Heading into the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season this week, there hasn't been any movement among the immediate contenders in either of the Sunday polls. However, two new teams have entered the top 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25. Oregon has moved up to No. 9 after its narrow, turnover-filled win over UCLA, and Miami (FL) slides up to No. 10 after having an off week due to COVID-19.

The moves are a direct result of Indiana falling three spots to No. 12 after losing to Ohio State and Wisconsin falling eight spots after its loss to Northwestern. However, the Wildcats and Hoosiers are ranked in the top 15 of the AP Top 25 simultaneously for the first time in history. Northwestern also made the biggest jump of the weekend, moving up eight spots. Oklahoma State, conversely, fell seven spots after the 41-13 loss to Oklahoma in the Bedlam rivalry.

Liberty is the only team to drop out after its loss to NC State while North Carolina rejoined the rankings ahead of next weekend's showdown against Notre Dame. Below is the entire AP Top 25 below with first-place votes in parenthesis.

1. Alabama (62)

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Oregon

10. Miami (FL)

11. Northwestern

12. Indiana

13. Georgia

14. Oklahoma

15. Iowa State

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Marshall

18. Wisconsin

19. USC

20. Texas

21. Oklahoma State

22. Auburn

23. Louisiana

24. Tulsa

25. North Carolina

Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3