P. White 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 8.9 23 0
P. White 1 23.0 23 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:33 UAB 34 3:19 6 17 Punt
3:33 UAB 17 2:50 7 53 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 UAB 24 1:20 5 21 Punt
12:19 UAB 23 1:04 3 7 Punt
9:10 UAB 28 1:36 6 50 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:05 UAB 45 0:26 14 47 FG
8:27 UAB 15 0:17 3 0 Punt
7:45 UAB 25 0:19 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:57 UAB 25 3:40 12 42 Downs
10:25 UAB 29 2:50 6 34 Downs
4:28 UAB 20 4:23 9 76
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 25 6:19 13 75 TD
5:00 OHIO 30 1:20 3 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:36 OHIO 31 0:09 3 -4 Punt
12:41 OHIO 26 0:15 1 74 TD
11:07 OHIO 21 1:48 3 4 Punt
7:21 OHIO 37 6:05 11 63 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:37 OHIO 23 2:04 5 29 Punt
7:54 UAB 25 0:09 1 25 TD
7:13 OHIO 33 3:08 8 50 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 OHIO 24 4:19 8 42 Downs
7:28 OHIO 37 2:52 4 24 Punt
