As the No. 1 team in college football and the favorite to win the College Football Playoff, it's no surprise that Alabama also leads the way with the most first-team All-America selections from the Associated Press. In its annual list released on Monday, the AP awarded six Crimson Tide players with first-team selections: quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, receiver Devonta Smith, tackle Alex Leatherwood, center Landon Dickerson and cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Two other teams, Notre Dame and Ohio State, had two selections. Irish lineman Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made the list, as did Buckeyes lineman Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade. Davis is also the only player to repeat as a first-team All-America selection.

As expected, the quarterback list for the AP's All-America teams is loaded. Florida's Kyle Trask leads the second-team offense, while Clemson's Trevor Lawrence leads the third-team. Both Trask and Lawrence made this year's Heisman finalist group along with Jones and Smith.

You can view the full first, second and third-team All-America lists from the Associated Press below:

First team

Offense

QB: Mac Jones, junior, Alabama

RB: Najee Harris, senior, Alabama

RB: Breece Hall, sophomore, Iowa State.

OT: Brady Christensen, junior, BYU

OT: Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama

OG: Aaron Banks, senior, Notre Dame

OG: Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State

C: Landon Dickerson, senior, Alabama

TE: Kyle Pitts, junior, Florida

WR: DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama

WR: Elijah Moore, junior, Mississippi

AP: Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson

K: Jose Borregales, senior, Miami

Defense

DE: Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt

DE: Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina

DT: Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa

DT: Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia

LB: Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa

LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame

LB: Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas

CB: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama

CB: Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio State

S: Talanoa Hufanga, junior, USC

S: Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern

P: Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech

Second team

Offense

QB: Kyle Trask, senior, Florida

RB: Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo

RB: Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina

OT: Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame

OT: Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech

OG: Cain Madden, junior, Marshall

OG: Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M

C: Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa

TE: Hunter Long, junior, Boston College

WR: Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas

WR: Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas State

AP: Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida

K: Cade York, sophomore, LSU

Defense

DE: Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami

DE: Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt

DT: Alim McNeil, junior, North Carolina State

DT: Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State

LB: Mike Rose, junior, Iowa State

LB: Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma

LB: Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri

CB: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU

CB: Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati

S: Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU

S: James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati

P: Lou Hedley, junior, Miami

Third team

Offense

QB: Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson

RB: Michael Carter, senior, North Carolina

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, junior, Minnesota

OT: Darian Kinnard, junior, Kentucky

OT: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas

OG: Ben Cleveland, senior, Georgia

OG: Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame

C: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma

TE: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State

WR: Dyami Brown, junior, North Carolina

WR: Ty Fryfogle, senior, Indiana

AP: Avery Williams, senior, Boise State

K: Jake Oldroyd, sophomore, BYU

Defense

DE: JaQuan Bailey, senior, Iowa State

DE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon

DT: Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama

DT: C.J. Brewer, senior, Coastal Carolina

LB: Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington

LB: Micah McFadden, junior, Indiana

LB: Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama

CB: Greg Newsome, junior, Northwestern

CB: Eli Ricks, freshman, LSU

S: Kyle Hamilton, sophomore, Notre Dame

S: Tykee Smith, sophomore, West Virginia

P: Jake Camarda, junior, Georgia