As the No. 1 team in college football and the favorite to win the College Football Playoff, it's no surprise that Alabama also leads the way with the most first-team All-America selections from the Associated Press. In its annual list released on Monday, the AP awarded six Crimson Tide players with first-team selections: quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, receiver Devonta Smith, tackle Alex Leatherwood, center Landon Dickerson and cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
Two other teams, Notre Dame and Ohio State, had two selections. Irish lineman Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made the list, as did Buckeyes lineman Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade. Davis is also the only player to repeat as a first-team All-America selection.
As expected, the quarterback list for the AP's All-America teams is loaded. Florida's Kyle Trask leads the second-team offense, while Clemson's Trevor Lawrence leads the third-team. Both Trask and Lawrence made this year's Heisman finalist group along with Jones and Smith.
You can view the full first, second and third-team All-America lists from the Associated Press below:
First team
Offense
QB: Mac Jones, junior, Alabama
RB: Najee Harris, senior, Alabama
RB: Breece Hall, sophomore, Iowa State.
OT: Brady Christensen, junior, BYU
OT: Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama
OG: Aaron Banks, senior, Notre Dame
OG: Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State
C: Landon Dickerson, senior, Alabama
TE: Kyle Pitts, junior, Florida
WR: DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama
WR: Elijah Moore, junior, Mississippi
AP: Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson
K: Jose Borregales, senior, Miami
Defense
DE: Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt
DE: Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina
DT: Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa
DT: Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia
LB: Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa
LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame
LB: Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas
CB: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama
CB: Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio State
S: Talanoa Hufanga, junior, USC
S: Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern
P: Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech
Second team
Offense
QB: Kyle Trask, senior, Florida
RB: Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo
RB: Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina
OT: Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame
OT: Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech
OG: Cain Madden, junior, Marshall
OG: Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M
C: Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa
TE: Hunter Long, junior, Boston College
WR: Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas
WR: Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas State
AP: Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida
K: Cade York, sophomore, LSU
Defense
DE: Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami
DE: Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt
DT: Alim McNeil, junior, North Carolina State
DT: Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State
LB: Mike Rose, junior, Iowa State
LB: Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma
LB: Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri
CB: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU
CB: Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati
S: Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU
S: James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati
P: Lou Hedley, junior, Miami
Third team
Offense
QB: Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson
RB: Michael Carter, senior, North Carolina
RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, junior, Minnesota
OT: Darian Kinnard, junior, Kentucky
OT: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas
OG: Ben Cleveland, senior, Georgia
OG: Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame
C: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma
TE: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State
WR: Dyami Brown, junior, North Carolina
WR: Ty Fryfogle, senior, Indiana
AP: Avery Williams, senior, Boise State
K: Jake Oldroyd, sophomore, BYU
Defense
DE: JaQuan Bailey, senior, Iowa State
DE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon
DT: Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama
DT: C.J. Brewer, senior, Coastal Carolina
LB: Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington
LB: Micah McFadden, junior, Indiana
LB: Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama
CB: Greg Newsome, junior, Northwestern
CB: Eli Ricks, freshman, LSU
S: Kyle Hamilton, sophomore, Notre Dame
S: Tykee Smith, sophomore, West Virginia
P: Jake Camarda, junior, Georgia